What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Next Level Chef’ on Fox; ‘The Amazing Race’ and ‘Good Sam’ on CBS
SERIES
American Greed This documentary series returns for a new season with “The Life & Crimes of Joel Greenberg,” the story of a privileged millennial from a wealthy Florida family accused of a series of crimes including fraud and sex trafficking. 7 and 9 p.m. CNBC
The Amazing Race The unscripted competition series marks its 20th anniversary with its 33rd edition, which began filming in February 2020, was halted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, then resumed in fall 2021. The two-hour season premiere opens as 11 new globetrotting teams travel to London, where they must find surrogates portraying Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson having a nosh (eating) together. Phil Keoghan returns as host. 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Goldbergs (N) 8 p.m. ABC
I Can See Your Voice Guest panelists in the season premiere are Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. One contestant gets to perform with Jewel. 8 p.m. Fox
The Wonder Years Bill and Lillian (Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh) join a high-society club as a way to introduce Dean and Kim (Elisha Williams, Laura Kariuki) to positive influences in the community. Things take a turn when Lillian is treated differently for being a working mom. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
The Conners (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Next Level Chef Teams are challenged to create the ultimate steak dinner, with guidance from mentors Nyesha Arrington, Gordon Ramsay and Richard Blaise. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new episode “High-Risk High-Rise” explores how well the tallest skyscrapers would hold up against earthquakes, fires and other potential calamities, and what we have learned from past disasters. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (season premiere) 9 p.m. BET
The Bradshaw Bunch Terry and the family head to Nashville, where he and Rachel take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry for a special duet performance to end the season of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. E!
Worst Cooks in America Host and team mentor Anne Burrell is joined by chef Cliff Crooks to lead the latest group of culinary incompetents through a kitchen boot camp designed to transform them into kitchen masters as the unscripted series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Food Network
Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
Good Sam Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) has the title role in this new medical drama in which she plays a heart surgeon who becomes her hospital’s chief of surgery after her boss (Jason Isaacs) — who is also her father — falls into a coma. She excels in her leadership role, but when her dad regains consciousness he demands his old job back. Michael Stahl-David, Skye P. Marshall, Davi Santos, Wendy Crewson and Edwin Hodge also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Chase James Holzhauer returns as the chaser in this new episode. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
College Basketball DePaul visits St. John’s, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Alabama visits Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Villanova, 5:30 p.m. FS1; North Carolina visits Notre Dame, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Fresno State visits San Diego State, 7:30 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Utah Jazz visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4:30 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jenna Ryan prepares to go to prison for her participation in the Capitol insurrection; a fossil discovery. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Neve Campbell; David Arquette; Chip and Joanna Gaines; Aurora performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Oliver Hudson (“The Cleaning Lady”); David Arquette (“Scream”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Stacey Abrams; Bill Murray. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Special guest host Sherri Shepherd; Niecy Nash (“Claws”). 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Retta. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Adopting and fostering pets; health benefits humans get from animals. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Forever Young”; Lily Collins; Josie Totah. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Parents say critical race theory is poisoning the minds of children and keeping racism alive. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jessica Chastain (“The 355"); Girl Named Tom performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Meagan Good (“Harlem”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Cate Blanchett; Nate Bargatze; Gayle performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Courteney Cox; David Arquette; Neve Campbell; SAINt JHN. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nick Offerman; Aunjanue Ellis; Alessia Cara performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jessica Chastain; Penelope Cruz; Andrew Sleighter. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael C. Hall; Margaret Qualley; Benson Boone performs; Gustavo Di Dalva performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
I Carry You With Me Director and co-writer Heidi Ewing’s 2020 Spanish-language drama chronicles the romance of two Mexican men — an aspiring chef (Armando Espitia) and a teacher (Christian Vazquez) — who meet by chance and embark on a relationship that spans decades. 7:05 p.m. Starz
The Great Garrick (1937) 9 a.m. TCM
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 9:20 a.m. Epix
Forrest Gump (1994) 9:26 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz
Fruitvale Station (2013) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
A Royal Night Out (2015) 9:45 a.m. and 9:40 p.m. TMC
City of God (2002) 10 a.m. Cinemax
Stage Door (1937) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 11:10 a.m. Epix
Morris From America (2016) 11:30 a.m. TMC
Tin Cup (1996) 11:52 a.m. Starz
The Family Man (2000) 12:26 p.m. AMC
Sicario (2015) 12:30 p.m. FX
The Band Wagon (1953) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Signs (2002) 12:34 p.m. Syfy
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 2:06 p.m. Cinemax
The Conversation (1974) 2:20 p.m. Epix
The Red Shoes (1948) 2:30 p.m. TCM
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 3:26 p.m. AMC
Scary Movie (2000) 4:35 p.m. Showtime
The Line King: The Al Hirschfeld Story (1996) 5 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Identity (2002) 5:25 p.m. HBO
Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX
Colors (1988) 5:58 p.m. Cinemax
The Bad News Bears (1976) 6 p.m. MLB
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 6:01 p.m. Encore
Django Unchained (2012) 6:15 p.m. Showtime
Eighth Grade (2018) 6:15 p.m. TMC
A Night at the Opera (1935) 6:45 p.m. TCM
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. AMC
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 8 p.m. Epix
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 8 p.m. FX
Love Affair (1939) 8:30 p.m. KVCR
Sons of the Desert (1933) 8:30 p.m. TCM
The American President (1995) 9 p.m. Ovation
Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 p.m. Showtime
Kick-Ass (2010) 9 p.m. Syfy
The Great Dictator (1940) 9:45 p.m. TCM
A Simple Plan (1998) 10 p.m. Cinemax
Apollo 13 (1995) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Aliens (1986) 11:30 p.m. Syfy
