What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Bachelorette’ on ABC; ‘American Veteran’ on PBS; ‘The Last O.G.’
SERIES
The Voice Ed Sheeran continues as a mentor for all the contestants in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl With the looming threat of Eclipso, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) seeks help from an unlikely place in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelorette The guys get schooled by Michelle and three talented fifth graders in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET
Bering Sea Gold (season premiere) 8 p.m. Discovery
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living After Mr. Brown (David Mann) lets business success go to his head, the residents threaten to move out in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. BET
La Brea Eve and Levi (Natalie Zea, Nicholas Gonzalez) and the search party explore a mysterious fort that raises more questions than answers. Also, Gavin and Izzy (Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki) embark on a dangerous mission to save their family despite government warnings. 9 p.m. NBC
Supergirl Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) appears at Nyxly’s (Peta Sergeant) side, causing Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and her allies to face their two biggest foes simultaneously in this new episode. Also, Alex (Chyler Leigh) plans for her proposal to Kelly (Azie Tesfai). 9 p.m. The CW
American Veteran This new documentary miniseries explores the breadth of the experience of military veterans throughout U.S. history via interviews with dozens of veterans from all branches of the service. Drew Carey narrates. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s The Oval Victoria (Kron Moore) receives a phone call from a source, which causes her to look at Priscilla (Taja V. Simpson) differently in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Queens (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Dinner: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine builds his own kitchen on Catalina Island to make a meal celebrating the return of tourists. He also paddles a kayak on the open ocean. 10 p.m. Food Network
Impeachment: American Crime Story The president (Clive Owen) must admit the truth to the nation and to the first lady (Edie Falco) in this new episode. Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Margo Martindale also star. 10 p.m. FX
Chucky While reminiscing about his first murder, Chucky (voice of Brad Dourif) urges Jake (Zackary Arthur) to choose between killing or being killed. (N) 10 p.m. Syfy and USA
The Last O.G. Tracy Morgan’s comedy returns for a fourth season with two new back-to-back episodes. Ryan Gaul, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland and Anna Maria Horsford also star and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“People of Earth”) joins the cast. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. SportsNet; the Denver Nuggets visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. TNT
World Series Game 1: The Atlanta Braves visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. Fox
NHL Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Colorado Avalanche, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Winnipeg Jets visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC
Women’s Soccer South Korea visits the United States, from St. Paul, Minn., 5 p.m. FS1
MLS Soccer The Seattle Sounders FC visit LAFC, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Ava DuVernay; Alan Cumming; David Chang; Priya Krishna. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Afghan women and children trying to leave Afghanistan; Lady A performs; author Chrissy Teigen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Eliminated couple from “Dancing With the Stars”; Rachael Ray; Andrew Shue; Missy Robbins. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”); Derek Hough (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Gretchen Carlson; Ava DuVernay and Jaden Michael. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Stacy London shares her menopause diary. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Alyssa Milano. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Stephen A. Smith. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Beth Holloway weighs in on the Gabby Petito case; the latest on Brian Laundrie. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Tom Green; chef Pilar Valdes. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Viva La Vida”; Joy Mangano. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Series highlights. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anya Taylor-Joy (“Last Night in Soho”); Victoria Jackson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Robyn Dixon and Mia Thornton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Drew Barrymore; Mo Rocca; Maneskin performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gabby Barrett performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jeremy Renner; Olivia Rodrigo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden David Boreanaz; Finneas performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Seyfried; Rebecca Ferguson; performance from Caroline, Or Change; Atom Willard. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Carrie A telekinetic teenager (Chloe Grace Moretz) makes others regret being mean to her in director Kimberly Peirce’s 2013 adaptation of Stephen King’s horror tale. Julianne Moore also stars. 8 p.m. AMC
The Hole in the Ground (2019) 8:40 a.m. TMC
Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 9:24 a.m. Encore
The Party (2017) 10 a.m. Epix
The Italian Job (2003) 10:35 a.m. Cinemax
I Am Legend (2007) 11 a.m. TNT
The Goonies (1985) Noon Freeform
Scott Pilgrim versus the World (2010) Noon Showtime
Clueless (1995) 12:35 p.m. HBO
Scream 2 (1997) 12:45 p.m. IFC
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 1:15 p.m. TNT
First Reformed (2017) 2:05 p.m. TMC
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 2:15 p.m. HBO
Shrek (2001) 3 p.m. Freeform
Us (2019) 3 p.m. FX
Them! (1954) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Scream (1996) 3:30 p.m. IFC
The Sixth Sense (1999) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
Minari (2020) 4 p.m. Showtime
First Cow (2019) 4 p.m. TMC
‘71 (2014) 4:45 p.m. Epix
Shrek 2 (2004) 5 p.m. Freeform
Get Out (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 6 p.m. Encore
Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) 6 p.m. Showtime
Taken (2008) 6 and 10:59 p.m. USA
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 6:27 p.m. Cinemax
Carrie (2013) 8 p.m. AMC
Private Parts (1997) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Skyfall (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
John Wick (2014) 8 p.m. Syfy
Ted (2012) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax
Scary Movie (2000) 10:15 p.m. IFC
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 11 p.m. Showtime
