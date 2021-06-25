Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on ABC’s “This Week”
CBS News Sunday Morning Stephen Colbert. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). White House advisor Cedric Richmond. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS The Chinese Communist Party turns 100: Author Elizabeth Economy (“The World According to China”; Jiayang Fan, the New Yorker; author Rana Mitter (“China’s Good War: How World War II Is Shaping a New Nationalism”). Self-driving cars; why college rankings are unfair to historically Black colleges and universities; “The Little Mermaid” film: Malcolm Gladwell, the New Yorker. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); former White House advisor Stephen Miller; Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); John Solomon; Alan Dershowitz. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
Face the Nation Cedric Richmond, White House Office of Public Engagement. Mayor Francis X. Suarez (R-Miami). Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.). Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Minnesota Atty. Gen. Keith Ellison. Panel: Donna Brazile; Yvette Simpson; Sarah Isgur, Dispatch; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace White House advisor Cedric Richmond. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) Mayor Quinton Lucas (D-Kansas City). Author and former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos (“Clarity in Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the CIA”). Panel: Dana Perino; Jonathan Swan, Axios; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The “cruelty” of political language: Author Adam Serwer (“The Cruelty is the Point”). The co-opting of critical race theory. Nikole Hannah-Jones, The 1619 Project. Inside the Capital Gazette three years after the shooting: Rick Hutzell, retired editor, Capital Gazette; Rachael Pacella, Capital Gazette. A joint interview with L.A. Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong and Executive Editor Kevin Merida. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Liz Claman; Griff Jenkins; Mike Huckabee; Kat Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Katie Engelhart. (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes American officials in Cuba and China allege secret attacks; Ben Ferencz; James Corden. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
