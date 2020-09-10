What’s on TV Friday: ‘Great Performances: Romeo and Juliet’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race (N) 8 p.m. VH1

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Being Reuben The unscripted series ends its first season with back-to-back episodes, starting with star Reuben de Maid attending a beauty event in Los Angeles. Then, in the finale there’s a launch party for de Maid’s new product line. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CW

20/20 The story of Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier killed inside a Fort Hood, Texas, armory by another soldier. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances Dancers from the Royal Ballet perform choreographer Kenneth MacMillan’s “Romeo and Juliet,” set to a score by Sergei Prokofiev. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives In a new episode produced under pandemic restrictions, host Guy Fieri and his son Hunter cook with tips from four chefs over video chat. The diverse culinary menu includes Mexican fare from Phoenix, kolaches (fruit pastries) from Salt Lake City, pit beef from Baltimore and succulent pork belly from Maui. 9 p.m. Food Network

Selling the Big Easy (premiere) (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV

100 Days Wild A disastrous fish haul threatens the colony’s food supply in a new episode of the unscripted survival series. 9:03 p.m. Discovery

Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Homestead Rescue (N) 10:05 p.m. Discovery



SPECIALS

Raiders Season Preview Special This new special profiles the team and their new Las Vegas stadium. 7 p.m. CW

9/11 SPECIALS

9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together This new special recalls the 2014 opening of the 9/11 Memorial Museum at the site of the World Trade Center in New York. President Barack Obama, Mayor Michael Bloomberg, dignitaries, survivors, family members, first responders and others share their stories. 8 p.m. ABC

9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93 When terrorists hijacked multiple airliners on Sept. 11, 2001, one of the planes never made it to its intended target, thanks to the sacrifice of several passengers who forced United Flight 93 to crash in rural Pennsylvania. This new one-hour documentary pieces together previously classified bits of evidence to present a gripping moment-by-moment account of the final moments on that doomed flight. 8 p.m. History

9/11: The Pentagon This new documentary features eyewitness testimony regarding the dramatic story of what happened inside the Pentagon in the minutes after terrorists crashed a hijacked airliner into the building as part of the largest coordinated terror attack on American soil. 9 p.m. History

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive: Declassified More details from the data gathered from computers taken from the compound of the slain terrorist. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic

SPORTS

2020 U.S. Open Tennis Women’s Doubles final, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Men’s semifinals, 1 p.m. ESPN.

Baseball Regional coverage, 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Atlanta Braves visit the Washington Nationals, 3 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball Conference semifinal: The Denver Nuggets versus the Clippers, 5:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the New York Islanders, 8 p.m. USA

2020 Tour de France Stage 14 Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon, distance 197 km, flat stage. 4:30 a.m., Saturday, CNBC



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Audra McDonald. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Cynthia McFadden; Stephanie Ruhle; Clea Shearer; Joanna Teplin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Drew Scott (“Brother vs. Brother”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Former Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio); Eva Longoria. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Dr. Phil Catching up with past guests; the emotional toll on men and women of law enforcement. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Washington Week Michael S. Schmidt’s new book, “Donald Trump v. the United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President”; the new revelations about Trump admitting to concealing the severity of coronavirus; the impact of this week’s events on the election: Michael S. Schmidt; Asma Khalid, NPR; Ashley Parker; the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kelly Clarkson; Joy Reid; the Flaming Lips perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco); Lucinda Williams performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Samuel L. Jackson; John David Washington; Snoh Aalegra. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Evans; Action Bronson; Elle King performs; Nikki Glaspie performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Sudeikis; Tori Kelly performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Playmobil: The Movie This 2019 English-language, French-produced computer-animated musical adventure is inspired by a German building toy called Playmobil. The story follows a young orphan (voice of Anya Taylor-Joy) and her brother Charlie (voice of Gabriel Bateman) as they try to escape a Playmobil world. The voice cast includes Daniel Radcliffe, Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor and Kenan Thompson. 8 p.m. Starz

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 8 a.m. HBO

The War of the Roses (1989) 8:16 a.m. Encore

Escape From New York (1981) 9 a.m. AMC

Spy Kids (2001) 9:30 a.m. TMC

Downton Abbey (2019) 9:58 a.m. HBO

Rocky II (1979) 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. BBC America

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) 10 a.m. FXX

Fargo (1996) 10:15 a.m. IFC

Beirut (2018) 10:16 a.m. Encore

Stand by Me (1986) 11 a.m. Showtime

Hoosiers (1986) 11:10 a.m. Epix

Jarhead (2005) 11:35 a.m. Starz

The Patriot (2000) Noon Ovation

Parenthood (1989) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Mission: Impossible II (2000) 1 p.m. AMC

Spy (2015) 1 p.m. FX

Back to School (1986) 1:10 p.m. Epix

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

No Country for Old Men (2007) 2:15 p.m. Encore

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) 2:30 p.m. Cinemax

Happy Feet (2006) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Full Metal Jacket (1987) 2:45 p.m. IFC

The Karate Kid (1984) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 2:50 p.m. Epix

Hook (1991) 2:53 p.m. Syfy

Rocky (1976) 3 p.m. BBC America

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) 3:30 and 11 p.m. VH1

La La Land (2016) 3:50 p.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 4 p.m. AMC

Pulp Fiction (1994) 4:21 p.m. Encore

Matilda (1996) 5 p.m. Freeform

Good Will Hunting (1997) 5 p.m. Showtime

A Bronx Tale (1993) 5:30 p.m. IFC

Speed (1994) 6:30 and 9 p.m. E!

The Negotiator (1998) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

True Romance (1993) 6:59 p.m. Encore

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 7 p.m. AMC

Rocky III (1982) 8 p.m. BBC America

Ferdinand (2017) 8 p.m. Disney

Casino (1995) 8 p.m. IFC

Soul Food (1997) 8 and 10:30 p.m. OWN

Grease (1978) 8 p.m. POP

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 9 p.m. Encore

Freaky Friday (2003) 9 p.m. Freeform

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 9 and 11:30 p.m. LOGO

Hustlers (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime

Transformers (2007) 9 p.m. TBS

Casino Royale (1967) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Brian’s Song (1971) 10:15 p.m. KCET

