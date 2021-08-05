What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Outpost’ on The CW; Tokyo Olympics continue; ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Grown-ish The police shooting of an unarmed Black man draws a range of reactions from Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends in this new episode. Diggy Simmons, Trevor Jackson and Francia Raisa also star. 8 p.m. Freeform

Mountain Men (N) 8 p.m. History

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

The Outpost As Garret (Jake Stormoen) leads a rebellion, Talon and Zed (Jessica Green, Reece Ritchie) track a Lu-Qiri to find a new enemy. Falista (Georgia May Foote) recruits Wren and Janzo (Izuka Hoyle, Anand Desai-Barochia) for a mission. Maeve Courtier-Lilley also stars. 9 p.m. The CW

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union The documentary miniseries concludes with a look at the challenges, triumphs and defeats Obama experienced while in the White House. 9 p.m. HBO

Alone Some of the final four participants at British Columbia’s Chilko Lake try different strategies in this new episode of the unscripted survivalist competition. 9:33 p.m. History

Tokyo Olympics



Table tennis Women’s doubles bronze medal match (tape) 6 a.m. NBCSP; women’s doubles gold and bronze medal matches (tape) 9 a.m. USA; women’s doubles gold medal match (tape) 5 p.m. CNBC

Beach volleyball Semifinals (tape) 7 a.m. USA; (tape) 5:30 p.m. NBCSP; women’s bronze medal match (live) 6 p.m. CNBC

Men’s handball Semifinal: Spain versus Denmark (tape) 7:45 a.m. NBCSP

Men’s field hockey (tape) 9 a.m. NBCSP

Basketball, track and field, canoe/kayak, water polo, sport climbing, track cycling The medals are awarded in men’s sport climbing. Canoe/kayak sprint finals; men’s basketball semifinal (U.S. versus Australia); women’s water polo semifinal; track and field (women’s heptathlon); track cycling finals (tape) 10 a.m. NBC

Baseball Dominican Republic versus U.S. (tape) 10:30 a.m. NBCSP

Karate, boxing, wrestling First Olympic medals for karate are awarded in women’s kata, men’s kumite 67kg and women’s kumite 55kg; men’s featherweight, flyweight and middleweight and women’s lightweight boxing; men’s freestyle and women’s freestyle wrestling. (tape) 11:45 a.m. USA

Track and field Track and field (men’s 50km walk) (live) 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; women’s 20km walk (live) 12:30 a.m. NBCSP

Sport climbing Men’s gold-medal round (tape) 1:45 p.m. USA

Men’s basketball France versus Slovenia 3 p.m. USA; U.S. versus Australia (tape) 8 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s golf Third round (live) 3:30 p.m. Golf

Women’s water polo Semifinal: Spain versus Hungary 4 p.m. USA and 9:40 p.m. NBCSP



Skateboarding, diving, track and field, beach volleyball Men’s skateboard park final, the women’s platform diving final and track and field finals in the men’s 400-meter and 1500-meter semifinal, decathlon and heptathlon. Plus, the women’s beach volleyball gold medal match (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and Friday 3:05 a.m. NBC

Track cycling Track events including women’s keirin (tape) 5 p.m. USA and (tape) 11 p.m. CNBC; Women’s madison final; men’s sprint and women’s sprint (tape) Friday 2:30 a.m. USA

Canoe sprint Heats and quarterfinals in men’s and women’s kayak four 500-meter; men’s canoe single 1000-meter and women’s canoe double 500-meter (live) 5:30 p.m. USA

Women’s soccer Bronze medal match: Australia versus U.S. (tape) 6 p.m. NBCSP; gold medal: Sweden versus Canada (live) 7 p.m. USA and (live) 8:30 p.m. NBC

Rhythmic gymnastics, canoe sprint Individual all-around qualification in rhythmic gymnastics; canoe sprint qualifying, including men’s and women’s kayak four 500-meter, men’s canoe single 1000-meter and women’s canoe double 500-meter (live) 7 p.m. CNBC

Women’s water polo Semifinal matches (tape) 7 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s volleyball First semifinal (live) 9 p.m. USA; second semifinal (live) Friday 5 a.m. USA

Canoe/kayak, women’s basketball Canoe/kayak qualifying, including men’s and women’s kayak four 500-meter, men’s canoe single 1000-meter and women’s canoe double 500-meter; women’s basketball semifinal (live) 9:05 p.m. NBC

Women’s field hockey Bronze medal match (tape) 9:45 p.m. CNBC; gold medal (live) Friday 3 a.m. USA

Men’s volleyball Semifinal: France versus Argentina (tape) 11 p.m. NBCSP

Diving The preliminary round of the men’s 10-meter platform (live) 11 p.m. USA

Men’s water polo Semifinals (live) 11:30 p.m. CNBC

Women’s handball First semifinal (live) 1:30 a.m. USA

Rhythmic gymnastics Individual all-around qualification in rhythmic gymnastics (tape) 2:15 a.m. NBCSP

Men’s soccer Bronze medal match: Mexico versus Japan (live) Friday 4 a.m. NBCSP

Artistic swimming Qualifying rounds (live) Friday 4:30 a.m. USA

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 11 a.m. BSW; the Atlanta Braves visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 5 p.m. ESPN

NFL Exhibition Football Hall of Fame Game: The Dallas Cowboys visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, 5 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Japanese foods: Candice Kumai; the anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Margot Robbie, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone and Storm Reid; Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Daveed Diggs (“Blindspotting”); guest cohost Katie Lowes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Luke Wilson; David Begnaud guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mindy Kaling; writer Wally Baram. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nick Kroll; Seth Rogen; Winston Duke; Gucci Mane performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”); Alec Benjamin performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Importance of Being Earnest (1952) 8:15 a.m. TCM

The Road Warrior (1981) 9 a.m. AMC

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 9 a.m. TMC

Chimes at Midnight (1965) 10 a.m. TCM

Doubt (2008) 10:25 a.m. Cinemax

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10:55 a.m. Epix

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 12:10 p.m. Cinemax

I, Tonya (2017) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Urban Cowboy (1980) 12:32 p.m. Encore

Matchstick Men (2003) 1:25 p.m. HBO

Munich (2005) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

Hell or High Water (2016) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Winter Solstice (2004) 2:30 p.m. TMC

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 2:50 p.m. Encore

Pretty Woman (1990) 3 p.m. Freeform

Blood Father (2016) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

The Mouse on the Moon (1963) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Misery (1990) 4:22 p.m. Cinemax

Terms of Endearment (1983) 4:58 p.m. Encore

Tombstone (1993) 5 p.m. AMC

Logan (2017) 5 p.m. FX

Murder, She Said (1961) 5 p.m. TCM

Grease (1978) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Henry V (1989) 5:40 p.m. Epix

The Brothers (2001) 5:50 p.m. VH1

Murder at the Gallop (1963) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Fury (2014) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Dirty Dancing (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Pure Country (1992) 8 p.m. CMT

William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) 8 p.m. Epix

Changing Lanes (2002) 8 p.m. TMC

Love & Basketball (2000) 8 p.m. VH1

Murder Most Foul (1964) 8:15 p.m. TCM

Knocked Up (2007) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

A League of Their Own (1992) 8:48 p.m. Starz

Steel Magnolias (1989) 9 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 10 p.m. Bravo

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 10 p.m. Syfy

Total Recall (1990) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Field of Dreams (1989) 11 p.m. CMT

The Best Man (1999) 11 p.m. VH1

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 11:02 p.m. Encore

The Blind Side (2009) 11:13 p.m. Cinemax

