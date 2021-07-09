What’s on TV Saturday: ‘The 2021 ESPYS’ on ABC; ‘Miss California Pageant’ on KTLA
SERIES
The Zoo: Bronx-Sized A freshwater crocs stops laying eggs. Also, a bison embryo makes a cross-country journey for a groundbreaking project and keepers train a coalition of cheetahs to walk the grounds of the zoo. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty Alone and at extreme risk after being evicted, Sencha stays as close as she can to her family, hoping for a reprieve in the season finale of this nature documentary. Bill Nighy narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan Dylan (Young Dylan) plays detective after an expensive vase is broken in the house. No one admits guilt and everyone is a suspect. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
Miss California Pageant (N) 7 p.m. The CW
The 2021 ESPYS Hosted by Anthony Mackie, the awards ceremony returns to Microsoft Theatre after last year’s abbreviated format during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among this year’s field of nominees is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, nominated for best athlete — men’s sports and best NFL player. Maya Moore is honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. 8 p.m. ABC
SHARKFEST
When Sharks Attack: Deep Dives South Africa’s Western Cape is rocked by 27 shark attacks. 8 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
2021 Wimbledon Championships Ladies’ Singles championship, Gentlemen’s Doubles championship (Tape) 6 a.m. ESPN; Ladies’ Final (Tape) Noon ABC; Ladies’ Final (Tape) 10 p.m. ESPN2
PGA Tour Golf John Deere Classic, Third Round, 10 a.m. Golf; John Deere Classic, Third Round, Noon CBS
Baseball The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 10 a.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. FS1; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m. Fox; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
Golf American Century Championship, Third Round, 11:30 a.m. NBC; PGA Tour, Third round Noon CBS; LPGA Tour, Third round, Noon Golf
2021 Copa America Argentina versus Brazil Final. 5 p.m. FS1
2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A: Mexico versus Trinidad and Tobago. 7:30 p.m. FS1
2021 Tour de France Stage 15: Céret to Andorra la Vella, 191.5 km, mountain stage (Live) 3:30 a.m. NBCSP
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; mayoral candidate Eric Adams (D-New York); Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS The future of Afghanistan: Former CIA director David Petraeus. The billionaires’ space race: Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. COVID-19; the Delta variant; vaccinations around the world: Former CDC director Thomas Frieden; author Devi Sridhar (“Governing Global Health: Who Runs the World and Why?”). Western North America is on fire: Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, Texas Tech University. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.); former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; former President Donald Trump; Charlie Kirk, Turning Point; author Alan Dershowitz (“Cancel Culture: the Latest Attack on Free Speech and Due Process”). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Scott Kirby, United Airlines; former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); Richard Engel. Panel: Al Cardenas; Stephanie Cutter; Kasie Hunt, NBC; Mark Leibovich, the New York Times Magazine. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); mayoral candidate Eric Adams (D-New York). Gio Benitez from New Mexico on the planned Virgin Galactic launch of the VSS Unity with Richard Branson scheduled to be aboard. Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; Sarah Isgur; podcaster Jane Coaston (“The Argument”). (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. Yo-Yo Ma. Panel: Marc Short; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter What the stories about Nikole Hannah-Jones and Maria Taylor reveal about the media: Karen Attiah, the Washington Post. The space race and the billionaires beat: Teddy Schleifer, Puck News; author Nicholas Schmidle (“Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of A Modern Astronaut”). Tucker Carlson and “strongmen” techniques: Author Ruth Ben-Ghiat (“Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present”). Alternative realities: Donie O’Sullivan. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Will Cain; Leslie Marshall; Griff Jenkins; Robby Soave; Richard Fowler; Steve Krakauer. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes Bashar al-Assad is accused of war crimes; cleaning nuclear sites with robots; Colson Whitehead. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Judas and the Black Messiah Director and co-writer Shaka King’s 2021 biographical drama traces the complicated relationship between Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) and William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield), an FBI informant, in late 1960s Chicago. Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders and Lil Rel Howery also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Framed by My Husband After a woman’s wealthy husband seems to be targeted by an extortionist she agrees to help him, but when the extortionist is found dead, she becomes the prime suspect in this new TV thriller. Christine Chatelain, Dan Payne and Rebecca Roberts star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Crashing Through the Snow Former spouses Maggie and Jeff (Amy Acker, Kristian Bruun) have stayed friendly since their divorce. But when Jeff’s new girlfriend, Kate (Brooke Nevin), invites Maggie to an Aspen Christmas getaway with her and Jeff, Maggie feels like a third wheel until Kate’s brother (Warren Christie) shows up in this 2021 yuletide comedy, part of Hallmark’s “Christmas in July” event. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Embattled Loosely based on mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, director Nick Sarkisov’s 2020 sports drama stars Stephen Dorff as an MMA champion raised by an abusive father. Darren Mann, Colin McKenna, Karrueche Tran and Donald Faison also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 8:05 a.m. E!
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 8:25 a.m. TMC
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 8:40 a.m. and 9:55 p.m. Epix
48 HRS. (1982) 9 a.m. IFC
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9 a.m. Paramount
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 9 a.m. Showtime
The Four Feathers (1939) 9 a.m. TCM
Ned Kelly (2003) 9:29 a.m. Encore
Logan (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX
1917 (2019) 10 a.m. TMC
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 11 a.m. Showtime
Raising Arizona (1987) 11:15 a.m. IFC
The Big Country (1958) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 11:40 a.m. E!
Don’t Breathe (2016) Noon FXX
Shrek 2 (2004) Noon Nickelodeon
Tombstone (1993) Noon and 5:30 p.m. Paramount
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 12:30 p.m. Epix
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 1 p.m. Showtime
Almost Famous (2000) 1:30 p.m. IFC
Friday (1995) 2 and 8 p.m. MTV
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 2 p.m. Ovation
The Cooler (2003) 2:21 p.m. Cinemax
Total Recall (1990) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Apollo 13 (1995) 2:30 and 8:30 p.m. Paramount
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
The Good Lie (2014) 2:45 p.m. HBO
Cape Fear (1991) 2:49 p.m. Encore
Surf’s Up (2007) 3 p.m. KCOP
Unstoppable (2010) 3 p.m. A&E
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 3 p.m. TNT
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 3:30 p.m. POP
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 3:35 p.m. E!
The Accidental Tourist (1988) 4 p.m. KCET
Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 4:20 p.m. Epix
American Gangster (2007) 4:30 p.m. VH1
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 4:45 p.m. Syfy
True Lies (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
Pale Rider (1985) 5 p.m. Ovation
The Wild One (1954) 5 p.m. TCM
Set It Off (1996) 5 p.m. TMC
The Aviator (2004) 5:05 p.m. HBO
I Love You, Man (2009) 5:15 p.m. Showtime
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Deadpool (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX
Field of Dreams (1989) 5:30 p.m. Sundance
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 5:45 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 6:40 p.m. E!
The Thing (1982) 7:08 p.m. Encore
The Color Purple (1985) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7:36 and 10:48 p.m. Bravo
Crocodile Dundee (1986) 8 p.m. AMC
Jaws (1975) 8 p.m. Discovery
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 p.m. FX
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 8 p.m. HBO
Framed by My Husband (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Space Cowboys (2000) 8 p.m. Sundance
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 8 p.m. Syfy
Avengers: Endgame (2019) 8:48 p.m. TNT
Crashing Through the Snow (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark
Embattled (2020) 9 p.m. Showtime
Meet John Doe (1941) 9:55 p.m. KVCR
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 10:10 p.m. E!
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 10:30 p.m. FX
Long Shot (2019) 10:45 p.m. USA
Scarface (1983) 11 p.m. Sundance
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) 11:22 p.m. Cinemax
