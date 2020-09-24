What’s on TV Friday: ‘Room 104' on HBO

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Greatest AtHome Videos Rapper MC Hammer surprises an Alabama high school principal who created a video based on “U Can’t Touch This.” 8 p.m. CBS

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Jeki Yoo, Anna DeGuzman, Shoot Ogawa, Jason Bishop, Eric Jones and Alex Ramon. 8 p.m. CW

A Wilderness of Error Filmmaker Marc Smerling revisits the case of Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was convicted of the 1970 murders of his pregnant wife and two children in this new documentary miniseries based on a book by Errol Morris who also appears. 8, 9:20 and 10:20 p.m. FX

RuPaul’s Drag Race With tensions still high, Derrick, Naomi and Asia attempt to move past their issues in this new episode. 8 p.m. VH1

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

World’s Funniest Animals Guest James Maslow. (N) 9 p.m. CW

20/20 This new episode documents the case of Melanie McGuire, a New Jersey woman sentenced to life in prison in 2007. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances In the new episode “Now Hear This: The Schubert Generation” host Scott Yoo and young musicians celebrate the work of composer Franz Schubert. 9 p.m. KOCE

100 Days Wild Stranded, freezing and desperate for food, Adam and Evan make a dangerous journey to basecamp in this new episode of the wilderness survival series. 9:03 p.m. Discovery

Art in the Twenty-First Century This new episode documents the maturing of the unique contemporary art hub in Beijing and the artists who have responded to the city’s evolution with urgency and ambition. 10 p.m. KOCE

Room 104 Childhood best friends (Leonardo Nam, Lily Gladstone) run into each other for the first time in decades in this new episode of the anthology series. 11 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

Baseball Regional Coverage, 2, 5 and 8 p.m. MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Angels visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net and SportsNetLA

2020 Stanley Cup Final Game 4: The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Dallas Stars. 5 p.m. NBC

NBA Basketball Eastern Conference final, game 5: The Miami Heat versus the Boston Celtics, 5:30 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Packers vs. Saints. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Black Pumas and Jack Johnson perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Julianne Moore (“The Glorias”); Shaquille O’Neal. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jeff Daniels. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Gloria Estefan. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Teyana Taylor (“The Album”); Iman Shumpert. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw; chef Ayesha Curry. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall John David Washington (“Tenet”); David Arquette (“Scream 5"); Jimmie Allen performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Janelle Monáe and Kiersey Clemons (“Antebellum”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Tom Green; 12-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown; Tabitha Brown. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Queen Latifah; Sabrina Carpenter; Machine Gun Kelly performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors COVID-19 and children; Michael Franti; foods to de-stress; aromatherapy; exercise routine. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Black people falsely accused of crimes; a journalist claims the BLM movement is a terrorist hate group. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Derek Hough (“Dancing With the Stars”); TikTok star Addison Rae; Aloe Blacc performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show COVID-19 vaccine questions; hand sanitizer scams and fake wipes; Tia Mowry discusses her health. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Janelle Monáe and Kiersey Clemons (“Antebellum”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy; the impact of a Supreme Court vacancy on the presidential election: Author Carl Hulse (“Confirmation Bias: Inside Washington’s War Over the Supreme Court, from Scalia’s Death to Justice Kavanaugh”); Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post; Nina Totenberg, NPR. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Bernie Sanders. Jim Belushi. Coleman Hughes; author Bakari Sellers (“My Vanishing Country: A Memoir”). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sting performs with Gashi; Gugu Mbatha-Raw. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Cohen; Sheryl Crow performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum This third entry in the Keanu Reeves action thriller franchise picks up just one hour after the events of the second “Wick” film and finds the ex-hitman on the run for his life, pursued by legions of assassins after the $14 million contract placed on his head for his recent actions. Ian McShane, Mark Dacascos, Laurence Fishburne, Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston also star in this 2019 action thriller. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Full Metal Jacket (1987) 9:45 a.m. IFC

The Professional (1994) 10:30 a.m. Ovation

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 11:01 a.m. Encore

Us (2019) 11:40 a.m. Cinemax

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) Noon HBO

Good Will Hunting (1997) 1 p.m. Ovation

Drumline (2002) 1 p.m. VH1

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) 1:04 p.m. Encore

Village of the Damned (1960) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible II (2000) 2 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Alpha (2018) 2 p.m. FXX

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 2:38 p.m. Encore

Obvious Child (2014) 3 p.m. Showtime

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 3:05 p.m. HBO

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 3:24 p.m. Starz

Open Range (2003) 4 p.m. Cinemax

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX

Cliffhanger (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation

Cape Fear (1991) 4 p.m. TMC

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 5 p.m. BBC America

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 5 p.m. TCM

Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 5:30 and 11 p.m. VH1

Frozen (2013) 6:10 p.m. Disney

Brave (2012) 7 p.m. Freeform

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 7 p.m. Paramount

Shrek (2001) 7 and 9 p.m. USA

Alvarez Kelly (1966) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Finding Forrester (2000) 8 p.m. KCET

The Goonies (1985) 8 and 10:30 p.m. AMC

A Quiet Place (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Grease (1978) 8 p.m. POP

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 8 p.m. Starz

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8 p.m. TNT

Magnum Force (1973) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Tangled (2010) 9 p.m. Freeform

Doctor Strange (2016) 9 p.m. Syfy

American Hustle (2013) 10 p.m. IFC

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 10:20 p.m. KCET

Crawl (2019) 11:10 p.m. Epix

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 11:30 p.m. Ovation

21 Jump Street (2012) 11:38 p.m. Encore

