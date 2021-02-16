Bradley Constant portrays Dwayne Johnson in high school. (Mark Taylor/NBC)

Character age and location: teenage Dwayne; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in 1987

Actual age and location: 22 years old; Los Angeles

Favorite Johnson movie: “‘Walking Tall’ is the first movie I saw of his, and it’s still my favorite.”

How he prepared to play Dwayne: “I didn’t have a mustache when I auditioned, so they glued a fake mustache on me. Halfway through my performance, it starts to flap off, and I had to stop multiple times so they could re-glue it. Thankfully, the mustache I have in the show is mine! I’m proud of it. And I didn’t know anything about the ‘80s, so it was very helpful that my mom grew up during that era. We played all the music and watched all the movies.”

Advertisement

Most ‘Dewey’ attribute: “When I was 15, I was already six-foot-four, 220 pounds, clanging and banging on the weights everyday,” recalled Johnson. “I really struggled to stay on the right path. I was angry about the situation we were in; I was tired of living paycheck to paycheck and I wanted my family to have nice things. The moment I met Bradley, I knew he was our guy because he had that swagger, and he embraced that big chip that I had on my shoulder at that time in my life.”

His “Young Rock” storyline: “When Dwayne was living in Bethlehem after his dad’s heyday with the WWF, his family was struggling,” said Khan. “Dwayne was really open about what he was up to at the time, and his stories about how he wasn’t going down the best road were so relatable. Because we know Dwayne ends up OK, we show how his family managed to make ends meet. And Bradley is incredible at encompassing that idea of wanting something you can’t have.”

What he hopes comes across in his performance: “I hope people can relate to the parts of being a teenager that get misunderstood by adults. Your actions don’t always define who you are, especially at that age, when no one knows what you’re dealing with at home. The show does a good job of saying, ‘Give people a chance, so they can grow from these things and become The Rock.’”

Mastery of The Rock’s eyebrow raise: “Nobody said it was a requirement for the role, but of course, immediately after I booked it, I’d practice every time I’d pass a mirror. But I can’t keep a straight face while doing it.”