When Matthew Morrison first appears in NBC’s “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!” he paces the floor and stares into the distance while explaining how much he hates Christmas. He then tilts his green face, furrows his green eyebrows and points his green finger at the camera.

“Look at you, stop grinning,” he says to everyone watching from home. “We’re not here to enjoy ourselves.”

The family-friendly musical adaptation has been an annual crowdpleaser of San Diego’s Old Globe for the last 20 years, and has since played Broadway twice and launched numerous tours. NBC’s pre-taped performance was filmed over two days at the Troubadour Theater in London.

Morrison’s complete commitment to his take on the beloved character (which he partly based on Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker,” after all ) was the topic of conversation around the TV musical event, which premiered Wednesday night and will be followed by an encore airing on Dec. 21.

“I feel that he is in a Shakespeare play,” tweeted actress Katie Johantgen, one of many viewers perplexed by Morrison’s approach. “Matthew Morrison is Richard III, live on NBC.”

I feel that he is in a Shakespeare play #GrinchMusical — katie jo (@katiejoyofosho) December 10, 2020

Matthew Morrison as the Grinch shouting "this is my Emmy nomination!" while being dragged offstage is certainly a thing I have seen — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) December 10, 2020

Matthew Morrison is delivering this Seuss Monologue with the serious sincerity of Jack Nicholson staring down the camera in The Shining #GrinchMusical — Margaret Hall 🕯 (@stardustschild) December 10, 2020

Me when he addressed the audience #GrinchMusical pic.twitter.com/CZwBnZ87rw — Allison the Disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) December 10, 2020

Matthew Morrison IS doing a Phoenix Joker and just threatened the families at home. #grinchmusical — Skyler Queen (@SkylerQueen91) December 10, 2020

Raise your hand if you felt personally attacked by Matt Morrison during that close up. #TheGrinchWhoStoleChristmas #TheGrinch #GrinchMusical pic.twitter.com/qOQS5Zk1iB — julie rose (@ifyousaysodeary) December 10, 2020

I thought that a Grinch couldn’t give me more nightmares than Jim Carrey and Matthew Morrison rolled around in green fur and said hold my beer #TheGrinch #TheGrinchWhoStoleChristmas #grinchnbc #grinchmusical — whatcha watching (@Whatchawatching) December 10, 2020

Mathew Morrison looked this script and said how many accents can I cram into a two hour broadcast #GrinchMusical — t-bone (@tylerhecht) December 10, 2020

matthew morrison as the grinch ruined my day and i literally got a colonoscopy this morning #GrinchMusical — Gianna 🏳️‍🌈 (@ghoul_gal_) December 10, 2020

Some who tuned in were delighted by Booboo Stewart, who playfully portrayed the dog Max:

booboo stewart is carrying this entire acid trip of a musical #GrinchMusical — Daniel (@KneecapBoi) December 10, 2020

however much booboo stewart got paid for this it was definitely not enough, he’s giving 110% #GrinchMusical — kate (@daaewoods) December 10, 2020

Still, the most confusing part of the broadcast was the jarring amount of ads:

Do we really need a commercial break after every performance? What is this whole production twenty minutes long and they gotta spread it out? #GrinchMusical — Terry (@flurryheaven) December 10, 2020

One song, 12 commercial, another song, 12 commercials, etc. #GrinchMusical — Chad Maurice (@chadthereese) December 10, 2020

I’m glad they remind us at each commercial that we’re watching the Grinch. Cuz I keep forgetting. #grinchmusical — Musical Mash (@MusicalMash) December 10, 2020