What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Mirgrant Kitchen’ on KCET; ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘blackish’ ABC
SERIES
American Auto Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) and the team reshoot a commercial to make it more inclusive of the LGBTQ community in this new episode of the workplace comedy. Tye White, Jon Barinholtz and Harriet Dyer also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Superman & Lois After Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) visions intensify during heated arguments with his sons (Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin), Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) reaches out to her father (Dylan Walsh) for help. Also, Natalie (Tayler Buck) learns that her father (Wolé Parks) broke a promise he made to her. Emmanuelle Chriqui and Erik Valdez also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Judge Steve Harvey (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Pamela Adlon and Kathryn Hahn explore their family histories in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE
Grand Crew (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC
The Migrant Kitchen Los Angeles chef Jon Yao draws on his experience in Taiwanese food to create the unique regional cuisine in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. KCET
This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Naomi In this new episode, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) receives guidance in how to control her powers from Dee (Alexander Wraith) but still has to do common teenage chores and finish her college application. Also, Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) turns to an old friend for help. Barry Watson and Mary-Charles Jones also star.) 9 p.m. The CW
Abbott Elementary Janine (Quinta Brunson) gets a negative teacher review, but her mood improves when a student is transferred from Melissa’s (Lisa Ann Walter) class into hers. Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Our Kind of People Angela and Leah (Yaya DaCosta, Nadine Ellis) work together to uncover the truth about what really happened in 1984 between Teddy (Joe Morton) and Angela’s mother, in the season finale of the drama. Morris Chestnut, Lance Gross and Alana Bright also star with guest stars Debbi Morgan and L. Scott Caldwell. 9 p.m. Fox
The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
I Am Jazz Jazz gets a boost from her surrogate big brother when he helps her prepare for the challenges of attending Harvard. Also, Sander introduces Noah to his friends, but when the topic of dating a trans person comes up, things quickly get heated. 9 p.m. TLC
black-ish Jack (Miles Brown) gets a job as a locker room attendant for the Lakers. Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Marsai Martin also star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
COVID Diaries: On the Front Line Nurse Rhonda Lee documents her experience treating patients as racial tensions rise in the U.S. 11:30 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Washington Wizards, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Lakers visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT
College Basketball Arizona visits UCLA, 8 p.m. ESPN. Also, Michigan State visits Illinois, 4 p.m. ESPN; Clemson visits Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits Villanova, 4 p.m. FS1; Mississippi State visits Kentucky, 6 p.m. ESPN; Nevada visits Colorado State, 6 p.m. FS1
Australian Open Tennis Quarterfinals, 6 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings W. Kamau Bell; Elisabeth Rosenthal. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor; Jacob Ward; Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kevin James; author Rachel Lindsay; author Jay Glazer. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Lisa Ling guest co-hosts; author Rachel Lindsay. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Ginger Zee; Erin and Ben Napier. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Francia Raisa. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Model Brooks Nader tells of being secretly tracked by a device meant to help find misplaced items. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Author Huma Abedin (“Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds”); Maddie Ziegler (“The Fallout”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Janet Jackson; Lacey Chabert; Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney; Syncopated Ladies perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Digital currencies. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ciara; Tabitha Brown (“Tab Time”); 14-year-old twin violin prodigies. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real LaMonica Garrett (“1883"); guest co-host Jay Pharoah. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jamie Dornan; Nicole Byer; Imagine Dragons perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joy Reid; Thomas Middleditch. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kristen Bell; Ike Barinholtz; Eric Bellinger performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Christina Ricci; playwright Jeremy O. Harris. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor; Margaret Qualley; Mike Schur; Larnell Lewis performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
Moonstruck (1987) 8:45 a.m. HBO
Point Break (1991) 9:15 a.m. AMC
Tin Cup (1996) 9:38 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Starz
High Fidelity (2000) 9:48 a.m. Cinemax
In the Bedroom (2001) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Signs (2002) 10:34 a.m. Syfy
Night Watch (1973) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Cast Away (2000) 11 a.m. Freeform
Ordinary People (1980) 11:45 a.m. Epix
Scarface (1983) noon AMC
Avengers: Endgame (2019) noon TNT
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 1 p.m. Syfy
Dead Man Walking (1995) 1:50 p.m. Epix
The Blind Side (2009) 2 p.m. Freeform
King Kong (2005) 2:10 p.m. HBO
Die Hard (1988) 2:30 and 10:08 p.m. USA
Wait Until Dark (1967) 3 p.m. TCM
Yellow Rose (2019) 3:22 p.m. Encore
Losing Isaiah (1995) 3:25 p.m. Cinemax
Casino (1995) 4 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 4:20 p.m. Syfy
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 5 p.m. FX
Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Hotel Rwanda (2004) 5 p.m. TCM
Gangs of New York (2002) 5:12 p.m. Cinemax
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
Die Hard 2 (1990) 5:30 p.m. USA
Stand by Me (1986) 6 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Batman Begins (2005) 7 p.m. Paramount
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 7:15 p.m. Syfy
A Cry in the Dark (1988) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Suicide Squad (2021) 7:45 p.m. HBO
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America
The World’s End (2013) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019) 8 p.m. FX
Django Unchained (2012) 8 p.m. Showtime
A Royal Night Out (2015) 8 p.m. TMC
The Good Earth (1937) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Man Up (2015) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax
Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) 9:50 p.m. Epix
The Dark Knight (2008) 10 p.m. Paramount
Neighbors (2014) 10 p.m. TRU
Doctor Strange (2016) 10:30 p.m. Syfy
Men in Black (1997) 11 p.m. AMC
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 11:20 p.m. Cinemax
