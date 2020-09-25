Drew Barrymore gets emotional in talk-show reunion with ex-husband Tom Green

And just like that, it’s 2001 again.

Actress Drew Barrymore reunited with ex-husband Tom Green on her talk show Friday after not speaking to him face to face for about 15 years.

“I have always been attracted to visionaries, comedians and people who make me laugh,” Barrymore said, introducing the comedian. “I was so attracted to our next guest I even married him!”

The former celebrity couple, who were wed from 2001 to 2002, shared a socially distanced stage on “The Drew Barrymore Show” to take a trip down memory lane.

Niceties abounded and Green relayed a “hello” and well wishes from his parents while repeatedly plugging Barrymore’s new talk show, which premiered earlier this month. Maybe it was the breakup, maybe it was the huge physical gap between them, but things felt awkward as the two figured out how to break the ice again.

“When you say it’s 20 years, sometimes it’s the blink of an eye and sometimes you’re like, ‘Oh my God, we’ve lived so much in these last 20 years,’” an emotional Barrymore said, her voice breaking. “You’ve had a whole life, and I’ve had a whole life, and it’s just really nice to come together and check in and talk about it. It thrills me to no end. I think the world of you. I celebrate you and I always have and I always will.”

The rom-com sweetheart reached out to the comedian for the 2000 film “Charlie’s Angels.” At the time, Green was at the height of his success for getting into all sorts of hijinks in MTV’s outrageous prank comedy “The Tom Green Show.” She said she and Green hit it off right away and had lots of laughs together (that did not immediately seem to be the case Friday, though). On their first date, the animal lovers bought two lobsters and released them into the ocean, he said.

Comedian Tom Green and actress Drew Barrymore at the Oscars in 2000. (WireImage)

Barrymore, 45, also thanked the comic, 49, who now hosts “The Tom Green Podcast,” for inspiring her to pick up a camera and take pictures and credited him for allowing her to realize her “real Annie Hall” phase. The interview finally felt more relaxed when Green joked about his “Charlie’s Angels” character, the “Chad,” when talking about the dog sitting in his lap during the interview.

After the show, Green tweeted that reuniting with Barrymore “was such a nice experience today.”

“It felt good to chat with Drew again for the first time in 15 years. And on national TV! Life is strange sometimes but in this case it was also quite sweet,” he wrote.

This was such a nice experience today. It felt good to chat with Drew again for the first time in 15 years. And on national TV! Life is strange sometimes but in this case it was also quite sweet. Best of luck with the show Drew! You deserve it. 😀 https://t.co/REd5bg0MSv — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) September 25, 2020

The frenetic comic filed for divorce from Barrymore in 2002 after about nine months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The two infamously teased their wedding when he hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2001 but ended up eloping in March 2001. It was his first marriage and Barrymore’s second.

Neither has spoken much publicly about their split. Back in a 2014 appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s “Where Are They Now?” Green described their romance as part of a “crazy whirlwind of a time.”