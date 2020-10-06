What’s on TV Wednesday: vice presidential debate; baseball playoffs

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage In this new episode Leno counts down his top 10 beautiful cars. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Weakest Link (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Devils Adapted from Guido Maria Brera’s novel “I Diavoli,” this new international thriller stars Alessandro Borghi as the head of trading at one of the most important investment banks in the world. After the bank’s CEO (Patrick Dempsey) unexpectedly passes him over for a coveted promotion, he becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation. Laia Costa, Lars Mikkelsen and Malachi Kirby costar. 8 p.m. CW

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Doctor Who This special two-part episode, which concludes Thursday, reassembles a story that disappeared after its 1967 broadcast, and has been re-created using animation synced to recordings of the show’s soundtrack. In what was originally a six-episode adventure, the Doctor (Patrick Troughton) and his companions battle identity-stealing aliens. 8 p.m. BBC America

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Leah and Jeremy (Courtney Nichole, Na’im Lynn) learn that Phillip and Sandra (Alex Henderson, Tayler Buck) have left the facility without permission.8:30 p.m. BET

Coroner Toronto coroner Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan) continues her vow to speak for the dead to protect the living as this medical-crime drama returns. In the opener of the two-part season premiere, Jenny investigates a deadly fire in a low-income apartment building, where she forms a bond with a survivor (new cast member Nicola Correia-Damude). First-season cast members Roger Cross, Éric Bruneau, Nicholas Campbell and Ehren Kassam return. 9 p.m. CW

Guy’s Grocery Games Guy and Hunter Fieri send mystery ingredients to chefs who use them to prepare burgers and seafood dinners in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Archer Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) is back home after waking from a coma and a new valet (voice of Simon Pegg) has taken over the role of gentleman’s gentleman in this new episode of the animated comedy adventure. 10 p.m. FXX

Paranormal: Captured (premiere) 10 p.m. Travel

SPECIAL

Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth This new special profiles New York sports radio personality Craig Carton, whose secret gambling addiction, financed by an illicit ticket-brokering business, comes to light when he is arrested by FBI agents and charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud. 9 p.m. HBO



VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee for vice president Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) discuss the issues at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Susan Page, USA Today, moderates.

Predebate coverage 4 p.m. CNN; 5 p.m., CSPAN, MSNBC; 5:30 p.m. Bloomberg

Debate 6 p.m. CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, KCAL, KSCI, KOCE, BET, Bloomberg, CSPAN, CNN, Fox Business, MSNBC, WGN America

Postdebate coverage and analysis 7:45, 10 and 11 p.m. CNN; 8, 9, 10 and 11 p.m. MSNBC; 8:30 p.m. CSPAN; 9 p.m. BET and WGN America; 11 p.m. Fox News; 11:55 p.m. KMEX



SPORTS

Baseball Division Series: The Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, 11 a.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics versus the Houston Astros, 12:30 p.m. TBS; the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. TBS; the San Diego Padres versus the Dodgers, 6 p.m. FS1.

MLS Soccer The Portland Timbers visit the L.A. Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jon Bon Jovi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Olivia Newton-John; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Fareed Zakaria. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Noah Schnapp. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Anita Hill, Hollywood Commission. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Ronnie Woo. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Sarah Michelle Gellar; Eva LaRue; David A.R. White. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Alyssa Milano (“Hope: Project Class President”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall LaurDIY (“Craftopia”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”); Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”); chef Bruno Serato. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tyra Banks; RZA; Anthony Ramos performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors The stigma of breast cancer in the Black community: Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vanessa Bell Calloway. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman has allowed her 33-year-old son to live with her rent-free for two years. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Orlando Bloom (“Retaliation”); Gloria Steinem (“The Glorias”); Tig Notaro. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Sharon Osbourne discusses her family’s health battles. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Perez Hilton (“TMI: My Life in Scandal”); Joe Pantoliano. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Maya Rudolph; Matt Bomer; 070 Shake performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Pete Buttigieg; Future Islands. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Crystal; Jaime Harrison; Natanael Cano performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers America Ferrera; Ina Garten; David Remnick. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gloria Steinem; Sally Hawkins; Craig Roberts; Conan Gray. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Down a Dark Hall For chronic misbehavior a teenager (AnnaSophia Robb) is sent to Blackwood Boarding School, a mysterious academy for “gifted” girls. She and the four others who seem to make up the entire student body are mesmerized by the intense headmistress, Madame Duret (Uma Thurman), who begins to draw out their previously unknown talents. Victoria Moroles, Isabelle Fuhrman, Rosie Day and Taylor Russell also star. 11:30 p.m. Syfy

Road to Perdition (2002) 8 a.m. IFC

Miss Firecracker (1989) 8:05 a.m. Cinemax

The Natural (1984) 8:35 a.m. Epix

Inside Man (2006) 9:15 a.m. Showtime

All Is Lost (2013) 9:50 a.m. Cinemax

Ad Astra (2019) 10:20 a.m. HBO

Braveheart (1995) 10:30 a.m. IFC

I.Q. (1994) 10:54 a.m. Encore

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 11:35 a.m. Cinemax

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) Noon Freeform

Ray (2004) 12:25 p.m. HBO

Urban Cowboy (1980) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Love & Basketball (2000) 12:40 p.m. VH1

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 12:50 p.m. Epix

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 1 p.m. TMC

Wedding Daze (2006) 1:25 p.m. Cinemax

The Shop Around the Corner (1940) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Matilda (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform

Stan & Ollie (2018) 2:24 p.m. Encore

Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (2007) 2:57 p.m. Syfy

Total Recall (1990) 3 p.m. BBC America; 11:50 p.m. Encore

Crazy Heart (2009) 4:05 p.m. Encore

’71 (2014) 4:25 p.m. Epix

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 4:45 p.m. Showtime

The Hangover (2009) 5 p.m. FX

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 5 and 9 p.m. IFC

No Time for Sergeants (1958) 5 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man (2002) 6:12 p.m. Starz

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 6:55 p.m. Epix

Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. Showtime

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 7 p.m. Syfy

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 7:10 p.m. HBO

A Face in the Crowd (1957) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Get Out (2017) 7:30 p.m. FXX

Amy (2015) 8 p.m. TMC

Drumline (2002) 9 p.m. VH1

Absence of Malice (1981) 9:30 p.m. KVCR

Hearts of the West (1975) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 10 p.m. TNT

My Week With Marilyn (2011) 10:10 p.m. TMC

The Avengers (2012) 10:30 p.m. Epix

