What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Mirgrant Kitchen’ on KCET; ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘blackish’ ABC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

American Auto Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) and the team reshoot a commercial to make it more inclusive of the LGBTQ community in this new episode of the workplace comedy. Tye White, Jon Barinholtz and Harriet Dyer also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Superman & Lois After Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) visions intensify during heated arguments with his sons (Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin), Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) reaches out to her father (Dylan Walsh) for help. Also, Natalie (Tayler Buck) learns that her father (Wolé Parks) broke a promise he made to her. Emmanuelle Chriqui and Erik Valdez also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Judge Steve Harvey (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Pamela Adlon and Kathryn Hahn explore their family histories in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

Grand Crew (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC

The Migrant Kitchen Los Angeles chef Jon Yao draws on his experience in Taiwanese food to create the unique regional cuisine in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. KCET

This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Naomi In this new episode, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) receives guidance in how to control her powers from Dee (Alexander Wraith) but still has to do common teenage chores and finish her college application. Also, Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) turns to an old friend for help. Barry Watson and Mary-Charles Jones also star.) 9 p.m. The CW

Abbott Elementary Janine (Quinta Brunson) gets a negative teacher review, but her mood improves when a student is transferred from Melissa’s (Lisa Ann Walter) class into hers. Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Our Kind of People Angela and Leah (Yaya DaCosta, Nadine Ellis) work together to uncover the truth about what really happened in 1984 between Teddy (Joe Morton) and Angela’s mother, in the season finale of the drama. Morris Chestnut, Lance Gross and Alana Bright also star with guest stars Debbi Morgan and L. Scott Caldwell. 9 p.m. Fox

The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

I Am Jazz Jazz gets a boost from her surrogate big brother when he helps her prepare for the challenges of attending Harvard. Also, Sander introduces Noah to his friends, but when the topic of dating a trans person comes up, things quickly get heated. 9 p.m. TLC

black-ish Jack (Miles Brown) gets a job as a locker room attendant for the Lakers. Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Marsai Martin also star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

COVID Diaries: On the Front Line Nurse Rhonda Lee documents her experience treating patients as racial tensions rise in the U.S. 11:30 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Washington Wizards, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Lakers visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT

College Basketball Arizona visits UCLA, 8 p.m. ESPN. Also, Michigan State visits Illinois, 4 p.m. ESPN; Clemson visits Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits Villanova, 4 p.m. FS1; Mississippi State visits Kentucky, 6 p.m. ESPN; Nevada visits Colorado State, 6 p.m. FS1

Australian Open Tennis Quarterfinals, 6 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings W. Kamau Bell; Elisabeth Rosenthal. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor; Jacob Ward; Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kevin James; author Rachel Lindsay; author Jay Glazer. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Lisa Ling guest co-hosts; author Rachel Lindsay. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Ginger Zee; Erin and Ben Napier. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Francia Raisa. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Model Brooks Nader tells of being secretly tracked by a device meant to help find misplaced items. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Author Huma Abedin (“Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds”); Maddie Ziegler (“The Fallout”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Janet Jackson; Lacey Chabert; Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney; Syncopated Ladies perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Digital currencies. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ciara; Tabitha Brown (“Tab Time”); 14-year-old twin violin prodigies. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real LaMonica Garrett (“1883"); guest co-host Jay Pharoah. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jamie Dornan; Nicole Byer; Imagine Dragons perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joy Reid; Thomas Middleditch. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kristen Bell; Ike Barinholtz; Eric Bellinger performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Christina Ricci; playwright Jeremy O. Harris. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor; Margaret Qualley; Mike Schur; Larnell Lewis performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

Moonstruck (1987) 8:45 a.m. HBO

Point Break (1991) 9:15 a.m. AMC

Tin Cup (1996) 9:38 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Starz

High Fidelity (2000) 9:48 a.m. Cinemax

In the Bedroom (2001) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Signs (2002) 10:34 a.m. Syfy

Night Watch (1973) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Cast Away (2000) 11 a.m. Freeform

Ordinary People (1980) 11:45 a.m. Epix

Scarface (1983) noon AMC

Avengers: Endgame (2019) noon TNT

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 1 p.m. Syfy

Dead Man Walking (1995) 1:50 p.m. Epix

The Blind Side (2009) 2 p.m. Freeform

King Kong (2005) 2:10 p.m. HBO

Die Hard (1988) 2:30 and 10:08 p.m. USA

Wait Until Dark (1967) 3 p.m. TCM

Yellow Rose (2019) 3:22 p.m. Encore

Losing Isaiah (1995) 3:25 p.m. Cinemax

Casino (1995) 4 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 4:20 p.m. Syfy

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 5 p.m. FX

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Hotel Rwanda (2004) 5 p.m. TCM

Gangs of New York (2002) 5:12 p.m. Cinemax

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

Die Hard 2 (1990) 5:30 p.m. USA

Stand by Me (1986) 6 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Batman Begins (2005) 7 p.m. Paramount

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 7:15 p.m. Syfy

A Cry in the Dark (1988) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Suicide Squad (2021) 7:45 p.m. HBO

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America

The World’s End (2013) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019) 8 p.m. FX

Django Unchained (2012) 8 p.m. Showtime

A Royal Night Out (2015) 8 p.m. TMC

The Good Earth (1937) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Man Up (2015) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) 9:50 p.m. Epix

The Dark Knight (2008) 10 p.m. Paramount

Neighbors (2014) 10 p.m. TRU

Doctor Strange (2016) 10:30 p.m. Syfy

Men in Black (1997) 11 p.m. AMC

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 11:20 p.m. Cinemax

