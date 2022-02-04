What’s on TV Friday: Sidney Poitier in ‘To Sir, With Love’; Winter Olympics;

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 8 p.m. CBS

RuPaul’s Drag Race Contestants make parody PSAs for a new charity supporting first-eliminated Drag Racers. Ava Max guest judges in this new episode. 8 p.m. VH1

Horror Noire Adapted from a seminal book by Robin Means Coleman and originally available on a streaming service, this new anthology series traces the little-known history of Black actors in Hollywood through their connection to the cinematic horror genre. Oscar-winning writer-director Jordan Peele, author Tananarive Due and actors Tony Todd and Ken Foree are among the many guests featured in new and archival interviews. 10 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

SPECIALS

Winter Olympics Preview Show A look ahead as the 2022 Winter Olympics kicks off in Beijing. 9 a.m. NBC

SPORTS

College Basketball St. Bonaventure visits Richmond, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Miami (Ohio) visits Akron, 3:30 p.m. CBSSN; Creighton visits Seton Hall, 4 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits Colorado State, 6 p.m. FS1; Nevada visits Fresno State, 8 p.m. FS1

Women’s College Gymnastics Utah visits UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Florida visits Missouri, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; TWU visits Oklahoma, 5 p.m. BSW; Western Michigan, North Carolina & Alabama, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV

Women’s College Basketball California visits USC, 7 p.m. PAC-12LA. Also, Texas visits Baylor, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon State visits Arizona State, 5 p.m. PAC-12TV; Oregon visits Arizona, 7 p.m. PAC-12TV

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m. ESPN

WINTER OLYMPICS

Mixed doubles curling Sweden versus U.S. 11 a.m. USA; Switzerland versus Sweden (tape) 5 p.m. USA

Figure skating Men’s short program team competition (tape) 1 p.m. USA; Rhythm dance (tape) 2:15 p.m. USA; Pairs short program (tape), 3:30 p.m. USA

Opening ceremony (tape) 5 p.m. and 12:38 a.m. NBC

Snowboarding Qualifying for women’s slopestyle (live) 7 p.m. USA

Women’s hockey Canada versus Finland (live) 8:50 p.m. USA; U.S. versus Russia (live) Saturday 5:10 a.m. USA

Ski jumping Men’s normal hill qualifying (live) 10:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. USA

Cross-country skiing Women’s skiathlon (tape) 11:45 p.m. USA

Speed skating Women’s 3000-meter (live) 12:35 a.m. USA

Freestyle skiing Qualifying for men’s moguls (tape) 2 a.m. USA; medals in men’s moguls (tape) Saturday 3:30 a.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Lindsey Vonn, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir on Olympic figure skating. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lindsay Lohan; Dwayne Johnson; Kevin Hart. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan David Oyelowo (“The Girl Before”); the latest news on COVID-19; Calum Scott performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host Star Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Rapper 50 Cent. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Lea DeLaria (“Getting Curious”); guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Eric Braeden. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Hyland; UFC champion Julianna Peña; guest host Mario Lopez. (N) 1 p.m. KNBC

Tamron Hall India Arie; Mary Lambert; Amber Riley (“Single Black Female”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Johnny Knoxville; Tori Kelly (“The Curly Girl Blues”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “She Used to Be Mine”; Ciara Renée (Broadway’s “Waitress”); Mayim Bialik; Meagan Good. 2 p.m. KNBC, 4 a.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man says he has irrefutable evidence of his wife’s infidelity. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Marques Houston (“Howard High”); National Wear Red Day. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Peter Baker, the New York Times; Seung Min Kim, Washington Post; Manu Raju, CNN; Nancy Youssef, Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez performs with Maluma; Stephen and Ayesha Curry. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jennifer Lawrence; Ralph Macchio; Nell and the Flaming Lips. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour & Company 11:46 p.m. KCET

The Late Late Show With James Corden David Boreanaz; singer Melanie C; Finneas performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Amanpour & Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS

MOVIES

To Sir, With Love This 1967 classic stars Sidney Poitier — who died last month at age 94 — as an out-of-work engineer who has taken a teaching job at a high school and works wonders with a class full of rude, crude young Brits teetering on the brink of juvenile delinquency. Patricia Routledge, Judy Geeson and pop singer Lulu also star. 5 p.m. TCM

Fatale Michael Ealy stars as a former pro basketball star turned sports manager who has an overnight fling with a mysterious woman (Hilary Swank) he picks up in a Las Vegas bar. She turns out to be a police detective with several emotional screws loose in this 2020 thriller. Mike Colter, Geoffrey Owens and Danny Pino also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

What Breaks the Ice Writer-director Rebecca Eskreis earned positive reviews for this 2020 coming-of-age thriller set during the summer of 1998, when many Americans were captivated by the political scandal involving President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Against this backdrop, two teenagers (Madelyn Cline, Sofia Hublitz) from vastly different worlds become close, but their friendship takes an ominous turn when they become accidental accomplices in a violent crime. Lukas Gage, Aimee Mullins and Catherine Curtin co-star. 8 p.m. Showtime

Scream 2 (1997) 8:28 a.m. BBC America

Billy Budd (1962) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 8:35 a.m. and 10:48 p.m. Encore

Captains Courageous (1937) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Under Siege (1992) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Mighty Aphrodite (1995) Noon TMC

The Climb (2019) 12:07 p.m. Encore

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 12:10 p.m. Cinemax

Girls Trip (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) 12:45 p.m. TCM

The Suicide Squad (2021) 1:25 p.m. HBO

Mid90s (2018) 1:35 p.m. TMC

To Die For (1995) 1:48 p.m. Encore

Gran Torino (2008) 2 p.m. AMC

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 2 p.m. IFC

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax

Philadelphia (1993) 2:25 p.m. Showtime

Roxanne (1987) 2:45 p.m. Epix

Damsels in Distress (2011) 3:05 p.m. TMC

Key Largo (1948) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Captain Fantastic (2016) 3:38 p.m. Encore

Jaws (1975) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Road to Perdition (2002) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Election (1999) 4:35 p.m. Epix

Titanic (1997) 4:45 p.m. TMC

The Peanuts Movie (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

To Sir, With Love (1967) 5 p.m. TCM

Cliffhanger (1993) 6:15 p.m. BBC America

Crocodile Dundee (1986) 6:20 p.m. Epix

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET

Stand and Deliver (1988) 7 p.m. TCM

Avatar (2009) 7:30 p.m. IFC

The Imitation Game (2014) 8 p.m. KCET

Fatale (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

What Breaks the Ice (2020) 8 p.m. Showtime

Minari (2020) 8 p.m. TMC

Everest (2015) 8:15 p.m. BBC America

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) 9 p.m. TCM

Airplane! (1980) 9:40 p.m. Epix

Fatal Attraction (1987) 9:43 p.m. Cinemax

Zola (2020) 9:45 p.m. Showtime

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in downloadable and printable PDF files