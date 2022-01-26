‘Boba Fett’ finally delivers ‘The Mandalorian’ crossover you’ve been waiting for

This story contains spoilers for “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 5.

Mando is back!

The fifth chapter of “The Book of Boba Fett” — aptly titled “Return of the Mandalorian” — shifts the spotlight from Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), the titular bounty hunter from “The Mandalorian.”

Din, a.k.a. Mando, was last seen in the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian” rescuing his charge Grogu from the (former) Empire’s Moff Gideon with the help of Boba, Fennec, Cara Dune and fellow Mandalorians Bo-Katan Kryze and Koska Reeves. After defeating Gideon and inheriting the darksaber, Mando bids an emotional farewell to Grogu — who leaves in the care of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker.

Since then, it appears Mando is back to his bounty-hunting ways. “Boba Fett” Chapter 5 shows Din reuniting with the remnants of his Mandalorian sect and learning more about his people’s history. It’s also made clear that Grogu and his well-being are still among Mando’s priorities.

This affection, however, leads to the episode’s biggest surprise: the Armorer proclaims Din is “Mandalorian no more” for having removed his helmet.

Cast out by his people, Mando heads to Tatooine to see about getting a new ship, which also brings him into the orbit of some old friends who need a hand.

The Armorer (Emily Swallow) in an episode of “The Mandalorian.” (François Duhamel / Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Who is the Armorer?

The leader of a clan of Mandalorians that once operated out of the Outer Rim planet of Nevarro, the Armorer was originally introduced in “The Mandalorian.” She has forged various pieces of Din’s beskar armor and has also provided him guidance along the way.

The Armorer is extremely knowledgeable about Mandalorian history and is strict about adherence to the Way. According to Bo-Katan, the Armorer’s sect of Mandalorians are a religious cult who broke away from mainstream Mandalorian society in order to reestablish their ancient warrior traditions.

Who is Bo-Katan Kryze?

A Mandalorian terrorist turned leader, Bo-Katan was originally introduced in the animated “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” Initially, Bo-Katan was part of a terrorist group trying to bring their people’s ancient warrior ways back to a Mandalore committed to pacifism. Over time, her goals shifted to liberating Mandalore from the various outside forces that occupied her home planet.

Mando first meets Bo-Katan in “The Mandalorian” while searching for other Mandalorians during his quest to reunite Grogu with the Jedi. She is still working to reclaim and restore the Mandalorian homeworld.

Who is Grogu?

Grogu, unofficially known as Baby Yoda, is an alien child Mando rescued from Imperial experimentation. Perpetually hungry, Grogu is as adorable as he is strong in the Force. He grew to see Mando as a father figure and is currently training with the Jedi.

Who is that mechanic?

When Mando arrives on Tatooine, he visits Peli Motto, a Mos Eisley mechanic who says she has a new ship for him. She has previously repaired Mando’s ship, as well as babysat Grogu while Mando had business to take care of.

What’s a Razor Crest?

Mando previously flew a Razor Crest class gunship. These ships were formerly used by the military for patrol. Mando’s Razor Crest was destroyed by Gideon’s forces before they abducted Grogu.

What’s an N-1 starfighter?

Mando’s new ship is a modified N-1 starfighter. Sometimes called the Naboo starfighter, ships of its class were used to protect the planet and dignitaries of Naboo. N-1 starships have previously been seen in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” and “Attack of the Clones.”

What is Peli Motto’s adorable new droid?

Among Peli’s crew of droids is a small, two-legged BD unit. BD units are companion droids designed to be able to assist in various terrain. A BD unit appears in the “Star Wars” video game “Jedi: Fallen Order.”