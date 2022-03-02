What’s on TV Wednesday: Season finales of The CW’s ‘Batwoman.’ CBS’ ‘The Amazing Race’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Amazing Race More than two years after filming of the current season began, the winners finally cross the finish line in Los Angeles. Phil Keoghan hosts. 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) assigns the hospital’s new compliance officer to a patient with long COVID in this new episode of the medical drama. Also, Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) helps Will (Nick Gehlfuss) treat a patient who has been in an iron lung for 60 years. Kristen Hager co-stars with guest star Jerod Haynes. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow In the season finale the Legends are disappointed and hurt by the actions of Gideon (Amy Pemberton), but Gideon is horrified when AI Gideon tells her about Gary (Adam Tsekhman). Matt Ryan, Caity Lotz and Jes Macallan also star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs Geoff (Sam Lerner) discovers that no one put down a deposit on their wedding venue and scrambles to correct the oversight before Beverly (Wendi McClendon-Covey) finds out in the comedy’s 200th episode. Hayley Orrantia, Sean Giambrone and Troy Gentile also star and Richard Marx guest stars as himself. 8 p.m. ABC

I Can See Your Voice Yvette Nicole Brown and Curtis Stone are guest panelists and one contestant gets to perform with Wanya Morris. 8 p.m. Fox

South Park The stakes are high as Butters competes in dressage in this new episode of the raunchy animated series. 8 p.m. Comedy Central

The Wonder Years When their teacher goes on leave, Dean, Cory and Keisa (Elisha Williams, Amari O’Neil and Milan Ray) are excited to be taught by the school’s first Black teacher (Gaius Charles), who encourages them to try out for the Knowledge Bowl team in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC



Chicago Fire Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) helps Brett and Violet (Kara Killmer, Hanako Greensmith) get out of a major predicament in this new episode. Also, Kidd (Miranda Mayo) applies for a lieutenant position. Christian Stolte and David Eigenberg co-star. 9 p.m. NBC

Batwoman In the season finale, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and her team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson) race to stop Marquis’ (Nick Creegan) scheme. Robin Givens, Meagan Tandy and Rachel Skarsten also star. 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners There’s a shooting incident in the neighborhood and the family is locked down at home in this new episode of the comedy. Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Lecy Goranson, Laurie Metcalf, Emma Kenney and Jay R. Ferguson star. 9 p.m. ABC

Next Level Chef The three finalists must prepare a three-course meal and the chef who best pleases judges Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington is the winner in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox

Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules The Saddleback Ranch reopens and the ranchers welcome guests back to the resort in the season finale of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. E!

Resident Alien Harry and Asta (Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko) go to New York looking for one of Harry’s people, but things go horribly wrong in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy

Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

Good Sam (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX

Astrid & Lilly Save the World When Principal Varshidi (Marvin Ishmael) is possessed with a demonic ego, Astrid and Lilly attempt an exorcism in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball SEC Tournament: Vanderbilt versus Texas A&M, 9 a.m. SEC-TV; Auburn versus Alabama, 11:30 a.m. SEC-TV; Syracuse versus Clemson, 10 a.m. BSSC. ACC Tournament: Duke versus Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m. BSSC; Wake Forest versus Virginia, 3:30 p.m. BSSC. Pac-12 Tournament: Washington versus Colorado, noon PAC-12TV; Arizona State versus Oregon State, 2:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; USC versus UCLA, 6 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12TV; California versus Utah, 8:30 p.m. PAC-12TV

College Basketball Xavier visits St. John’s, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Clemson, 4 p.m. ACC-TV; Georgetown visits Seton Hall, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Notre Dame visits Florida State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Texas A&M visits Alabama, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; Connecticut visits Creighton, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Miami visits Boston College, 6 p.m. ACC-TV; NC State visits Wake Forest, 6 p.m. BSSC; Marquette visits DePaul, 6 p.m. CBSSN; LSU visits Arkansas, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Auburn visits Mississippi State, 6 p.m. SEC-TV; Wyoming visits UNLV, 7:30 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The New York Knicks visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the New York Rangers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Kings visit the Dallas Stars, 5:30 p.m. BSW; the Nashville Predators visit the Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Former news anchor Karen Swenson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Courteney Cox. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Damson Idris; Omari Hardwick; Sebastián Yatra performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Omari Hardwick (“Pieces of Her”); Ben Rector performs; guest co-host Carson Kressley. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host Michele Tafoya; author Chelsea Clinton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Rob Lowe (“9-1-1: Lone Star”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Larsa Pippen (“The Real Housewives of Miami”); guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Rachael Ray. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Anna Chlumsky (“Inventing Anna”); Aida Rodriguez (“Fighting Words”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Brad Meltzer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Two women with Tourette syndrome have had different experiences on social media. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kevin Nealon (“I Exaggerate: My Brushes With Fame”); Jacob Elordi (“Euphoria”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real H.E.R.; Pepa and Egypt. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D-Ga.). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Zoë Kravitz; Al Franken; Sebastián Yatra performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nick Kroll; Caitriona Balfe; Turnstile performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Colin Farrell; Patrick Stewart; Nick Cave performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Courteney Cox; Connor Ratliff; Benson Boone performs; Carter McLean performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Big Night (1996) 8:10 a.m. TMC

Serenity (2005) 8:23 a.m. and 10:11 p.m. Encore

High Fidelity (2000) 8:55 a.m. Cinemax

The Usual Suspects (1995) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Nowhere Boy (2009) 10 a.m. TMC

I.Q. (1994) 10:26 a.m. and 5:21 p.m. Encore

Free Guy (2021) 10:40 a.m. HBO

The Barefoot Contessa (1954) 10:45 a.m. TCM

The World’s End (2013) 10:50 a.m. Cinemax

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) 11:45 a.m. TMC

Under Siege (1992) Noon AMC

The Bling Ring (2013) Noon Showtime

Knocked Up (2007) Noon TNT

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 12:05 p.m. Encore

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 1 p.m. TCM

21 Jump Street (2012) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

The Bourne Identity (2002) 1:35 p.m. HBO

Hook (1991) 1:45 p.m. BBC America

Bumblebee (2018) 2 p.m. FX

Bridesmaids (2011) 2 p.m. TNT

Revolutionary Road (2008) 2:15 p.m. Epix

La Strada (1954) 3 p.m. TCM

American Beauty (1999) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Hellboy (2004) 3:35 p.m. HBO

Yellow Rose (2019) 3:43 p.m. Encore

Edward Scissorhands (1990) 4:15 p.m. Epix

Deadpool (2016) 4:30 p.m. FX

Gigi (1958) 5 p.m. TCM

Seabiscuit (2003) 5:35 p.m. Showtime

Furious 7 (2015) 7 p.m. FX

Zombieland (2009) 7 p.m. Syfy

The King and I (1956) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Rock (1996) 8 p.m. AMC

Pulp Fiction (1994) 8 p.m. Showtime

Gangs of New York (2002) 8:10 p.m. Starz

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 9:45 p.m. Epix

Love Me or Leave Me (1955) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Gladiator (2000) 10 p.m. Paramount

Black Panther (2018) 10 p.m. TNT

Se7en (1995) 11 p.m. Syfy

