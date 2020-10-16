What’s on TV Saturday; Sunday Talk shows; ‘American Utopia’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode of the local culinary series visits Mírame, L.A.'s newest modern Mexican restaurant. 7:30 p.m. CW

Homestead Rescue: Surviving the Wild Marty attempts a dangerous river crossing to move thousands of pounds of gear needed for the rescue of the family homestead. 8 p.m. Discovery

Help, I Wrecked My House Armed with some construction experience, a man convinces his partner he can tackle their remodeling projects — but three months later the work is not complete. 8 p.m. HGTV

Saturday Night Live Issa Rae hosts this new episode of the late-night sketch comedy series and Justin Bieber is the musical guest. 8:29 and 11:32 p.m. NBC

Drugs, Inc.: The Fix This new episode documents how prescription pills have become the narcotics of choice in the U.S. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Mega Zoo An orangutan destroys his playroom. Also, zookeepers must decide if it’s time to say goodbye to one of the zoo’s giraffes. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Eli Roth’s History of Horror This new episode documents the history of monster movies and the development of special effects technology. 10 p.m. AMC



SPORTS

College Football Clemson visits Georgia Tech, 9 a.m. ABC; Kansas visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. Fox; Auburn visits South Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN; Cincinnati visits Tulsa, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Liberty visits Syracuse, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Western Kentucky visits Alabama-Birmingham, 10:30 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Louisville visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; UCF visits Memphis, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Duke visits NC State, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; Texas A&M visits Mississippi State, 1 p.m. ESPN; Massachusetts visits Georgia Southern, 1 p.m. ESPN2; North Carolina visits Florida State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Southern Mississippi visits Texas-El Paso, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Georgia visits Alabama, 5 p.m. CBS

Baseball ALCS Game 6 (if necessary): The Atlanta Braves versus the Dodgers, 1:30 p.m. FS1

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Lara Trump, Trump campaign. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.). Author Fareed Zakaria (“Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World”). (N) 6 and 9 a.m.; 8 p.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Jason Miller, Trump campaign. Pete Buttigieg, Biden campaign. Alan Alda. Panel: Karl Rove; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; author Bob Woodward, “Rage.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Foreign policy in a Biden administration: Antony Blinken, Biden campaign. The economy: Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers. Understanding Judge Amy Coney Barrett: Author Emily Bazelon (“Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration”); author Noah Feldman (“The Three Lives of James Madison: Genius, Partisan, President”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.). Don Trump Jr. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakerfield). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). RNC chair Ronna McDaniel. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Yvette Simpson; Sarah Isgur. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter A reporter’s road trip across America’s battleground states reveals a nation plagued by misinformation: Charlotte Alter, Time. The source of the New York Post’s “smoking-gun” story: Anne Applebaum, the Atlantic; Noah Shachtman, Daily Beast; Yochai Benkler, Harvard. This moment in American history: Andrew Sullivan. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Gillian Turner; Juan Williams; Emily Compagno; Griff Jenkins; Hogan Gidley, Trump campaign. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

David Byrne’s American Utopia Spike Lee directed this film version of the critically acclaimed Broadway production. Former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne leads an ensemble cast of musicians from around the world. The movie invites audiences to enter a joyous dream world where human connection and social justice are paramount. 8 p.m. HBO

The Wrong Cheerleader Coach After her mother dies a teenager moves with her father from Chicago to California, seeking a fresh start. After she joins the school’s cheerleading squad a young new assistant coach helps her, but has ulterior motives. Vivica A. Fox, Tara Reid, Corin Nemec, Madi Burton and Johanna Liauw star in this 2020 drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Sweet Autumn When a successful entrepreneur (Nikki DeLoach) returns to her hometown for the reading of her late aunt’s will she learns she has inherited half of her aunt’s maple candy business. To her surprise the other half has been left to a man (Andrew Walker) who is equally puzzled by his inheritance. Henriette Ivanans costars in this 2020 romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Gentlemen Guy Ritchie wrote and directed this 2019 action comedy about an American marijuana kingpin (Matthew McConaughey) who has relocated in England and is trying to sell his business. Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Hugh Grant and Colin Farrell also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Tales From the Hood 3 This third horror anthology collaboration from writer-directors Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott gets a release on cable and home video as the pandemic continues to complicate theatrical distribution. Tony Todd stars as a man in his 50s who is trying to outrun an unseen evil with a 6-year-old girl (Sage Arrindell). Lynn Whitfield and Cooper Huckabee also star. 9 p.m. Syfy

Baby Driver (2017) 8 a.m. FX

Arrival (2016) 8 a.m. Paramount

Gravity (2013) 8 a.m. WGN America

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 8:15 a.m. TMC

Spies in Disguise (2019) 8:45 a.m. HBO

Matilda (1996) 8:55 a.m. Freeform

Moonstruck (1987) 9 a.m. Showtime

Angel and the Badman (1947) 9 a.m. TCM

Jarhead (2005) 9:08 a.m. Encore

300 (2006) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Lean on Pete (2017) 10 a.m. TMC

American Made (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:30 a.m. Paramount

Men in Black (1997) 10:43 a.m. and 11:01 p.m. Starz

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Captain Horatio Hornblower (1951) 10:45 a.m. TCM

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 10:55 a.m. Freeform

Pretty Woman (1990) 11 a.m. Lifetime

You Can Count on Me (2000) 12:05 p.m. TMC

Instant Family (2018) 12:10 p.m. Epix

Clueless (1995) 12:30 p.m. CMT

The Firm (1993) 12:30 p.m. Ovation

Steel Magnolias (1989) 12:30 p.m. POP

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 12:33 p.m. Syfy

Ghostbusters (1984) 12:35 p.m. Freeform

Independence Day (1996) 1 and 7 p.m. Paramount

Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969) 1 p.m. TCM

Ready Player One (2018) 1 p.m. TNT

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 2:25 p.m. HBO

Rollerball (1975) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Grease (1978) 3 and 8 p.m. CMT

Reign Over Me (2007) 3:31 p.m. Encore

Locke (2013) 3:45 p.m. TMC

Little Women (1994) 4 p.m. KCET; 8 p.m. KVCR

The Dark Knight (2008) 4 and 10 p.m. Paramount

Game Night (2018) 4 p.m. TNT

Courage Under Fire (1996) 4:15 p.m. Showtime

A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. Sundance

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 5 p.m. TCM

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 5:20 p.m. HBO

Beetlejuice (1988) 5:40 p.m. Freeform

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 5:41 p.m. Starz

Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 6 p.m. TBS

Trolls (2016) 6:25 p.m. Disney

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 7 and 9:30 p.m. E!

Summer Stock (1950) 7 p.m. TCM

Halloween (1978) 8 p.m. AMC

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 8 p.m. Comedy Central

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 8 p.m. Ovation

Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 p.m. Sundance

The Invisible Man (2020) 9:46 p.m. HBO

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10 p.m. Epix

Red Dragon (2002) 10 p.m. Ovation

The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Twitches (2005) 11 p.m. Disney

Hellboy (2004) 11 p.m. Encore

Dear White People (2014) 11 p.m. Sundance

