‘Frasier’ is back in the building: Kelsey Grammer to star in streaming revival

By Tracy BrownDigital Editor 
Baby I hear the blues a-calling, and they’re calling for more Dr. Frasier Crane.

A revival of “Frasier” is officially headed to Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ soon-to-be rebranded streaming service, with the sitcom’s original star, Kelsey Grammer, set to reprise the role as the titular psychiatrist.

Grammer said in a statement that he “gleefully anticipate[s] sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

A spinoff of “Cheers,” the original series aired on NBC from 1993 to 2004 and followed Frasier’s return to Seattle, where he is reunited with his brother and father while working as a radio host. The critically acclaimed show won the Emmy for comedy series for its first five seasons.

In addition to starring in the revival, Grammer will executive produce the show along with writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, as well as Grammnet Productions’ Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon.

“‘Frasier’ is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling,” said CBS Studios president David Stapf in a statement. “There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount+.”

The new “Frasier” will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet Productions.

CBS All Access will be rebranded to Paramount+ on March 4.

Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.

