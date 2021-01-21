What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ on CBS; ‘Painting With John’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

MacGyver During the COVID-19 stay-at-home order Mac, Bozer and Riley (Lucas Till, Justin Hires and Tristin Mays) must stop a crime in progress at a neighbor’s house in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist Betrayed by Red (James Spader), Elizabeth (Megan Boone) seeks revenge in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jonathan Mangum. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch a new take on a traditional snack food; a single-serve portable coffee product; beverages made from herbs, fruits and flowers; and a patented design that makes taking care of newborns easier. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants must overact in holiday movie parodies in this new episode. Loni Love (“Soul Plane”) is a guest judge. 8 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. After a wealthy man hires Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to find his missing wife, their investigation ends in tragedy. Tim Kang also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline The new episode “Night of the Summer Solstice” explores the mysterious death of 21-year-old UCLA student Ron Baker in 1990. 9 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Chris Capehart, Yan Yan Ma, Topas, and Jason and Stacy Alan. (N) 9 p.m. The CW

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

The UnXplained “The Search for Atlantis” (N) 9 p.m. History

Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Great Performances A new episode called “The Magic of Horowitz” revisits an iconic musical event: pianist Vladimir Horowitz’s virtuoso 1986 Moscow concert, which was intended to signal a thaw in the Cold War tensions. Horowitz put together a demanding program of works by Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Schubert, Liszt, Scriabin and Chopin, all of which held a special meaning to the pianist. 10 p.m. KOCE

The Graham Norton Show Keeley Hawes, Noel Clarke, Rebel Wilson, Ant Middleton and M. Night Shyamalan are guests in this new episode of the comedy variety series. 11 p.m. BBC America

Painting With John This new unscripted series is written and directed by its star, musician-actor-director-painter John Lurie. 11 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

College Basketball Michigan visits Purdue, 4 p.m. FS1; Wisconsin-Milwaukee visits Cleveland State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Butler, 6 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits Air Force, 8 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. ESPN; the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime

NHL Hockey The Colorado Avalanche visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Simone Biles; Mike Tirico. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jason Segel; author Ashley Audrain. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View George Lopez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Tom Payne (“Prodigal Son”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Salt-N-Pepa. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Missy Peregrym. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Raising kids during COVID-19. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Taye Diggs (“All American”); Michael Symon (“Iron Chef”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Cat Deeley. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Charles Barkley. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Kandi Burruss (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris; the Biden/Harris administration’s first moves; the pandemic; the struggling economy: Errin Haines, the 19th*; Anna Palmer, Punchbowl News; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post. Guest moderator Amna Nawaz, PBS NewsHour. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence and author Frank Figliuzzi (“The FBI Way: Inside the Bureau’s Code of Excellence”). Panel: Peter Hamby, Vanity Fair; podcaster Kmele Foster (“The Fifth Column”). (N) 10 and 11:21 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rosario Dawson; Daveed Diggs; Amanda Shires; Jason Isbell. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Hader; Fran Lebowitz; Chris Coleman. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Matthew McConaughey; Shawn Mendes performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 8 a.m. FX

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 8:32 a.m. Cinemax

Batman (1989) 8:35 a.m. Showtime

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 9 a.m. and 10:14 p.m. Starz

Face/Off (1997) 9:15 a.m. Epix

Urban Cowboy (1980) 9:15 a.m. TMC

Snatch (2000) 10 a.m. AMC

The Peanuts Movie (2015) 10 a.m. FXX

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. FX

Downhill Racer (1969) 11:30 a.m. TMC

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 11:35 a.m. Epix

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 11:50 a.m. HBO

High Wall (1947) Noon TCM

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Tin Cup (1996) 12:47 p.m. Starz

The Sellout (1951) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Arbitrage (2012) 3:35 p.m. Epix

La La Land (2016) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax

House Party (1990) 4 p.m. BET

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 4 p.m. FX

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX

Waiting for Guffman (1996) 5:05 p.m. Showtime

The Firm (1993) 5:25 p.m. Epix

Unstoppable (2010) 6 p.m. AMC

Friday (1995) 6 p.m. E!

Best in Show (2000) 6:30 p.m. Showtime

Terms of Endearment (1983) 6:45 p.m. Encore

Zombieland (2009) 7 p.m. Syfy

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Apartment (1960) 8 p.m. KCET

Star Trek (2009) 8 p.m. AMC

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. Comedy Central

Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 p.m. POP

Eighth Grade (2018) 8 p.m. Showtime

Our Idiot Brother (2011) 8 p.m. TMC

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 8 p.m. TNT

Speed (1994) 9:05 p.m. Bravo

The Great Santini (1979) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Risky Business (1983) 10 p.m. KCET

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 10 p.m. Ovation

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 10:47 p.m. TNT

The Matrix (1999) 11 p.m. AMC

Margot at the Wedding (2007) 11 p.m. TMC

