What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ on CBS; ‘Painting With John’
MacGyver During the COVID-19 stay-at-home order Mac, Bozer and Riley (Lucas Till, Justin Hires and Tristin Mays) must stop a crime in progress at a neighbor’s house in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist Betrayed by Red (James Spader), Elizabeth (Megan Boone) seeks revenge in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jonathan Mangum. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch a new take on a traditional snack food; a single-serve portable coffee product; beverages made from herbs, fruits and flowers; and a patented design that makes taking care of newborns easier. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants must overact in holiday movie parodies in this new episode. Loni Love (“Soul Plane”) is a guest judge. 8 p.m. VH1
Magnum P.I. After a wealthy man hires Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to find his missing wife, their investigation ends in tragedy. Tim Kang also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline The new episode “Night of the Summer Solstice” explores the mysterious death of 21-year-old UCLA student Ron Baker in 1990. 9 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Chris Capehart, Yan Yan Ma, Topas, and Jason and Stacy Alan. (N) 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
The UnXplained “The Search for Atlantis” (N) 9 p.m. History
Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Great Performances A new episode called “The Magic of Horowitz” revisits an iconic musical event: pianist Vladimir Horowitz’s virtuoso 1986 Moscow concert, which was intended to signal a thaw in the Cold War tensions. Horowitz put together a demanding program of works by Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Schubert, Liszt, Scriabin and Chopin, all of which held a special meaning to the pianist. 10 p.m. KOCE
The Graham Norton Show Keeley Hawes, Noel Clarke, Rebel Wilson, Ant Middleton and M. Night Shyamalan are guests in this new episode of the comedy variety series. 11 p.m. BBC America
Painting With John This new unscripted series is written and directed by its star, musician-actor-director-painter John Lurie. 11 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
College Basketball Michigan visits Purdue, 4 p.m. FS1; Wisconsin-Milwaukee visits Cleveland State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Butler, 6 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits Air Force, 8 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. ESPN; the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime
NHL Hockey The Colorado Avalanche visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Simone Biles; Mike Tirico. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jason Segel; author Ashley Audrain. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View George Lopez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Tom Payne (“Prodigal Son”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Salt-N-Pepa. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Missy Peregrym. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Raising kids during COVID-19. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Taye Diggs (“All American”); Michael Symon (“Iron Chef”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Cat Deeley. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Charles Barkley. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Kandi Burruss (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris; the Biden/Harris administration’s first moves; the pandemic; the struggling economy: Errin Haines, the 19th*; Anna Palmer, Punchbowl News; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post. Guest moderator Amna Nawaz, PBS NewsHour. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence and author Frank Figliuzzi (“The FBI Way: Inside the Bureau’s Code of Excellence”). Panel: Peter Hamby, Vanity Fair; podcaster Kmele Foster (“The Fifth Column”). (N) 10 and 11:21 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rosario Dawson; Daveed Diggs; Amanda Shires; Jason Isbell. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Hader; Fran Lebowitz; Chris Coleman. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Matthew McConaughey; Shawn Mendes performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 8 a.m. FX
Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 8:32 a.m. Cinemax
Batman (1989) 8:35 a.m. Showtime
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 9 a.m. and 10:14 p.m. Starz
Face/Off (1997) 9:15 a.m. Epix
Urban Cowboy (1980) 9:15 a.m. TMC
Snatch (2000) 10 a.m. AMC
The Peanuts Movie (2015) 10 a.m. FXX
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. FX
Downhill Racer (1969) 11:30 a.m. TMC
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 11:35 a.m. Epix
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 11:50 a.m. HBO
High Wall (1947) Noon TCM
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Tin Cup (1996) 12:47 p.m. Starz
The Sellout (1951) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Arbitrage (2012) 3:35 p.m. Epix
La La Land (2016) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax
House Party (1990) 4 p.m. BET
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 4 p.m. FX
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX
Waiting for Guffman (1996) 5:05 p.m. Showtime
The Firm (1993) 5:25 p.m. Epix
Unstoppable (2010) 6 p.m. AMC
Friday (1995) 6 p.m. E!
Best in Show (2000) 6:30 p.m. Showtime
Terms of Endearment (1983) 6:45 p.m. Encore
Zombieland (2009) 7 p.m. Syfy
Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Apartment (1960) 8 p.m. KCET
Star Trek (2009) 8 p.m. AMC
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. Comedy Central
Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 p.m. POP
Eighth Grade (2018) 8 p.m. Showtime
Our Idiot Brother (2011) 8 p.m. TMC
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 8 p.m. TNT
Speed (1994) 9:05 p.m. Bravo
The Great Santini (1979) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Risky Business (1983) 10 p.m. KCET
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 10 p.m. Ovation
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 10:47 p.m. TNT
The Matrix (1999) 11 p.m. AMC
Margot at the Wedding (2007) 11 p.m. TMC
