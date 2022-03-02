What’s on TV Wednesday: Season finales of The CW’s ‘Batwoman.’ CBS’ ‘The Amazing Race’
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Amazing Race More than two years after filming of the current season began, the winners finally cross the finish line in Los Angeles. Phil Keoghan hosts. 8 p.m. CBS
CBS’ world-travel competition series “The Amazing Race” has suspended production due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus. No racers or crew have the illness.
Chicago Med Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) assigns the hospital’s new compliance officer to a patient with long COVID in this new episode of the medical drama. Also, Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) helps Will (Nick Gehlfuss) treat a patient who has been in an iron lung for 60 years. Kristen Hager co-stars with guest star Jerod Haynes. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow In the season finale the Legends are disappointed and hurt by the actions of Gideon (Amy Pemberton), but Gideon is horrified when AI Gideon tells her about Gary (Adam Tsekhman). Matt Ryan, Caity Lotz and Jes Macallan also star. 8 p.m. The CW
If you want to understand the eclecticism of modern American television, you need look no further than Thursday.
The Goldbergs Geoff (Sam Lerner) discovers that no one put down a deposit on their wedding venue and scrambles to correct the oversight before Beverly (Wendi McClendon-Covey) finds out in the comedy’s 200th episode. Hayley Orrantia, Sean Giambrone and Troy Gentile also star and Richard Marx guest stars as himself. 8 p.m. ABC
I Can See Your Voice Yvette Nicole Brown and Curtis Stone are guest panelists and one contestant gets to perform with Wanya Morris. 8 p.m. Fox
South Park The stakes are high as Butters competes in dressage in this new episode of the raunchy animated series. 8 p.m. Comedy Central
The Wonder Years When their teacher goes on leave, Dean, Cory and Keisa (Elisha Williams, Amari O’Neil and Milan Ray) are excited to be taught by the school’s first Black teacher (Gaius Charles), who encourages them to try out for the Knowledge Bowl team in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
In retooling sitcoms from the turn of the ‘90s, the series offer more than nostalgia or fan service: they cast beloved originals in a new light.
Chicago Fire Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) helps Brett and Violet (Kara Killmer, Hanako Greensmith) get out of a major predicament in this new episode. Also, Kidd (Miranda Mayo) applies for a lieutenant position. Christian Stolte and David Eigenberg co-star. 9 p.m. NBC
Batwoman In the season finale, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and her team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson) race to stop Marquis’ (Nick Creegan) scheme. Robin Givens, Meagan Tandy and Rachel Skarsten also star. 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners There’s a shooting incident in the neighborhood and the family is locked down at home in this new episode of the comedy. Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Lecy Goranson, Laurie Metcalf, Emma Kenney and Jay R. Ferguson star. 9 p.m. ABC
Next Level Chef The three finalists must prepare a three-course meal and the chef who best pleases judges Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington is the winner in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox
Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules The Saddleback Ranch reopens and the ranchers welcome guests back to the resort in the season finale of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. E!
Resident Alien Harry and Asta (Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko) go to New York looking for one of Harry’s people, but things go horribly wrong in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy
Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
Good Sam (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX
Astrid & Lilly Save the World When Principal Varshidi (Marvin Ishmael) is possessed with a demonic ego, Astrid and Lilly attempt an exorcism in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPORTS
Women’s College Basketball SEC Tournament: Vanderbilt versus Texas A&M, 9 a.m. SEC-TV; Auburn versus Alabama, 11:30 a.m. SEC-TV; Syracuse versus Clemson, 10 a.m. BSSC. ACC Tournament: Duke versus Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m. BSSC; Wake Forest versus Virginia, 3:30 p.m. BSSC. Pac-12 Tournament: Washington versus Colorado, noon PAC-12TV; Arizona State versus Oregon State, 2:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; USC versus UCLA, 6 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12TV; California versus Utah, 8:30 p.m. PAC-12TV
College Basketball Xavier visits St. John’s, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Clemson, 4 p.m. ACC-TV; Georgetown visits Seton Hall, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Notre Dame visits Florida State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Texas A&M visits Alabama, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; Connecticut visits Creighton, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Miami visits Boston College, 6 p.m. ACC-TV; NC State visits Wake Forest, 6 p.m. BSSC; Marquette visits DePaul, 6 p.m. CBSSN; LSU visits Arkansas, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Auburn visits Mississippi State, 6 p.m. SEC-TV; Wyoming visits UNLV, 7:30 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The New York Knicks visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the New York Rangers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Kings visit the Dallas Stars, 5:30 p.m. BSW; the Nashville Predators visit the Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Former news anchor Karen Swenson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Courteney Cox. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Damson Idris; Omari Hardwick; Sebastián Yatra performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Omari Hardwick (“Pieces of Her”); Ben Rector performs; guest co-host Carson Kressley. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest co-host Michele Tafoya; author Chelsea Clinton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Rob Lowe (“9-1-1: Lone Star”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Larsa Pippen (“The Real Housewives of Miami”); guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Rachael Ray. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Anna Chlumsky (“Inventing Anna”); Aida Rodriguez (“Fighting Words”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Brad Meltzer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Two women with Tourette syndrome have had different experiences on social media. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kevin Nealon (“I Exaggerate: My Brushes With Fame”); Jacob Elordi (“Euphoria”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real H.E.R.; Pepa and Egypt. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D-Ga.). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Zoë Kravitz; Al Franken; Sebastián Yatra performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nick Kroll; Caitriona Balfe; Turnstile performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Colin Farrell; Patrick Stewart; Nick Cave performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Courteney Cox; Connor Ratliff; Benson Boone performs; Carter McLean performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Big Night (1996) 8:10 a.m. TMC
Serenity (2005) 8:23 a.m. and 10:11 p.m. Encore
High Fidelity (2000) 8:55 a.m. Cinemax
The Usual Suspects (1995) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Nowhere Boy (2009) 10 a.m. TMC
I.Q. (1994) 10:26 a.m. and 5:21 p.m. Encore
Free Guy (2021) 10:40 a.m. HBO
The Barefoot Contessa (1954) 10:45 a.m. TCM
The World’s End (2013) 10:50 a.m. Cinemax
Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) 11:45 a.m. TMC
Under Siege (1992) Noon AMC
The Bling Ring (2013) Noon Showtime
Knocked Up (2007) Noon TNT
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 12:05 p.m. Encore
The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 1 p.m. TCM
21 Jump Street (2012) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
The Bourne Identity (2002) 1:35 p.m. HBO
Hook (1991) 1:45 p.m. BBC America
Bumblebee (2018) 2 p.m. FX
Bridesmaids (2011) 2 p.m. TNT
Revolutionary Road (2008) 2:15 p.m. Epix
La Strada (1954) 3 p.m. TCM
American Beauty (1999) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
Hellboy (2004) 3:35 p.m. HBO
Yellow Rose (2019) 3:43 p.m. Encore
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 4:15 p.m. Epix
Deadpool (2016) 4:30 p.m. FX
Gigi (1958) 5 p.m. TCM
Seabiscuit (2003) 5:35 p.m. Showtime
Furious 7 (2015) 7 p.m. FX
Zombieland (2009) 7 p.m. Syfy
The King and I (1956) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Rock (1996) 8 p.m. AMC
Pulp Fiction (1994) 8 p.m. Showtime
Gangs of New York (2002) 8:10 p.m. Starz
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 9:45 p.m. Epix
Love Me or Leave Me (1955) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Gladiator (2000) 10 p.m. Paramount
Black Panther (2018) 10 p.m. TNT
Se7en (1995) 11 p.m. Syfy
What’s on TV This Week: ‘Killing Eve,’ the SAG Awards, the State of the Union and more
TV highlights for Feb. 27-March 5 include the season premiere of ‘Killing Eve,’ the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the State of the Union address
Movies on TV this week: ‘Almost Famous’ on Epix; ‘8 1/2’ on AMC; ‘Alien’ & ‘Aliens’ Showtime
Movies on TV this week: February 27: ‘Almost Famous’ on Epix; ‘Alien’ & ‘Aliens’ Showtime; ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ TCM
Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 27 - March 5 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 27 - March 5 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.