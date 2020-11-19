McFly and Princess Di: Michael J. Fox remembers his near-date with the royal

Marty McFly almost made a move on Princess Di.

“Back to the Future” star Michael J. Fox said it could have happened at the London premiere of his classic film, when the British royal joined him inside the movie theater.

“It’s true,” Fox said during a virtual appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday. "[At] the world premiere in London. She’s sitting next to me and the lights go down and the movie starts. And I realize I’m one fake yawn and an arm stretch away from being on a date with her, which is hilarious.”

Unfortunately for Fox, he immediately had to go to the bathroom when the movie started: “I’m sitting there, like, dying. I can’t say anything to her, and I can’t walk away from her because I can’t turn my back on her. So it was just agony.

Advertisement

“What could have been the greatest night of my life was just a nightmare,” he added.

Lady Diana, who was married to Prince Charles at the time, attended the royal premiere for both “Back to the Future” in 1985 and “Back to the Future III” in 1990. (Fox was already married to his “Family Ties” costar Tracy Pollan by 1988.)

The five-time Emmy winner, 59, made the revelation in his new book, “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality,” among other admissions. (One of which is that his middle name is Andrew, which obviously doesn’t start with the letter “J.”)

Advertisement

Diana, of course, has remained a woman of intrigue before and after her death in 1997. Her sons, Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry, have kept her memory eternal since they were boys, as have famous friends like musician Elton John and countless biographers. The People’s Princess’ philanthropic legacy has also lived on, and her iconic style has worn well for generations.

Her tragic love story with Prince Charles is a major plot point in Season 4 of Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown.”