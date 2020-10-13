What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Devils’ on the CW, Dodgers baseball

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Devils Feeling betrayed by Dominic (Patrick Dempsey), Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) hatches a scheme to create a scandal against the firm, cash in and leave. Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen and Malachi Kirby also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET

The Amazing Race This new season of the unscripted series was completed before the global outbreak of the coronavirus. Returning host Phil Keoghan sends the globe-trotting teams on their way from the Hollywood Bowl starting line to their first destination, Trinidad and Tobago. Locations this season include France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil, among others. 9 p.m. CBS

Coroner Jenny (Serinda Swan) is summoned when a man’s corpse is found in the middle of a country road with no clues as to how or why he got there. Also, Det. McAvoy (Roger Cross) is working a challenging and complicated case. Ehren Kassam and Éric Bruneau also star. 9 p.m. CW

I Can See Your Voice (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Nova Michael C. Hall narrates the new special “Nature’s Fear Factor,” which examines how an audacious wildlife recovery effort in Africa that is using fear of predators to rebalance the ecosystem in Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park. A violent civil war wiped out more than 90% of the large mammals in this region, and subsequent species recovery has been erratic and uneven. Predator experts are reintroducing fierce African wild dogs into the park to scare smaller, plant-eating prey back into their natural balance. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Sistas Tyler Perry’s dramedy about a diverse group of single Black women (KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown) who bond over romantic frustrations returns for a second season. 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of Orange County (season premiere) 9 p.m. Bravo

The Con This new documentary series tells the stories of of people taken in by claims and promises that proved too good to be true. 10 p.m. ABC

The Age of Nature Uma Thurman narrates this new documentary miniseries that explores how an increased awareness of the natural world is leading to a new chapter in the story humanity and the planet. The opener, “Awakening,” visits the Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean 50 years after nuclear weapons tests. 10 p.m. KOCE

Archer Still hurt that Lana (voice of Aisha Tyler) married a multi-billionaire during his coma, Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) tries to make her jealous by bringing a dazzling woman along as his partner on a double date in this new episode of the animated comedy. (N) 10 p.m. FXX



SPECIALS

Supreme Court Nominee Confirmation Hearing Day 3: Senate Judiciary Committee members question Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. (N) 6 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m. C-SPAN

2020 Billboard Music Awards Kelly Clarkson returns for the third time to host this awards show in which nominees and winners are based on fan interaction with music, which includes album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay and engagement on social media. 8 p.m. NBC

SPORTS

College Football Coastal Carolina visits Louisiana, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Baseball ALCS Game 3: Atlanta Braves versus Dodgers, 3 p.m. FS1; NLCS Game 4: Tampa Bay Rays versus Houston Astros, 5:30 p.m. TBS

MLS Soccer San Jose Earthquakes visit L.A. Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Kenneth Walker discusses the night Breonna Taylor was killed. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Nick Offerman; Josh Gad; Sting and Melody Gardot perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Carrie Ann Inaba (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Director Aaron Sorkin. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Ian Ziering, Joe Pantoliano, Jane Soudah. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Mike Epps; Brittney Levine. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Neve Campbell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Suze Orman. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Sharon Stone; Carla Hall (“Halloween Baking Championship”); Michelle Lee. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Billboard Music Awards; Alicia Keys; Glennon Doyle; the Property Brothers; Cedric the Entertainer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Confusion about COVID; whether COVID is airborne; medical student syndrome; hypnosis. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says she is continually haunted by the day she was shot; woman kills estranged stepfather. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell (“The Tiny Chef”); Steve Spangler. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Ways to prepare financially for a job loss; Kathie Lee Gifford. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real The cast of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas.” (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jim Parsons; Shepard Smith; BTS performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Lithgow; Jonathan Alter. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Cusack; Leslie Jones; Woodkid performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Conan Kiersey Clemons. midnight TBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Quinn; Kim Cattrall; Jeff Rosenstock performs; Jessica Burdeaux performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Usher; Joan Jett performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Insidious (2010) 9 a.m. AMC

The Unknown (1927) 9 a.m. TCM

Slow West (2015) 9 a.m. TMC

The Blackbird (1926) 10 a.m. TCM

Hook (1991) 10:48 a.m. Syfy

A League of Their Own (1992) 11 a.m. IFC

Easy A (2010) 11 a.m. MTV

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Walk the Line (2005) 12:15 p.m. HBO

Burn After Reading (2008) 12:53 p.m. Starz

Casper (1995) 1 p.m. Freeform

Freaks (1932) 1 p.m. TCM

New Jack City (1991) 1:30 p.m. VH1

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FX

Set It Off (1996) 2 p.m. Showtime

The Truman Show (1998) 2 p.m. TMC

Mark of the Vampire (1935) 2:15 p.m. TCM

21 Jump Street (2012) 2:33 p.m. Starz

Just Mercy (2019) 2:35 p.m. HBO

The Butcher’s Wife (1991) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax

The Birdcage (1996) 4:15 p.m. IFC

Abe Lincoln in Illinois (1940) 5 p.m. TCM

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 5:30 p.m. A&E

Rudy (1993) 6 p.m. FS1

Wonder Boys (2000) 6 p.m. TMC

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 6:45 p.m. Epix

Jurassic Park (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount

Zombieland (2009) 7 p.m. Syfy

Sunrise at Campobello (1960) 7 p.m. TCM

Premium Rush (2012) 7:25 p.m. Encore

Coco (2017) 8 p.m. ABC

Fly Away Home (1996) 8 p.m. KVCR

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. A&E

Crimson Peak (2015) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 8 p.m. Showtime

Beetlejuice (1988) 9 p.m. Freeform

PT 109 (1963) 9:45 p.m. TCM

It (2017) 10 p.m. TNT

Donnie Brasco (1997) 10:30 p.m. Epix

Chicago (2002) 11:05 p.m. TMC

