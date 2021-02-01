Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘RIP Screech’: Dustin Diamond’s ‘Saved by the Bell’ costars pay tribute

Dustin Diamond
Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers in a Season 4 promotional photo for “Saved by the Bell.”
(Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal )
By Julia BarajasStaff Writer 
Condolences and fond memories flooded social media Monday morning following the death of Dustin Diamond, the actor best known for his role as lovable nerd Samuel “Screech” Powers in ‘90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell.”

Fans and fellow actors — including former costars Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar — were among the first to react to Diamond’s death, which came a few weeks after he completed his first round of chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with small-cell carcinoma. Diamond was 44.

“The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted,” Lopez wrote on Twitter, before offering prayers for Diamond’s family.

Thiessen echoed those thoughts, tweeting, “Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin.”

Gosselaar shared a favorite memory of working with Diamond on “Saved by the Bell.”

“Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce,” he wrote. “A pie in your face, my comrade.”

Tori Spelling, who played Screech’s bespectacled girlfriend, Violet Bickerstaff, posted a tribute to the actor on Instagram.

In the caption accompanying a photo of the on-air couple, Spelling wrote: “Before there was David and Donna, there was Screech and Violet,” a reference to her role on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

“Dustin was my first on-screen kiss,” she added. “He welcomed me with open arms onto the set of Saved By the Bell. As one can imagine being the newbie on a hit show was overwhelming for a 14-year-old girl. He not only showed me around but made sure I was always ok.”

Spelling lamented that they did not keep in touch after the show, then wrote: “I’m glad he’s out of pain.”

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, who played Jessie Spano on “Saved by the Bell,” also posted on Instagram, writing: “I’m grateful to have gotten to create with Dustin when we were at the beginning of our dreams coming true. I will hold onto those sweet memories and the laughs we shared.”

Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle (Screech’s years-long crush), has yet to react publicly to Diamond’s death. However, , she shared a photo of herself with the actor on Instagram when it was revealed he had been hospitalized. The caption read: “I’d like to take the time to send special love and special best wishes to Dustin Diamond, who is one of my dearest friends. Dustin, all the many in your close circle who know you to be the great person that you are, are truly pulling for you and praying for the best outcome.”

Fans likewise took to social media Monday to recall their favorite “Screech” moments, underscoring the joy Diamond brought to their lives. Here’s a look at how he’ll be remembered:

Julia Barajas

