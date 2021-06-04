‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ is over, and its cast members are not taking the cancellation well

After arriving as one of Netflix’s top original series in early May, the American superhero fantasy series “Jupiter’s Legacy” has already been canceled — and the cast is not taking it well.

The streamer announced Wednesday that it would not renew the series, developed by Steven S. DeKnight and based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely.

Possibly the most emotionally jarring social media reaction came from Josh Duhamel, who portrayed Utopian, the superpowered family’s leader. He shared a heartfelt Instagram post of himself and his fellow cast members, writing, “It’s never easy to hear that a project you cared about/ believed in/ put so much into is ending prematurely. It was a challenge and a privilege to dive into the character of Sheldon/ Utopian.”

Duhamel also shared a hilarious post of himself in full-on Utopian attire with the caption, “When you get dumped by @netflix and have to put yourself back out there.... #sexysantasummer What’s up, @hulu?”

Horton, who portrays Utopian’s son, Brandon, tweeted how thankful he was for everyone involved in the show’s development.

Similar posts have come from Leslie Bibb and Matt Lanter, who echoed those sentiments of friendship, sadness and superhero pride.

While "Jupiter’s Legacy” was canceled, Netflix has plans for a show spinoff called “Supercrooks,” which is also based on a Millar-written comic and features an all-new cast. So the “Jupiter’s Legacy” saga will go on, it seems.

“Supercrooks” will explore the supervillains within the"Jupiter’s Legacy” universe, which may give some of the original show’s actors a chance to at least guest on the new series. (Fingers crossed!)

The “Jupiter’s Legacy” cast definitely has stronger relationships than the Union of Justice. Only time will tell if these actors will get the kind of justice they seem to be longing for.

Season 1 of “Jupiter’s Legacy” is still streaming on Netflix.