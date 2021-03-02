‘Young Rock’s’ boss always loved wrestling. Now Dwayne Johnson’s in her corner

For Nahnatchka Khan, the showrunner of “Young Rock,” few television programs of her youth evoke the visceral feeling that wrestling does.

Sure, the times her dad stirred her awake to watch classic films like “Ben-Hur,” “Guys and Dolls” and “Casablanca” set the foundation for how she thought critically about storytelling and character building. But more memorable were the moments she would gather with her extended family, many of whom didn’t speak English, to get lost in the rowdy world of professional wrestling — swept up in the theatrics of characters like Roddy Piper, Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan and the Iron Sheik.

“It’s not like we could sit around and watch like ‘Laverne & Shirley’ together, because they couldn’t understand what’s up,” Khan says. “But we could all watch wrestling together because there is a spectacle there that they understood. They understood the storytelling. It’s transcendent, in a way. That shared experience, to me, is what makes me so nostalgic when I look back on that time, in that era.”

She’s looked back at that era a lot with her latest project, “Young Rock.” Inspired by the life of professional wrestler-turned-mega Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the NBC sitcom, which Khan created with Jeff Chiang, dramatizes Johnson’s journey over four formative periods in his life — from his boyhood years marveling at his dad, a WWF star, and his wrestling friends to an imagined future presidential run. (Khan isn’t the only family member whose childhood interest in pro wrestling has become part of her career: Her brother Nick, a former CAA agent, is now the president of WWE.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Khan got her start in Hollywood writing for children’s television on ABC’s Saturday morning series, “Pepper Ann.” She steadily built her TV résumé from there, working on shows such as “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Good Morning, Miami” and “American Dad” before helming her own creations. Her first was ABC’s short-lived “Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23” followed by the groundbreaking family sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat,” which concluded last year with its sixth season.

Video-calling recently from her office in Hollywood, Khan talked about shooting in another country during a pandemic, her biggest regret from her days running “Don’t Trust the B—,” and what it’s like getting frequent voice memos from The Rock. The following conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.