The cast of Pop TV’s “One Day at a Time.” (Pop TV)

I’ve recommended giving the reboot of the classic family sitcom a watch before, but if you haven’t gotten around to it, now is the time. The updated version, which is nominated for multi-cam picture editing for a comedy series at this year’s Emmys, centers on the Alvarez family: Penelope (Justina Machado), a war veteran and single mother of two teenage children, Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz), and Penelope’s meddling mother, Lydia (Rita Moreno), who lives with them. Then there’s Schneider (Todd Grinnell), the lovable honorary member of the family. Presenting the Alvarez clan as a typical American family, it will make you laugh, it will make you cry, it will make you think — and it will make you wonder how Moreno and Machado have not been nominated for an Emmy.

Then there’s the way the series fully encapsulates the spirit of 2020: perseverance in the face of uncertainty. After Netflix canceled it in 2019, following its third season, the Sony Pictures Television-produced sitcom was in limbo for some time before getting rescued by Pop TV. Then, a few months into production on its fourth season at its new home, the coronavirus hit, leaving just six of its 13 commissioned episodes complete when production shut down. And producers didn’t let the pandemic keep them from finding a creative way to tackle an election-themed episode. If not having cable or Netflix is what’s holding you back, the series will hit the primetime stage on Oct. 12, when CBS begins re-airing six episodes of its truncated fourth season (not including its animated special). —Yvonne Villarreal