What’s on TV Monday: ‘All American’ on the CW and more

SERIES
Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) starts feeling pressure on and off the field as the season’s first game approaches in this new episode. Greta Onieogou, Michael Evans Behling, Taye Diggs and Samantha Logan also star. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelor (N) 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox
The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC
9-1-1: Lone Star As a wildfire spreads across Texas, crew members from the 118 firehouse in Los Angeles arrive in Austin to help Capt. Strand (Rob Lowe) and the 126 in this new episode of the spinoff series. 9 p.m. Fox
Kids Baking Championship To promote the upcoming “Puppy Bowl” on Animal Planet, Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman pair each of the bakers with an adorable, adoptable puppy and challenge them to create a birthday cake that reflects their puppy’s life after adoption. 9 p.m. Food Network
30 Coins Fleeing from Santoro (Manolo Solo), Vergara (Eduard Fernández) hides among soldiers and war hospitals in Syria. Also, Elena (Megan Montaner) follows Roque (Antonio Velázquez) to Paris, where the coin finds its way back to her. Miguel Ángel Silvestre also stars in this new episode. (In Spanish, with English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO
Ty Breaker (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
Snowpiercer (N) 9 p.m. TNT
Weakest Link (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens In their new documentary “9 to 5: The Story of a Movement,” filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar look back at a grassroots movement in the 1970s and ‘80s, as secretaries banded together to create meaningful changes in the workplace. 10 p.m. KOCE
The Salisbury Poisonings CID officer Nick Bailey’s (Rafe Spall) condition worsens as Tracy (Anne-Marie Duff) struggles to protect residents against the numerous deposits of Novichok being found across the city. Annabel Scholey also stars in this new episode.10 p.m. AMC
The Investigation A hit in its native Denmark, this six-part Scandinavian series delves into the real-life 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who was killed after boarding a homemade submarine. (Subtitled-English) 10 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
College Basketball Duke visits Miami, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Ibram X Kendi; Keisha N. Blain. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Katherine Heigl (“Firefly Lane”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Quarterback Alex Smith. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Josh Lucas. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “Runaway Train”; Paul O’Sullivan Band; Leslie Odom Jr.; Kelsea Ballerini performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Dr. Ian’s new book; intermittent fasting; psychology of dieting; at-home exercise plan. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says she lives in constant fear that something may cause her to die. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”); Rita Wilson performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Science teacher Bill Nye shows how to protect oneself from coronavirus; vaccine. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Remy Ma and Papoose (“Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jay Baruchel. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bryan Cranston; John Cena; Remi Wolf performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ethan Hawke; Mickey Guyton performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Post Malone; Mary Steenburgen; Matt Cameron. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Rapper Russ. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Instant Family (2018) 8:40 a.m. Epix
Just Mercy (2019) 9:40 a.m. HBO
Apocalypse Now (1979) 10:10 a.m. Cinemax
Chaplin (1992) 10:40 a.m. Epix
Hitch (2005) 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. Showtime
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) 10:45 a.m. TMC
Neighbors (2014) 11 a.m. FX
Test Pilot (1938) 11:15 a.m. TCM
The Karate Kid (1984) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Selma (2014) Noon FXX
Ray (2004) 12:32 p.m. HBO
8 Mile (2002) 12:38 p.m. Cinemax
Matilda (1996) 1 p.m. Freeform
Interstellar (2014) 1 p.m. FX
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 1:43 p.m. Starz
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 3 p.m. Freeform
Hidden Figures (2016) 3 p.m. FXX
Drumline (2002) 3:05 p.m. HBO
Transformers (2007) 3:05 and 11:04 p.m. TNT
Baby Boy (2001) 3:30 p.m. BET
Tootsie (1982) 3:42 p.m. Encore
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 4 p.m. Syfy
Long Shot (2019) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax
Fright Night (2011) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Hotel Rwanda (2004) 5:25 p.m. Showtime
Titanic (1997) 5:42 p.m. Encore
The Bad News Bears (1976) 6 p.m. MLB
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 6:35 p.m. HBO
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 7 p.m. Freeform
Thunderball (1965) 7 p.m. Ovation
The Score (2001) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Gone Baby Gone (2007) 8 p.m. TMC
Starship Troopers (1997) 9 p.m. Encore
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 9 p.m. Freeform
Minority Report (2002) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Get Him to the Greek (2010) 10:20 p.m. Starz
Up in the Air (2009) 10:50 p.m. HBO
