‘This Is Us’ star Mandy Moore welcomes her first child: ‘our sweet boy’

One of Hollywood’s most recognizable TV moms just became a mom in real life.

Mandy Moore, who plays the matriarch of the Pearson family in the hit NBC drama “This Is Us,” recently welcomed her first child with husband and Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. Both Moore and Goldsmith celebrated the big news Tuesday by posting an adorable Instagram photo of their baby boy.

“Gus is here,” they shared in a joint statement, along with a series of blue-heart emojis. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

According to Us Weekly, Moore, 36, and Goldsmith, 35, met in 2015 and married in 2018. In September, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, “coming early 2021.” Moore also revealed on Instagram that she filmed the latest episode of “This Is Us,” airing Tuesday night, when she was about nine months pregnant.

"[Jon Huertas] (a.k.a. Miguel) absolutely crushed it directing this very special Episode,” Moore wrote. “I was literally 37 1/2 weeks pregnant and especially emotional about everything so thanks for bearing with me, Jon (and Milo [Ventimiglia]).”

Several of the actress and singer‘s entertainment peers were quick to congratulate her on the new addition to her family. Among the many who expressed their excitement on social media were Moore’s “This Is Us” costars Huerta, Chrissy Metz, Niles Fitch and Asante Blackk, as well as her fellow “Tangled” cast member Zachary Levi.

“Congratulations, darlin!” Levi commented on Moore’s Instagram post. “So happy and excited for y’all!!!”

“Oh my heavens!” wrote Metz. “Welcome, Gus!”