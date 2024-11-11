Advertisement
Music

Hello Simon, my old friend: Art Garfunkel in ‘a wonderful place’ with estranged bandmate

Art Garfunkel, left, in a suit and dress shirt stands with Paul Simon in a striped shirt and dark jacket
Art Garfunkel, half of folk duo Simon & Garfunkel, reveals in a recent interview that his reunion with Paul Simon “was about wanting to make amends before it’s too late.”
(Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share via

Art Garfunkel says he’s rekindling his bond with estranged Simon & Garfunkel bandmate Paul Simon, after decades of on-and-off tensions.

The 83-year-old singer reflected on his partnership with Simon, saying in a recent interview that he had shed tears upon reconnecting with Simon over lunch. “First time we’d been together in many years. I looked at Paul and said, ‘What happened? Why haven’t we seen each other?,’ ” Garfunkel told the (U.K.) Times in an interview published Sunday.

In the late ’60s and early ’70s, the two musicians rose to fame for their contributions to Simon & Garfunkel. The duo was best known for songs “The Sound of Silence,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Mrs. Robinson.” Despite the group’s growing popularity and seven Grammy wins , Simon and Garfunkel went their separate ways after a bitter split in 1970.

Advertisement

Since then, the musicians have endured a fractious relationship, occasionally coming together for the rare reunion shows over the years. According to Garfunkel, Simon, 83, took issue with an “old interview where I said some stuff.”

FILE - Singer-songwriter Paul Simon performs at Global Citizen Live on Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. Simon turns 80 on Oct. 13. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Entertainment & Arts

Paul Simon reveals he lost the hearing in his left ear while completing his new album

Paul Simon says he lost most of the the hearing in his left ear while completing his new album ‘Seven Psalms,’ which means he may not perform live again.

May 23, 2023

“I cried when he told me how much I had hurt him,” Garfunkel said. “Looking back, I guess I wanted to shake up that nice guy image of Simon & Garfunkel.”

In 2015, Garfunkel reflected on the end of Simon & Garfunkel to the Telegraph. He voiced frustration at the duo prematurely giving up its “lucky place on top of the world” and expressed he needed space from Simon, whom he called an “idiot” and “jerk” in the interview.

Advertisement

“What I would have done is take a rest from Paul, because he was getting on my nerves,” he said at the time. “The jokes had run dry.” He revisited that interview for the Telegraph earlier this year, telling the outlet in September, “I miss Paul.”

Though he did not specify to the Times whether Simon’s gripe was with his scathing 2015 comments, Garfunkel admitted to the Times, “I was a fool.”

Grammy Award-winning American singer Art Garfunkel performs on stage at the Bloomfield Stadium in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, on June 10, 2015. AFP PHOTO / GIL COHEN-MAGEN (Photo credit should read GIL COHEN MAGEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Entertainment & Arts

Review: Art Garfunkel illuminates the sound of silence at Segerstrom

Singer Art Garfunkel, who with Paul Simon provided a 1960s soundtrack for baby boomers, delivers poignancy if not vocal perfection in Costa Mesa.

Jan. 12, 2020

The singer-poet, promoting a new album with 33-year-old son Art Garfunkel Jr., also revealed that he and Simon will reconnect again and that their lunch meeting “was about wanting to make amends before it’s too late.”

Advertisement

He added: “It felt like we were back in a wonderful place. As I think about it now, tears are rolling down my cheeks. I can still feel his hug.”

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Music

Advertisement