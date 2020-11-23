Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Television

Pedro Pascal’s reaction to his adorable Mandalorian mini-me is everything

"The Mandalorian"
Pedro Pascal in “The Mandalorian” on Disney+.
(François Duhamel / Lucasfilm )
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Baby Yoda’s got nothing on Twitter’s new favorite Mandalorian.

Over the weekend, a viral photo of a little girl rocking a full “Mandalorian” face mask captured the hearts of thousands — including Mando himself, Pedro Pascal. The star of the hit Disney+ flagship series was all of us reacting to his Mando mini-me, whose mother posted the sweet snap Saturday on Twitter.

“I told my daughter to grab her mask so we can go to the store,” she captioned the tweet, which has racked up more than 865,000 likes and counting on the platform. “This was the mask she grabbed.”

Of course, the Inglewood resident supposedly meant a standard face mask to protect her daughter and others from COVID-19. Instead, the cutest “Star Wars” fan in the galaxy stepped out in a “Peppa Pig” shirt, a sparkly rose tutu, highlighter-pink sneakers and a Mandalorian helmet covering everything but her puff pigtails.

As if that wasn’t adorable enough, it appears she’s even wearing a matching blue face mask underneath while carrying Mando’s newest companion: Barbie.

“My heart didn’t make it,” Pascal replied, along with a skull emoji. “I’m [dead].”

Pascal was among multiple Hollywood luminaries who bowed down to the “Peppalorian,” as one voice actor cleverly called her, on Twitter. Director Ava DuVernay deemed the CDC- and Pascal-approved ensemble “perfection,” while “Hair Love” mastermind Matthew A. Cherry retweeted the photo with the caption, “Open for the best surprise.”

“Best part is the color coordinated N95 mask under the helmet,” Cherry wrote. “And the puffs of course.”

Actress Katee Sackhoff, who plays Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and on Disney+, also weighed in with a call to action and several blue heart emojis.

“First stop the store, then on to reclaim Mandalore!” she wrote. “Tell her Bo-Katan needs her help. This Is The Way.”

“Adorable. Let her know #BobaFett approves!” tweeted actor Daniel Logan, who played the younger version of the fan-favorite bounty hunter who made Mandalorian armor famous. “Looks like she also has her cloth mask underneath as well. Double bounty hunter protection.”

Here are some more mini Mando tweets to tide you over until the next episode premieres Friday on Disney+.

Times staff writer Tracy Brown contributed to this report.

Television
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

