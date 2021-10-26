What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Bachelorette’ on ABC; ‘American Veteran’ on PBS; ‘The Last O.G.’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice Ed Sheeran continues as a mentor for all the contestants in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl With the looming threat of Eclipso, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) seeks help from an unlikely place in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelorette The guys get schooled by Michelle and three talented fifth graders in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET

Bering Sea Gold (season premiere) 8 p.m. Discovery

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living After Mr. Brown (David Mann) lets business success go to his head, the residents threaten to move out in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. BET

La Brea Eve and Levi (Natalie Zea, Nicholas Gonzalez) and the search party explore a mysterious fort that raises more questions than answers. Also, Gavin and Izzy (Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki) embark on a dangerous mission to save their family despite government warnings. 9 p.m. NBC

Supergirl Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) appears at Nyxly’s (Peta Sergeant) side, causing Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and her allies to face their two biggest foes simultaneously in this new episode. Also, Alex (Chyler Leigh) plans for her proposal to Kelly (Azie Tesfai). 9 p.m. The CW

American Veteran This new documentary miniseries explores the breadth of the experience of military veterans throughout U.S. history via interviews with dozens of veterans from all branches of the service. Drew Carey narrates. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s The Oval Victoria (Kron Moore) receives a phone call from a source, which causes her to look at Priscilla (Taja V. Simpson) differently in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Queens (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Dinner: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine builds his own kitchen on Catalina Island to make a meal celebrating the return of tourists. He also paddles a kayak on the open ocean. 10 p.m. Food Network

Impeachment: American Crime Story The president (Clive Owen) must admit the truth to the nation and to the first lady (Edie Falco) in this new episode. Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Margo Martindale also star. 10 p.m. FX

Chucky While reminiscing about his first murder, Chucky (voice of Brad Dourif) urges Jake (Zackary Arthur) to choose between killing or being killed. (N) 10 p.m. Syfy and USA

The Last O.G. Tracy Morgan’s comedy returns for a fourth season with two new back-to-back episodes. Ryan Gaul, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland and Anna Maria Horsford also star and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“People of Earth”) joins the cast. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. SportsNet; the Denver Nuggets visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. TNT

World Series Game 1: The Atlanta Braves visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. Fox

NHL Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Colorado Avalanche, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Winnipeg Jets visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC

Women’s Soccer South Korea visits the United States, from St. Paul, Minn., 5 p.m. FS1

MLS Soccer The Seattle Sounders FC visit LAFC, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Ava DuVernay; Alan Cumming; David Chang; Priya Krishna. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Afghan women and children trying to leave Afghanistan; Lady A performs; author Chrissy Teigen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Eliminated couple from “Dancing With the Stars”; Rachael Ray; Andrew Shue; Missy Robbins. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”); Derek Hough (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gretchen Carlson; Ava DuVernay and Jaden Michael. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Stacy London shares her menopause diary. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Alyssa Milano. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Stephen A. Smith. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Beth Holloway weighs in on the Gabby Petito case; the latest on Brian Laundrie. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Tom Green; chef Pilar Valdes. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Viva La Vida”; Joy Mangano. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Series highlights. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anya Taylor-Joy (“Last Night in Soho”); Victoria Jackson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Robyn Dixon and Mia Thornton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Drew Barrymore; Mo Rocca; Maneskin performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gabby Barrett performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jeremy Renner; Olivia Rodrigo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden David Boreanaz; Finneas performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Seyfried; Rebecca Ferguson; performance from Caroline, Or Change; Atom Willard. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Carrie A telekinetic teenager (Chloe Grace Moretz) makes others regret being mean to her in director Kimberly Peirce’s 2013 adaptation of Stephen King’s horror tale. Julianne Moore also stars. 8 p.m. AMC

The Hole in the Ground (2019) 8:40 a.m. TMC

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 9:24 a.m. Encore

The Party (2017) 10 a.m. Epix

The Italian Job (2003) 10:35 a.m. Cinemax

I Am Legend (2007) 11 a.m. TNT

The Goonies (1985) Noon Freeform

Scott Pilgrim versus the World (2010) Noon Showtime

Clueless (1995) 12:35 p.m. HBO

Scream 2 (1997) 12:45 p.m. IFC

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 1:15 p.m. TNT

First Reformed (2017) 2:05 p.m. TMC

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 2:15 p.m. HBO

Shrek (2001) 3 p.m. Freeform

Us (2019) 3 p.m. FX

Them! (1954) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Scream (1996) 3:30 p.m. IFC

The Sixth Sense (1999) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

Minari (2020) 4 p.m. Showtime

First Cow (2019) 4 p.m. TMC

‘71 (2014) 4:45 p.m. Epix

Shrek 2 (2004) 5 p.m. Freeform

Get Out (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 6 p.m. Encore

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) 6 p.m. Showtime

Taken (2008) 6 and 10:59 p.m. USA

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 6:27 p.m. Cinemax

Carrie (2013) 8 p.m. AMC

Private Parts (1997) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Skyfall (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

John Wick (2014) 8 p.m. Syfy

Ted (2012) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax

Scary Movie (2000) 10:15 p.m. IFC

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 11 p.m. Showtime

