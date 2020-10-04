What’s on TV Monday: ‘Filthy Rich’ on Fox; NFL Football

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Curious George (season premiere) Animated. 9 a.m. KOCE

Family Feud (season premiere) 7 p.m. KCAL

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jeff Davis. (N) 8 p.m. CW

Dancing With the Stars (N) 8 p.m. ABC

L.A.'s Finest Syd and Nancy (Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba) are called to investigate when a body seems to fall from the sky in this new episode of the police drama. 8 p.m. Fox

One Day at a Time Originally created for Netflix, this reboot of the Norman Lear sitcom that ran from 1975-84 begins its broadcast run with Justina Machado starring as the head of a Cuban American family living in Los Angeles. Ray Romano guest stars in the first of two new episodes. Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz also star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS

American Ninja Warrior (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Boris Wild, Ramo & Alegria, Jonio and Dr. Ricardo Rosenkranz. 9 p.m. CW

Filthy Rich Ginger’s (Melia Kreiling) baptism on the Sunshine Network sparks an uproar among fans so Margaret (Kim Cattrall) invites her to appear again on “Wings of a Dove” to explain herself in this new episode. Also, Ginger’s mother (guest star Rachel York) is being stalked by a strange man. Mark L. Young also stars. 9 p.m. Fox

Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan The bestselling author welcomes a diverse lineup of guests to what is described as “an intimate and heartfelt interview series.” Attorney Bryan Stevenson is featured in the premiere. 9 p.m. KOCE

Halloween Baking Championship (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

The Third Day Helen (Naomie Harris) surprises her two daughters, Talulah and Ellie (Charlotte Gairdner-Mihell, Nico Parker) with a trip to Osea Island for Ellie’s birthday in this new episode of the quirky series. 9 p.m. HBO

Manhunt: Deadly Games While Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) fights back against the FBI and the media, ATF Agent Embry (Arliss Howard) discovers a crucial link to the Olympic bomb while investigating a serial bomber terrorizing the Southeast. 10 p.m. CBS

Emergency Call (N) 10 p.m. ABC

POV Alex Rivera and Cristina Herrera’s new hybrid documentary-thriller “The Infiltrators” follows two young immigrants who intentionally get detained by the U.S. Border Patrol and are locked up in a for-profit detention center. 10 p.m. KOCE

Soulmates This new six-part episodic anthology series set 15 years in the future revolves around a scientific discovery that guarantees to reveal the identity of one’s true soul mate. In the premiere a happily married couple (Sarah Snook, “Succession” and Kingsley Ben-Adir, “High Fidelity”) start to feel insecure in their relationship when everyone they know starts taking the soul-mate test. Betsy Brandt (“Life in Pieces”) also stars. 10 p.m. AMC

The Big Bake (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

We Are Who We Are (N) 10 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Decision 2020: Joe Biden Town Hall Lester Holt anchors a live discussion with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. From Miami. 8 p.m. NBC



SPORTS

NFL Football The Atlanta Falcons visit the Green Bay Packers, 5 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Lenny Kravitz. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Jerry Seinfeld; Patrick J. Adams. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Shania Twain. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Kathie Lee Gifford; Loni Love. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Maren Morris. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jenna Bush Hager; Paris Hilton. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Whether gender should be celebrated; many people think they have already had COVID-19. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says her family is violent and toxic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Sandler (“Hubie Halloween”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Al Roker. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Macy Gray, MyGood.org; safe social gatherings. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Daniel Craig; Billie Eilish and Finneas perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Bon Jovi; Bon Jovi performs; Laura Benanti. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jessica Chastain; John Slattery. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Amityville: The Awakening Filmed in 2014 but not released until 2017, this 10th entry in the horror film franchise stars Bella Thorne (“Famous in Love”) a teenager who moves into the malevolent Long Island home with her mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh), her brain-dead twin (Cameron Monaghan, “Gotham”) and their little sister (Mckenna Grace, “Designated Survivor”). 10:15 p.m. Syfy

Designing Woman (1957) 8 a.m. TCM

Shazam! (2019) 8:05 a.m. HBO

Darkman (1990) 8:30 a.m. Syfy

Moonstruck (1987) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

Thank You for Smoking (2005) 9:50 a.m. Cinemax

Meet the Parents (2000) 10:10 a.m. and 10:14 p.m. Encore

Rocky II (1979) 10:15 a.m. IFC

Laggies (2014) 11:10 a.m. TMC

Casper (1995) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 12:17 p.m. Starz

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 12:55 p.m. Cinemax

The Conjuring (2013) 1:15 p.m. AMC

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Buried (2010) 1:30 p.m. FXX

Role Models (2008) 1:30 p.m. MTV

The Fifth Element (1997) 1:30 p.m. Sundance

The Help (2011) 2 p.m. BET

21 Jump Street (2012) 2:59 p.m. Starz

Boiler Room (2000) 3 p.m. Showtime

New Jack City (1991) 3 p.m. VH1

Up in the Air (2009) 3:25 p.m. Epix

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX

The Exorcist (1973) 3:45 p.m. AMC

Rocky Balboa (2006) 3:45 p.m. IFC

Ghostbusters (1984) 4 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 4:01 p.m. Syfy

Thirteen Days (2000) 5 p.m. Showtime

Judy (2019) 5:15 p.m. Epix

The Wedding Singer (1998) 5:30 p.m. TNT

The Truman Show (1998) 6:15 p.m. TMC

The Shining (1980) 6:30 p.m. AMC

Tombstone (1993) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

Time Without Pity (1957) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Beetlejuice (1988) 9 p.m. Freeform

Dope (2015) 9 p.m. VH1

50/50 (2011) 10 p.m. TMC

Crimson Peak (2015) 10:50 p.m. Cinemax

Pulp Fiction (1994) 10:56 p.m. Starz

Wonder Boys (2000) 11:40 p.m. TMC

