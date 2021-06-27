What’s on TV This Week: KISS on ‘Biography,’ the BET Awards and more

SUNDAY

The six-part docuseries “Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts” gets up close and personal with 2016 gold-medal winner Laurie Hernandez, et al., as they prepare for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Anytime, Peacock

The romance novelist behind such “trashy” bestsellers as “Hollywood Wives,” “Hollywood Husbands” and “The Stud” is remembered in “Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story.” 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

“Empire’s” Taraji P. Henson is mistress of ceremonies for the “2021 BET Awards.” Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the field with seven nominations apiece, Queen Latifah collects a career achievement award, and the dearly departed rapper DMX receives a special salute. 8 p.m. BET; also Logo, MTV, TV Land, VH1

A young woman’s sweet-16 birthday party takes a decidedly sour turn in the TV movie “Picture Perfect Lies.” With Laurie Fortier and Matthew Pohlkamp. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The hottest band in the land … KISS! The veteran hard rockers known for their kabuki-style makeup and over-the-top stage shows are profiled on a two-night episode of “Biography.” 9 p.m. A&E; concludes Monday

MONDAY

A filmmaker’s “Relentless” pursuit of the truth in a missing-persons case in small-town Missouri takes several unexpected twists and turns in this documentary. Anytime, Discovery+

Ahoy, there! The reality series “Below Deck Mediterranean” weighs anchor for a sixth season. 9 p.m. Bravo

A Vietnamese activist takes on the chemical industry over the toxic defoliant deployed in her country by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War in the 2021 documentary “The People vs. Agent Orange” on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

A young film critic (Evan Marsh) finds himself the odd man out in a support group for serial killers in the 2020 horror comedy “Vicious Fun.” With “Anchorman’s” David Koechner. Anytime, Shudder

Canines compete for the title of “America’s Top Dog” in a new season of this reality series. Sportscaster Curt Menefee and the aforementioned David Koechner cohost. 8 p.m. A&E

The Indianapolis-set mother-daughter home renovation series “Good Bones” returns with new episodes. With Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak. 9 p.m. HGTV

Gender-nonconforming young people in Nigeria live their best lives while taking a stand against anti-LGBTQ bigotry in the 2021 documentary “The Legend of the Underground.” 9 p.m. HBO

“Frontline” examines the troubling resurgence of fascism and extremist violence in Europe in the new episode “Germany’s Neo-Nazis & the Far Right.” 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

We cannot tell a lie: “Magic Mike’s” Channing Tatum supplies the voice of Founding Father George Washington in the animated but R-rated 2021 historical sendup “America: The Motion Picture.” Anytime, Netflix

Pro hockey’s top two teams hit the ice in Game 1 of the NHL’s “Stanley Cup Finals.” 5 p.m. NBC

“The Bat Man of Mexico” is more chiropterologist — a person who studies flying mammals — than caped crusader in this new episode of “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Stop the presses! “The Bold Type,” the comedy-drama set in the world of publishing, wraps its run after five seasons. 10 p.m. Freeform

Not to be confused with copilot Roger Murdock, Lakers legend and activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar guest stars as himself on a new episode of the comedy series “Dave.” 10 p.m. FXX

No bridge, tunnel or skyscraper is safe as engineering disasters are deconstructed for your viewing pleasure in the new series “When Big Things Go Wrong.” 10 p.m. History Channel

THURSDAY

The short documentary “Audible” profiles a high-school football player and graduating senior at the Maryland School for the Deaf. Anytime, Netflix

Martha Stewart, how does your garden grow? Find out when the lifestyle maven takes you out back for her latest series, “Martha Gets Down and Dirty.” Anytime, Discovery+

Shady characters cross paths in 1950s Detroit in director Steven Soderbergh’s star-studded 2021 crime drama “No Sudden Move.” With Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro and Jon Hamm. Anytime, HBO Max

Too many cooks! “Top Chef” names its latest champion, followed by the new spinoff series “Top Chef Amateurs.” 8 and 10:30 p.m. Bravo

Country music’s finest sing cover versions of their favorite tunes in a very special episode of “CMT Campfire Sessions.” 9 p.m. CMT

They weren’t real doctors, they just played them on TV: Former cast mates Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke share memories of their time together on the 2001-10 sitcom “Scrubs” on the season finale of “Reunion Road Trip.” 9 p.m. E!

FRIDAY

They grow up so fast in the 2021 animated sequel “The Boss Baby: Family Business.” With the voices of Alec Baldwin and “The Mandalorian’s” Amy Sedaris. Anytime, Peacock

The only thing we have to fear is “Fear Street Part 1: 1994,” the first installment in a centuries-spanning trilogy of interconnected terror tales based on the writings of “Goosebumps” author R.L. Stine. Anytime, Netflix

The truth — about the purported crash of a UFO in a small town in New Mexico in 1947 — is out there in the documentary “Roswell: The Final Verdict.” Anytime, Discovery+

A who’s who of R&B legends, including Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Sly & the Family Stone and Nina Simone, take it to the stage in 1969 Harlem in the 2021 concert doc “Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).” Ahmir Thompson, a.k.a. Questlove from the Roots, directs. Anytime, Hulu

Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and “Ant-Man’s” Evangeline Lilly are each in a state of “Crisis” in this 2021 drama that takes a “Traffic”-like approach to exploring the opioid epidemic. Michelle Rodriguez also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

“Man of Steel’s” Kevin Costner and Diane Lane reunite to play a 1960s Montana couple desperate to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a family of criminals in the western-style 2020 drama “Let Him Go.” With Lesley Manville. 8 p.m. HBO

Don’t wait up: A single mom has “A Date With Danger” in this TV movie. With Lara Jean Chorostecki. 8 p.m. Lifetime

It wasn’t always about her fiancé’s brother — oh, who are they kidding, it totally was — in the TV movie “It Was Always You.” With Erin Krakow (“When Calls the Heart”) and Tyler Hynes. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

