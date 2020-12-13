What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Neighborhood’; COVID-19 vaccine
SERIES
Deliciousness The two-episode premiere of this culinary talk show features host Tiffani Thiessen and guests Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu discussing holiday fare. 7 and 10 p.m.; 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. MTV
The Neighborhood Calvin and Dave (Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield) are on their first road trip to a classic car show when an unexpected roadblock tests their friendship. Also, Tina and Gemma (Tichina Arnold, Beth Behrs) decide to do a few home repairs themselves. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The final round of the competition begins as the contestants perform for coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelorette As Tayshia Adams contemplates which of the men’s families to meet for hometown dates, some of the men look back at the season’s romance, drama and heartbreak. 8 p.m. ABC
L.A.'s Finest Sydney and Nancy (Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba) reconsider who they can trust in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Bob Hearts Abishola Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) worries that being around Bob’s (Billy Gardell) affluent lifestyle is starting to rub off in negative ways on her young son (Travis Wolfe Jr.). Also, Uncle Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) is getting a lot of enjoyment from a new robot vacuum cleaner but Olu (Shola Adewusi) isn’t happy with it. Ronnie Alvarez guest stars. (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise As the holidays approach, Lola begins her first jury trial during the pandemic. (N) 9 p.m. CBS
The Family Chantel It’s Royal and Angenette’s wedding day in the season finale. 9 p.m. TLC
Bull Bull and Benny (Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez) represent Marissa and Greg (Geneva Carr, guest star David Furr) in federal court, where they face charges of money laundering and fraud associated with Greg’s restaurant. Yara Martinez and Christopher Jackson also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Nurses Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.) treats a patient who has lost hope that she will receive a life-saving lung transplant in time in this new episode of the Canadian medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC
Craft in America The season premiere focuses on artists who use narrative in their work, including Nicholas Galanin, Julie Schafler Dale, Linda J. Mendelson, George Rodriguez and Christina Bothwell. 10 p.m. KOCE
Christmas Cookie Challenge In the season finale, five contestants make cookies that celebrate yuletide weddings. 10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2020 The annual concert is virtual this year, with an exceptional roster of artists scheduled to perform, including Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith and Lewis Capaldi. 8 p.m. CW
Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kelli O’Hara and Richard Thomas A musical celebration featuring performances of Christmas carols and other holiday favorites. 9 p.m. KOCE
The Shot: Race for the Vaccine The “20/20" team offers an inside look at how officials expect to deliver a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. 10 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
College Basketball St. John’s visits Butler, 2 p.m. FS1; DePaul visits Villanova, 4 p.m. FS1; Marquette visits Creighton, 6 p.m. FS1
NFL Football The Baltimore Ravens visit the Cleveland Browns, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sal Khan, Khan Academy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Mark Consuelos (“Riverdale”); Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Rascal Flatts member Jay DeMarcus and his wife, Allison; Courtney Rich. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Mary Steenburgen; Duff Goldman; Rumer Willis guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly performs “Underneath the Tree”; Garth Brooks. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Amy Grant’s health; Rachel Campos-Duffy (“Moms”). 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil(N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Buddy Valastro. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”); Folake Olowofoyeku. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jay Pharoah. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gal Gadot; Ricky Martin; Lana Del Rey performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chance the Rapper; Christopher Walken; Laura Benanti. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers the Chicks; Jamie Demetriou; Christina Aguilera performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Kyle Chandler; Meghan Trainor performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Laurel and Hardy marathon The highlight of today’s tribute to the comedy duo is 1932 classic “The Music Box,” where movers try to deliver a player piano to an upstairs address, the stairs being what’s now known as “the Music Box Steps” in Silver Lake. 3:10 p.m.
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX
Alpha (2018) 11 a.m. FXX
Paddington 2 (2017) 11 a.m. TOON
Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 11:25 a.m. Epix
Ghost (1990) Noon Sundance
The Grifters (1990) 12:33 p.m. Cinemax
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 1 p.m. Syfy
Pleasantville (1998) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Room (2015) 2:05 and 10 p.m. TMC
One Hour Photo (2002) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax
Forrest Gump (1994) 2:30 p.m. Encore
True Grit (2010) 3:07 p.m. HBO
Home Alone (1990) 3:10 p.m. Freeform
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 5 p.m. HBO
A Star Is Born (2018) 5 p.m. TNT
Girls Trip (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX
Apollo 13 (1995) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
Groundhog Day (1993) 5:30 p.m. Sundance
Shazam! (2019) 6:45 p.m. HBO
Good Will Hunting (1997) 6:50 p.m. Encore
Elf (2003) 8 p.m. AMC
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 8 p.m. Hallmark
Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. Sundance
The Accused (1988) 8 p.m. TMC
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
House Party (1990) 8 p.m. VH1
That Thing You Do! (1996) 9 p.m. Ovation
Signs (2002) 9 p.m. Syfy
The Polar Express (2004) 10 p.m. AMC
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 10:40 p.m. Epix
