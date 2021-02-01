Sonic the Hedgehog will try to save the multiverse in new Netflix series

A new Sonic the Hedgehog series is headed to Netflix.

“Sonic Prime,” a family-friendly, 24-episode animated series starring the popular video game character, is set to premiere on the streamer in 2022, Netflix, Sega of America and Wildbrain announced Monday.

According to the announcement, the show will involve Sonic racing to save the multiverse. The “high-octane adventure” will also be “a journey of self-discovery and redemption” for the hero. Man of Action Entertainment — known for creating “Ben 10" and the characters of “Big Hero 6" — will serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series will be animated by Wildbrain.

“Sonic is a beloved character and holds a special place in everyone’s heart including my own,” said Dominique Bazay, Netflix’s director of original animation, in a statement. “I spent many hours with the blue blur as a kid and it’s a privilege to be able to bring this character everyone knows and loves on a brand-new adventure with Netflix — one that a generation of loyal fans and brand-new fans around the world can enjoy.”

Since debuting in Sega’s 1991 video game “Sonic the Hedgehog,” the critter has been the face of a media franchise that has grown to include TV shows, comic books and movies. The beloved blue speedster was seen most recently in the 2020 movie “Sonic the Hedgehog,” starring Ben Schwartz, James Marsden and Jim Carrey. The film grossed $319.7 million worldwide.