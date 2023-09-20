Y-E-S, yes, the new ‘Super Why!’ musical shorts will premiere on PBS Kids Oct. 18

Super Readers Wonder Red, Super Why and Power Paige are back on PBS in “Super Why’s Comic Book Adventures.”

The Super Readers are headed back to a television near you!

PBS Kids has set the official broadcast premiere date for “Super Why’s Comic Book Adventures.” The new series of animated musical shorts starring Super Why and his fellow literacy-powered superheroes will hit PBS affiliates and stream on the PBS Kids app on Oct. 18.

Much like the original “Super Why!” series, which launched in 2007 and ran for 103 episodes, “Super Why’s Comic Book Adventures” aims to help strengthen the literacy skills of its preschool- and kindergarten-age viewers. The new 2-D animated 3-minute shorts will also harness the power of music for its cause.

Power Paige will help young viewers sharpen their literacy skills along with her fellow Super Readers in “Super Why’s Comic Book Adventures” on PBS.

“We are so excited to introduce ‘Super Why’s Comic Book Adventures,’ with its fresh, musically driven format, to a new generation of ‘Super Why!’ fans,” said Sara DeWitt, PBS Kids’ senior vice president and general manager, in a statement. “The dynamic comic book design makes it an aspirational Super Reader superhero experience that will support and encourage today’s budding readers.”

Advertisement

Joining comic book lover Super Why in these new adventures in Reader Valley will be familiar faces including Wonder Red and Princess Pesto from the original series, as well as a new Super Reader named Power Paige. And among the early reading and writing skills that the series incorporates over the course of 20 episodes will be letter-sound identification and decoding words, blending sounds, alliteration, spelling and punctuation.

“It’s exciting to see ‘Super Why!’ return to PBS Kids with fresh adventures in a brand new format,” Wendy Harris, senior vice president and head of creative affairs for 9 Story Media Group, which produces the series, said in a statement. “We’re so proud of its remarkable staying power, engaging kids and teaching early literacy skills for over 15 years. We can’t wait to offer parents and kids ‘Super Why’s Comic Book Adventures’ and create a whole new generation of Super Readers!”