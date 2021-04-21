What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Station 19'; Greta Thunberg on PBS
SERIES
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has a moral dilemma when he’s offered a bootleg copy of a computer game he wants but can’t afford. Also, Missy (Raegan Revord) asks Georgie (Montana Jordan) to take her and Marcus (London Cheshire) on a secret date. Ryan Phuong also stars. 8 p.m. CBS
Manifest (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Station 19 In the wake of a national outcry after the killing of an unarmed Black man, Maya (Danielle Savre) brings in Dr. Diane Lewis (Tracie Thoms) to counsel the team. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen In the season finale, the two chefs prepare one last dinner service for the championship. 8 p.m. Fox
A Perfect Planet The new episode “The Sun” documents how wildlife adapts to the seasonal shifts in the sun’s intensity. 8 p.m. Discovery
United States of Al Al (Adhir Kalyan) is exasperated by Riley’s (Parker Young) parenting style with Hazel (Farrah Mackenzie) in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Grey’s Anatomy As the hospital’s need for surgeons grows more critical, Jo (Camilla Luddington) tries to convince Bailey (Chandra Wilson) to let her switch specialties. Also, Link (Chris Carmack) accuses Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) of crossing a line while he is treating a patient remotely. Anthony Hill and Kevin McKidd also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Last Man Standing (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Restaurant: Impossible Robert Irvine has 48 hours to rescue a restaurant run by a single father who has faced recent tragedies. 9 p.m. Food Network
Mom Bonnie and Tammy (Allison Janney, Kristen Johnston) take on a big project together in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
B Positive Drew (Thomas Middleditch) has his first date since his divorce, and Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) helps Eli (Terrence Terrell) prepare for an interview in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS
The Moodys Bridget’s (Chelsea Frei) old friend Nick (guest star Chris Smith) offers to help when Sean Sr. (Denis Leary) is stricken with back pain. Elizabeth Perkins, Francois Arnaud and Josh Segarra also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Rebel Rebel (Katey Sagal) leads a group of residents in a fight for clean water, while Cassidy’s (Lex Scott Davis) new role poses a threat to the Stonemore case. Andy Garcia also stars in this new episode with guest stars Abigail Spencer, Dan Bucatinsky and Mary McDonnell. 10 p.m. ABC
Chef Boot Camp Chef Cliff Crooks works with a chef in Connecticut who needs to branch out from wings and burgers. 10 p.m. Food Network
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (N) 10 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform
Cake (N) 10 p.m. FXX
Big Trick Energy Master magicians and mischievous daredevils venture into the real world to shock unsuspecting bystanders in this new series. 10:30 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World This three-part documentary special follows teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg on her effort to raise awareness of climate change around the world. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards Melissa Villaseñor (“Saturday Night Live”) hosts the 36th edition of the awards honoring the year’s best independent films and (for the first time) TV shows. Among special honors, the director and ensemble cast of “One Night in Miami...” will receive the Robert Altman Award. Actors nominated include Viola Davis, Frances McDormand, Carey Mulligan, Julia Garner, Riz Ahmed, Glynn Turman and the late Chadwick Boseman. From the Santa Monica Pier. 10 p.m. IFC
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 9:30 a.m. MLB; Regional coverage, 3 p.m. MLB; Regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
Women’s College Volleyball NCAA Tournament, semifinal: Washington versus Kentucky, 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNet and TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Earth Day; Cher; Georgia Wright and Julianna Bradley. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Bill Nye; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Earth Day; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Gal Gadot; Jonathan Tucker (“Debris”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Wardrobe picks. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Whitney Cummings. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Sarah Chalke; Parker Young; Adhir Kalyan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Ali Stroker. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Neil deGrasse Tyson; Nicky Hilton. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show BlackForager; Chris Noth; Nikki Reed; Lainey Wilson performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman thinks she is singer Etta James and is ready to restart her career. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mickey Guyton; Beane (“American Idol”) performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show What information Patrick Frazee’s girlfriend may have given police about his fiancée’s murder. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Will and Heather Packer. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Bacon; Simone Biles; Ritt Momney performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski; Bebe Rexha performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Actress Gal Gadot; comic Eric Andre; Kale performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Gwen Stefani performs; Adam McKay; Emmanuelle Caplette. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dominic Cooper; Static & Ben El and Black Eyed Peas perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Earth Day. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 9 a.m. FXX
Princess O’Rourke (1943) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 9:25 a.m. HBO
Philadelphia (1993) 9:28 a.m. Encore
Room (2015) 10 a.m. TMC
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
The Prisoner of Zenda (1937) 11 a.m. TCM
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 11:37 a.m. and 7:47 p.m. Encore
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 12:30 p.m. FX
The Private Life of Henry VIII (1933) 1 p.m. TCM
Elf (2003) 1:08 p.m. Starz
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 1:15 p.m. Epix
Doctor Sleep (2019) 2:07 p.m. Cinemax
Girls Trip (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Interstellar (2014) 3 p.m. FX
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939) 3 p.m. TCM
Scary Movie (2000) 3 and 11:30 p.m. VH1
Everything Must Go (2010) 3:10 p.m. Epix
Up in the Air (2009) 3:30 p.m. HBO
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 3:45 p.m. Encore
Shrek 2 (2004) 4 p.m. Freeform
Young Adult (2011) 4:50 p.m. Epix
The Producers (1968) 5 p.m. TCM
The Missing (2003) 5:27 p.m. Encore
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 6 p.m. TMC
The Devil’s Own (1997) 6:04 p.m. Starz
Psycho (1960) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Jurassic Park (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount
Arbitrage (2012) 7 p.m. Showtime
Finding Dory (2016) 8 p.m. Freeform
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Dark Waters (2019) 8 p.m. TMC
The Public Enemy (1931) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 9 p.m. Starz
That Thing You Do! (1996) 9:45 p.m. Epix
Harriet (2019) 10 p.m. Cinemax
The Pumpkin Eater (1964) 10:30 p.m. TCM
The Rundown (2003) 11 p.m. CMT
