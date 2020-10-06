PBS turns 50 this week, though, like a marriage when you count in the engagement and courtship, it is older than that, having its roots in NET — National Educational Television, founded in 1954 — and the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, which, said then-President Lyndon Johnson, “rededicated a part of the airwaves, which belong to all the people … for the enlightenment of the people.” TV in those days was a limited resource — in some parts of the country very limited — and though not entirely without quality, was largely dedicated to making money. The public interest, which broadcasters are legally required to serve, was so broadly interpreted as to be practically meaningless, and remains so.

Across half a century, PBS has known its more and less brilliant years, but it has remained the case that the network aspires to a higher cultural, informational, one might even say spiritual standard, even as it seeks — needs — to be entertaining. And indeed, its programming has been surprisingly influential, and not just as shoulders upon which modern quality television placed its feet. Before there were travel channels and cooking channels and science channels and animal channels, PBS did that work.

Here’s a look across those 50 years, with apologies to “This Old House,” “Antiques Roadshow,” Sister Wendy Beckett, “The Shock of the New,” “Nova,” “Nature,” “PBS NewsHour” and countless other hours of enlightenment and fun I will give their due when 60 rolls around.

