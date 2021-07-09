What’s on TV Saturday: ‘The 2021 ESPYS’ on ABC; ‘Miss California Pageant’ on KTLA

SERIES

The Zoo: Bronx-Sized A freshwater crocs stops laying eggs. Also, a bison embryo makes a cross-country journey for a groundbreaking project and keepers train a coalition of cheetahs to walk the grounds of the zoo. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty Alone and at extreme risk after being evicted, Sencha stays as close as she can to her family, hoping for a reprieve in the season finale of this nature documentary. Bill Nighy narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan Dylan (Young Dylan) plays detective after an expensive vase is broken in the house. No one admits guilt and everyone is a suspect. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

SPECIALS

Miss California Pageant (N) 7 p.m. The CW

The 2021 ESPYS Hosted by Anthony Mackie, the awards ceremony returns to Microsoft Theatre after last year’s abbreviated format during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among this year’s field of nominees is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, nominated for best athlete — men’s sports and best NFL player. Maya Moore is honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. 8 p.m. ABC

SHARKFEST

When Sharks Attack: Deep Dives South Africa’s Western Cape is rocked by 27 shark attacks. 8 p.m. National Geographic

SPORTS

2021 Wimbledon Championships Ladies’ Singles championship, Gentlemen’s Doubles championship (Tape) 6 a.m. ESPN; Ladies’ Final (Tape) Noon ABC; Ladies’ Final (Tape) 10 p.m. ESPN2

PGA Tour Golf John Deere Classic, Third Round, 10 a.m. Golf; John Deere Classic, Third Round, Noon CBS

Baseball The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 10 a.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. FS1; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m. Fox; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

Golf American Century Championship, Third Round, 11:30 a.m. NBC; PGA Tour, Third round Noon CBS; LPGA Tour, Third round, Noon Golf

2021 Copa America Argentina versus Brazil Final. 5 p.m. FS1

Advertisement

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A: Mexico versus Trinidad and Tobago. 7:30 p.m. FS1

2021 Tour de France Stage 15: Céret to Andorra la Vella, 191.5 km, mountain stage (Live) 3:30 a.m. NBCSP

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; mayoral candidate Eric Adams (D-New York); Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The future of Afghanistan: Former CIA director David Petraeus. The billionaires’ space race: Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. COVID-19; the Delta variant; vaccinations around the world: Former CDC director Thomas Frieden; author Devi Sridhar (“Governing Global Health: Who Runs the World and Why?”). Western North America is on fire: Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, Texas Tech University. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.); former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; former President Donald Trump; Charlie Kirk, Turning Point; author Alan Dershowitz (“Cancel Culture: the Latest Attack on Free Speech and Due Process”). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Scott Kirby, United Airlines; former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); Richard Engel. Panel: Al Cardenas; Stephanie Cutter; Kasie Hunt, NBC; Mark Leibovich, the New York Times Magazine. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); mayoral candidate Eric Adams (D-New York). Gio Benitez from New Mexico on the planned Virgin Galactic launch of the VSS Unity with Richard Branson scheduled to be aboard. Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; Sarah Isgur; podcaster Jane Coaston (“The Argument”). (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. Yo-Yo Ma. Panel: Marc Short; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter What the stories about Nikole Hannah-Jones and Maria Taylor reveal about the media: Karen Attiah, the Washington Post. The space race and the billionaires beat: Teddy Schleifer, Puck News; author Nicholas Schmidle (“Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of A Modern Astronaut”). Tucker Carlson and “strongmen” techniques: Author Ruth Ben-Ghiat (“Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present”). Alternative realities: Donie O’Sullivan. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Will Cain; Leslie Marshall; Griff Jenkins; Robby Soave; Richard Fowler; Steve Krakauer. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

60 Minutes Bashar al-Assad is accused of war crimes; cleaning nuclear sites with robots; Colson Whitehead. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Judas and the Black Messiah Director and co-writer Shaka King’s 2021 biographical drama traces the complicated relationship between Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) and William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield), an FBI informant, in late 1960s Chicago. Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders and Lil Rel Howery also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Framed by My Husband After a woman’s wealthy husband seems to be targeted by an extortionist she agrees to help him, but when the extortionist is found dead, she becomes the prime suspect in this new TV thriller. Christine Chatelain, Dan Payne and Rebecca Roberts star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Crashing Through the Snow Former spouses Maggie and Jeff (Amy Acker, Kristian Bruun) have stayed friendly since their divorce. But when Jeff’s new girlfriend, Kate (Brooke Nevin), invites Maggie to an Aspen Christmas getaway with her and Jeff, Maggie feels like a third wheel until Kate’s brother (Warren Christie) shows up in this 2021 yuletide comedy, part of Hallmark’s “Christmas in July” event. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Advertisement

Embattled Loosely based on mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, director Nick Sarkisov’s 2020 sports drama stars Stephen Dorff as an MMA champion raised by an abusive father. Darren Mann, Colin McKenna, Karrueche Tran and Donald Faison also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 8:05 a.m. E!

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 8:25 a.m. TMC

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 8:40 a.m. and 9:55 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

48 HRS. (1982) 9 a.m. IFC

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9 a.m. Paramount

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 9 a.m. Showtime

The Four Feathers (1939) 9 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Ned Kelly (2003) 9:29 a.m. Encore

Logan (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX

1917 (2019) 10 a.m. TMC

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 11 a.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Raising Arizona (1987) 11:15 a.m. IFC

The Big Country (1958) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 11:40 a.m. E!

Don’t Breathe (2016) Noon FXX

Advertisement

Shrek 2 (2004) Noon Nickelodeon

Tombstone (1993) Noon and 5:30 p.m. Paramount

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 12:30 p.m. Epix

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 1 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Almost Famous (2000) 1:30 p.m. IFC

Friday (1995) 2 and 8 p.m. MTV

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 2 p.m. Ovation

The Cooler (2003) 2:21 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Total Recall (1990) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Apollo 13 (1995) 2:30 and 8:30 p.m. Paramount

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

The Good Lie (2014) 2:45 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Cape Fear (1991) 2:49 p.m. Encore

Surf’s Up (2007) 3 p.m. KCOP

Unstoppable (2010) 3 p.m. A&E

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 3 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 3:30 p.m. POP

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 3:35 p.m. E!

The Accidental Tourist (1988) 4 p.m. KCET

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 4:20 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

American Gangster (2007) 4:30 p.m. VH1

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 4:45 p.m. Syfy

True Lies (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

Pale Rider (1985) 5 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

The Wild One (1954) 5 p.m. TCM

Set It Off (1996) 5 p.m. TMC

The Aviator (2004) 5:05 p.m. HBO

I Love You, Man (2009) 5:15 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Deadpool (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX

Field of Dreams (1989) 5:30 p.m. Sundance

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 5:45 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 6:40 p.m. E!

The Thing (1982) 7:08 p.m. Encore

The Color Purple (1985) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7:36 and 10:48 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

Crocodile Dundee (1986) 8 p.m. AMC

Jaws (1975) 8 p.m. Discovery

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix

Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 8 p.m. HBO

Framed by My Husband (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Space Cowboys (2000) 8 p.m. Sundance

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 8 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame (2019) 8:48 p.m. TNT

Crashing Through the Snow (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark

Embattled (2020) 9 p.m. Showtime

Meet John Doe (1941) 9:55 p.m. KVCR

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 10:10 p.m. E!

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 10:30 p.m. FX

Long Shot (2019) 10:45 p.m. USA

Scarface (1983) 11 p.m. Sundance

Advertisement

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) 11:22 p.m. Cinemax