Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Mayoral candidate Eric Adams (D-N.Y.)

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; mayoral candidate Eric Adams (D-New York); Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The future of Afghanistan: Former CIA director David Petraeus. The billionaires’ space race: Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. COVID-19; the Delta variant; vaccinations around the world: Former CDC director Thomas Frieden; author Devi Sridhar (“Governing Global Health: Who Runs the World and Why?”). Western North America is on fire: Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, Texas Tech University. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.); former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; former President Donald Trump; Charlie Kirk, Turning Point; author Alan Dershowitz (“Cancel Culture: the Latest Attack on Free Speech and Due Process”). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Scott Kirby, United Airlines; former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); Richard Engel. Panel: Al Cardenas; Stephanie Cutter; Kasie Hunt, NBC; Mark Leibovich, the New York Times Magazine. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); mayoral candidate Eric Adams (D-New York). Gio Benitez from New Mexico on the planned Virgin Galactic launch of the VSS Unity with Richard Branson scheduled to be aboard. Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; Sarah Isgur; podcaster Jane Coaston (“The Argument”). (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. Yo-Yo Ma. Panel: Marc Short; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter What the stories about Nikole Hannah-Jones and Maria Taylor reveal about the media: Karen Attiah, the Washington Post. The space race and the billionaires beat: Teddy Schleifer, Puck News; author Nicholas Schmidle (“Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of A Modern Astronaut”). Tucker Carlson and “strongmen” techniques: Author Ruth Ben-Ghiat (“Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present”). Alternative realities: Donie O’Sullivan. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Will Cain; Leslie Marshall; Griff Jenkins; Robby Soave; Richard Fowler; Steve Krakauer. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Bashar al-Assad is accused of war crimes; cleaning nuclear sites with robots; Colson Whitehead. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

