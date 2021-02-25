“WandaVision” star Elizabeth Olsen gave us a reading list to help prepare for the Disney+ series nearly five years ago — we just didn’t know it yet.

“I’m about to teach you the history of my Marvel character, the Scarlet Witch,” says Olsen in a video shot for an Allure cover story in 2016. She then gives a quick rundown on some key comic book storylines that have clearly inspired elements of “WandaVision.”

Going all the way back to her character’s first appearance and origins as a villain, she moves through the Scarlet Witch’s comic book milestones, including meeting the Vision, falling in love, getting married and doing all the “lovey dovey stuff that happens between a mutant and the android of her dreams.”

This includes triggering her own “Marvel immaculate conception” using magic and giving birth to twin boys.

Advertisement

While holding a hexagon-shaped prop, Olsen mentions that Wanda Maximoff’s powers include the ability to create “reality-disrupting chaos.” Helpfully listing specific comic book runs, she also goes over the various tragedies that led to the Scarlet Witch’s eventual mental breakdown. She even name-checks Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, whom she will be joining in the upcoming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Of course, like most titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “WandaVision” is not a direct adaptation of any specific comic book storyline. And the show’s most recent reveal that Agatha has been a secret player in Wanda’s sitcom world all along makes it clear that “WandaVision” still has plenty of twists to unravel in its remaining two episodes.

Advertisement

But for those obsessed with digging up more clues about where the show may be headed, the books Olsen lists in the video could be a good place to start.