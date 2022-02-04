What’s on TV Friday: Sidney Poitier in ‘To Sir, With Love’; Winter Olympics;
SERIES
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 8 p.m. CBS
RuPaul’s Drag Race Contestants make parody PSAs for a new charity supporting first-eliminated Drag Racers. Ava Max guest judges in this new episode. 8 p.m. VH1
Horror Noire Adapted from a seminal book by Robin Means Coleman and originally available on a streaming service, this new anthology series traces the little-known history of Black actors in Hollywood through their connection to the cinematic horror genre. Oscar-winning writer-director Jordan Peele, author Tananarive Due and actors Tony Todd and Ken Foree are among the many guests featured in new and archival interviews. 10 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
Winter Olympics Preview Show A look ahead as the 2022 Winter Olympics kicks off in Beijing. 9 a.m. NBC
SPORTS
College Basketball St. Bonaventure visits Richmond, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Miami (Ohio) visits Akron, 3:30 p.m. CBSSN; Creighton visits Seton Hall, 4 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits Colorado State, 6 p.m. FS1; Nevada visits Fresno State, 8 p.m. FS1
Women’s College Gymnastics Utah visits UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Florida visits Missouri, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; TWU visits Oklahoma, 5 p.m. BSW; Western Michigan, North Carolina & Alabama, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV
Women’s College Basketball California visits USC, 7 p.m. PAC-12LA. Also, Texas visits Baylor, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon State visits Arizona State, 5 p.m. PAC-12TV; Oregon visits Arizona, 7 p.m. PAC-12TV
NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m. ESPN
WINTER OLYMPICS
Mixed doubles curling Sweden versus U.S. 11 a.m. USA; Switzerland versus Sweden (tape) 5 p.m. USA
Figure skating Men’s short program team competition (tape) 1 p.m. USA; Rhythm dance (tape) 2:15 p.m. USA; Pairs short program (tape), 3:30 p.m. USA
Opening ceremony (tape) 5 p.m. and 12:38 a.m. NBC
Snowboarding Qualifying for women’s slopestyle (live) 7 p.m. USA
Women’s hockey Canada versus Finland (live) 8:50 p.m. USA; U.S. versus Russia (live) Saturday 5:10 a.m. USA
Ski jumping Men’s normal hill qualifying (live) 10:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. USA
Cross-country skiing Women’s skiathlon (tape) 11:45 p.m. USA
Speed skating Women’s 3000-meter (live) 12:35 a.m. USA
Freestyle skiing Qualifying for men’s moguls (tape) 2 a.m. USA; medals in men’s moguls (tape) Saturday 3:30 a.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Lindsey Vonn, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir on Olympic figure skating. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lindsay Lohan; Dwayne Johnson; Kevin Hart. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan David Oyelowo (“The Girl Before”); the latest news on COVID-19; Calum Scott performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest co-host Star Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Rapper 50 Cent. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Lea DeLaria (“Getting Curious”); guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Eric Braeden. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Hyland; UFC champion Julianna Peña; guest host Mario Lopez. (N) 1 p.m. KNBC
Tamron Hall India Arie; Mary Lambert; Amber Riley (“Single Black Female”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Johnny Knoxville; Tori Kelly (“The Curly Girl Blues”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “She Used to Be Mine”; Ciara Renée (Broadway’s “Waitress”); Mayim Bialik; Meagan Good. 2 p.m. KNBC, 4 a.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man says he has irrefutable evidence of his wife’s infidelity. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Marques Houston (“Howard High”); National Wear Red Day. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Peter Baker, the New York Times; Seung Min Kim, Washington Post; Manu Raju, CNN; Nancy Youssef, Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez performs with Maluma; Stephen and Ayesha Curry. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jennifer Lawrence; Ralph Macchio; Nell and the Flaming Lips. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour & Company 11:46 p.m. KCET
The Late Late Show With James Corden David Boreanaz; singer Melanie C; Finneas performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour & Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS
MOVIES
To Sir, With Love This 1967 classic stars Sidney Poitier — who died last month at age 94 — as an out-of-work engineer who has taken a teaching job at a high school and works wonders with a class full of rude, crude young Brits teetering on the brink of juvenile delinquency. Patricia Routledge, Judy Geeson and pop singer Lulu also star. 5 p.m. TCM
Fatale Michael Ealy stars as a former pro basketball star turned sports manager who has an overnight fling with a mysterious woman (Hilary Swank) he picks up in a Las Vegas bar. She turns out to be a police detective with several emotional screws loose in this 2020 thriller. Mike Colter, Geoffrey Owens and Danny Pino also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
What Breaks the Ice Writer-director Rebecca Eskreis earned positive reviews for this 2020 coming-of-age thriller set during the summer of 1998, when many Americans were captivated by the political scandal involving President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Against this backdrop, two teenagers (Madelyn Cline, Sofia Hublitz) from vastly different worlds become close, but their friendship takes an ominous turn when they become accidental accomplices in a violent crime. Lukas Gage, Aimee Mullins and Catherine Curtin co-star. 8 p.m. Showtime
Scream 2 (1997) 8:28 a.m. BBC America
Billy Budd (1962) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Shaun of the Dead (2004) 8:35 a.m. and 10:48 p.m. Encore
Captains Courageous (1937) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Under Siege (1992) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Mighty Aphrodite (1995) Noon TMC
The Climb (2019) 12:07 p.m. Encore
The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 12:10 p.m. Cinemax
Girls Trip (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX
Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) 12:45 p.m. TCM
The Suicide Squad (2021) 1:25 p.m. HBO
Mid90s (2018) 1:35 p.m. TMC
To Die For (1995) 1:48 p.m. Encore
Gran Torino (2008) 2 p.m. AMC
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 2 p.m. IFC
Happy-Go-Lucky (2008) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax
Philadelphia (1993) 2:25 p.m. Showtime
Roxanne (1987) 2:45 p.m. Epix
Damsels in Distress (2011) 3:05 p.m. TMC
Key Largo (1948) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Captain Fantastic (2016) 3:38 p.m. Encore
Jaws (1975) 4:30 p.m. AMC
Road to Perdition (2002) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Election (1999) 4:35 p.m. Epix
Titanic (1997) 4:45 p.m. TMC
The Peanuts Movie (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
To Sir, With Love (1967) 5 p.m. TCM
Cliffhanger (1993) 6:15 p.m. BBC America
Crocodile Dundee (1986) 6:20 p.m. Epix
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET
Stand and Deliver (1988) 7 p.m. TCM
Avatar (2009) 7:30 p.m. IFC
The Imitation Game (2014) 8 p.m. KCET
Fatale (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
What Breaks the Ice (2020) 8 p.m. Showtime
Minari (2020) 8 p.m. TMC
Everest (2015) 8:15 p.m. BBC America
Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) 9 p.m. TCM
Airplane! (1980) 9:40 p.m. Epix
Fatal Attraction (1987) 9:43 p.m. Cinemax
Zola (2020) 9:45 p.m. Showtime
