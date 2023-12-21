Logan Lerman has a surprise message for the new Percy Jackson and cast

Logan Lerman had encouraging words for the new star of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

The crown has passed from one half-blood to another.

Logan Lerman, who portrayed the titular character Percy Jackson in the 2010 and 2012 big-screen adaptations of the popular fantasy book series, sent a surprise message to the cast of the newly premiered Percy Jackson television show, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” on Disney+.

Several of the show’s cast members and Rick Riordan, the author of the book series, were guests this week on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, hosted by Josh Horowitz, who read the message out loud during the show’s live recording at the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

“The show looks amazing and I can’t wait to see you all crush it in your roles,” said Lerman, 31. “You’re making a lot of people happy bringing these characters to life.”

Times television critic Robert Lloyd was similarly positive about the new series, which premiered Wednesday, writing it was “as good as can be” and that it “does a lovely job of mixing its extraordinary and ordinary worlds.”

In Lerman’s message, he shouted out Walker Skobell, who portrays lead character Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old who learns he is the son of the Olympic god Poseidon.

“I can’t imagine a better fit for Percy Jackson than Walker. You were so brilliant in ‘The Adam Project,’” Lerman said. “Hope you like eating blue food the next few years, because I think you’ve got a hit show on your hands.”

Skobell, 14, said he appreciated Lerman’s message, and although he’s never met the former Percy Jackson in person, he’s messaged him online.

“I watched one of his movies, ‘Perks of Being a Wallflower,’ I really liked it,” Skobell said. “I thought it was so good I like DM’d him and told him it was good.”