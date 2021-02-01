‘RIP Screech’: Dustin Diamond’s ‘Saved by the Bell’ costars pay tribute

Condolences and fond memories flooded social media Monday morning following the death of Dustin Diamond, the actor best known for his role as lovable nerd Samuel “Screech” Powers in ‘90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell.”

Fans and fellow actors — including former costars Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar — were among the first to react to Diamond’s death, which came a few weeks after he completed his first round of chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with small-cell carcinoma. Diamond was 44.

“The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted,” Lopez wrote on Twitter, before offering prayers for Diamond’s family.

Thiessen echoed those thoughts, tweeting, “Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin.”

Gosselaar shared a favorite memory of working with Diamond on “Saved by the Bell.”

“Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce,” he wrote. “A pie in your face, my comrade.”

Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on... pic.twitter.com/BnxY9XgN5g — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) February 1, 2021

I am deeply saddened by I the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing. Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin. 💔 https://t.co/r3NVsWK2K4 — Tiffani Thiessen (@TiffaniThiessen) February 1, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade. — Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) February 1, 2021

Tori Spelling, who played Screech’s bespectacled girlfriend, Violet Bickerstaff, posted a tribute to the actor on Instagram.

In the caption accompanying a photo of the on-air couple, Spelling wrote: “Before there was David and Donna, there was Screech and Violet,” a reference to her role on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

“Dustin was my first on-screen kiss,” she added. “He welcomed me with open arms onto the set of Saved By the Bell. As one can imagine being the newbie on a hit show was overwhelming for a 14-year-old girl. He not only showed me around but made sure I was always ok.”

Spelling lamented that they did not keep in touch after the show, then wrote: “I’m glad he’s out of pain.”

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, who played Jessie Spano on “Saved by the Bell,” also posted on Instagram, writing: “I’m grateful to have gotten to create with Dustin when we were at the beginning of our dreams coming true. I will hold onto those sweet memories and the laughs we shared.”

Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle (Screech’s years-long crush), has yet to react publicly to Diamond’s death. However, , she shared a photo of herself with the actor on Instagram when it was revealed he had been hospitalized. The caption read: “I’d like to take the time to send special love and special best wishes to Dustin Diamond, who is one of my dearest friends. Dustin, all the many in your close circle who know you to be the great person that you are, are truly pulling for you and praying for the best outcome.”

Fans likewise took to social media Monday to recall their favorite “Screech” moments, underscoring the joy Diamond brought to their lives. Here’s a look at how he’ll be remembered:

I still remember getting up and watching saved by the bell every morning before school and thinking, man that screech is hilarious and lucky to have that group of friends. It’s a sad, sad say in Bayside High today. #RIP Dustin aka ‘Screech’ Diamond. — Michael Stam (@Michael_Stam) February 1, 2021

Rest in peace, #DustinDiamond



I think we will remember him by watching the episode where Screech gets hit by lightning and can tell the future. pic.twitter.com/y8JeIkbKPl — Liz Needham Brunetti (@GoVolsBlondie) February 1, 2021

Dustin Diamond 😭. Feel like a bit of my childhood has just died. RIP Screech 😪 pic.twitter.com/dWwet1pBfF — Ames 🔴🐝 (@UnitedAmyW) February 1, 2021

Everyone wanted to be Zach.



But most of us were Screech.



RIP Dustin Diamond — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) February 1, 2021

Screech had the best wardrobe!

RIP Dustin Diamond 🔔 pic.twitter.com/aFCL5rnROr — Georgie Beerman (@GeorgieBeerman) February 1, 2021

I was always pulling for Screech #Respect pic.twitter.com/m3EPAwvIFn — Dann Bálor 🥁 (@DanGuyWhat) February 1, 2021

Saved by the Bell was legit my jam growing up. Every morning before school, I’d tune in. Lovedddd it. RIP #DustinDiamond #Screech 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/pLoDxi5gJV — M. Hostnik (@rocksANDglitter) February 1, 2021