Our experts recommend 7 TV shows that Emmy voters snubbed

With this year’s (largely remote) Emmy Awards less than a week away, we’ve already devoted so much ink to the top nominees that we decided to devote our last viewing guide before the ceremony to the titles we wish the TV Academy had recognized more — from overlooked anthologies and short-form experiments to prestigious miniseries that just didn’t seem to land with voters.

And before you write in about our use of the word “snubbed,” we fully admit that we’re applying it rather loosely: A number of series here received nominations in categories honored at the Creative Arts Emmys, and at least one, “The Morning Show,” had a pretty big Primetime Emmys haul — just not the richly deserved nomination we wanted to see most.

Whatever their final tally, we’re just not ready to stop recommending these worthy programs. So if you need some Emmy counter-programming this week, the seven TV shows below are the place to start:

