Mandy Moore was not impressed by ex-husband Ryan Adams’ public apology

Mandy Moore seems unimpressed by ex-husband Ryan Adams’ weekend apology for the way he said he has “mistreated people” throughout his life and career.

“I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately,” the “This Is Us” actress-singer said Monday on the “Today” show.

She and a number of other women, including several high-profile musical collaborators and at least one then-underage fan, accused the singer-songwriter of sexual misconduct and abusive behavior in a New York Times exposé early last year.

Adams, who was married to Moore for six years before they divorced in 2015, gave a statement to the Daily Mail on Friday saying he is now sober and apologizes for his behavior. The pandemic’s “period of isolation and reflection” made him realized he had to change his ways, he said.

“To a lot of people this will just seem like the same empty ... apology that I’ve always used when I was called out, and all I can say is, this time it is different,” Adams wrote.

“Having truly realized the harm that I’ve caused, it wrecked me, and I’m still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered. There is no way to convince people that this time is truly different, but this is the albatross that I deserve to carry with me as a result of my actions.”

Moore, who noted that in many ways she’d already said all she had to say on the subject of her ex, wasn’t exactly buying his words Monday.

“I have not heard from him, and I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would sort of do an interview about it without actually making amends privately,” she said.