Advertisement
Share
Television

What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Outpost’ on The CW; Tokyo Olympics continue; ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform

A man and a woman in brown futuristic leather outfits in "The Outpost" on The CW.
Reece Ritchie, left, and Jessica Green in a new episode of “The Outpost” on The CW.
(Aleksandar Letic / The CW)
By Ed Stockly
Share

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Grown-ish The police shooting of an unarmed Black man draws a range of reactions from Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends in this new episode. Diggy Simmons, Trevor Jackson and Francia Raisa also star. 8 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement
Chloe x Halle play twins on Freeform's "Grown-ish."

Television

Separation hasn’t been all bad for Chloe x Halle. It might inspire their next album

After starring in a ‘Grown-ish’ subplot where art met life, the Bailey sisters reflect on creating together — even while thousands of miles apart.

Mountain Men (N) 8 p.m. History

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

The Outpost As Garret (Jake Stormoen) leads a rebellion, Talon and Zed (Jessica Green, Reece Ritchie) track a Lu-Qiri to find a new enemy. Falista (Georgia May Foote) recruits Wren and Janzo (Izuka Hoyle, Anand Desai-Barochia) for a mission. Maeve Courtier-Lilley also stars. 9 p.m. The CW

Television

Review: ‘The Outpost’ is a revenge fantasy you’ve dreamed before but with a few surprises

We open in a sort of Whole Middle Earth Marketplace. Ruffians, rapscallions, scoundrels.

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union The documentary miniseries concludes with a look at the challenges, triumphs and defeats Obama experienced while in the White House. 9 p.m. HBO

A photograph of Barack Obama - first political campaign - for Illinois State Senate 1995-96 featured in "Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union." Credit: Marc PoKempner/HBO

Television

HBO’s new documentary goes places the Obama media machine might not have

We’re already plenty familiar with Barack and Michelle Obama’s lives and legacy. Yet ‘Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union’ finds new ground.

Advertisement

Alone Some of the final four participants at British Columbia’s Chilko Lake try different strategies in this new episode of the unscripted survivalist competition. 9:33 p.m. History

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 - USA gymnast Simone Biles competes Tokyo 2020 Olympics Women's Balance Beam Final at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Television

Our TV experts explain what’s working (and not working) in NBC’s Olympics coverage

The Times TV team tuned in to NBC’s prime-time coverage of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday and broke down where it succeeded — and where it fell short.


Table tennis Women’s doubles bronze medal match (tape) 6 a.m. NBCSP; women’s doubles gold and bronze medal matches (tape) 9 a.m. USA; women’s doubles gold medal match (tape) 5 p.m. CNBC

Beach volleyball Semifinals (tape) 7 a.m. USA; (tape) 5:30 p.m. NBCSP; women’s bronze medal match (live) 6 p.m. CNBC

Advertisement

Men’s handball Semifinal: Spain versus Denmark (tape) 7:45 a.m. NBCSP

Men’s field hockey (tape) 9 a.m. NBCSP

Basketball, track and field, canoe/kayak, water polo, sport climbing, track cycling The medals are awarded in men’s sport climbing. Canoe/kayak sprint finals; men’s basketball semifinal (U.S. versus Australia); women’s water polo semifinal; track and field (women’s heptathlon); track cycling finals (tape) 10 a.m. NBC

Baseball Dominican Republic versus U.S. (tape) 10:30 a.m. NBCSP

Advertisement

Karate, boxing, wrestling First Olympic medals for karate are awarded in women’s kata, men’s kumite 67kg and women’s kumite 55kg; men’s featherweight, flyweight and middleweight and women’s lightweight boxing; men’s freestyle and women’s freestyle wrestling. (tape) 11:45 a.m. USA

Track and field Track and field (men’s 50km walk) (live) 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; women’s 20km walk (live) 12:30 a.m. NBCSP

Sport climbing Men’s gold-medal round (tape) 1:45 p.m. USA

Men’s basketball France versus Slovenia 3 p.m. USA; U.S. versus Australia (tape) 8 p.m. NBCSP

Advertisement

Women’s golf Third round (live) 3:30 p.m. Golf

Women’s water polo Semifinal: Spain versus Hungary 4 p.m. USA and 9:40 p.m. NBCSP

Yuto Horigome, of Japan, trains during a street skateboarding practice session.

Tokyo Summer Olympics

The Sports Report Olympics Edition: Getting settled in for a unique Games

The Tokyo Olympics has already offered a unique experience for the reporters who are covering the Games for the first time.


Skateboarding, diving, track and field, beach volleyball Men’s skateboard park final, the women’s platform diving final and track and field finals in the men’s 400-meter and 1500-meter semifinal, decathlon and heptathlon. Plus, the women’s beach volleyball gold medal match (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and Friday 3:05 a.m. NBC

Advertisement

Track cycling Track events including women’s keirin (tape) 5 p.m. USA and (tape) 11 p.m. CNBC; Women’s madison final; men’s sprint and women’s sprint (tape) Friday 2:30 a.m. USA

Canoe sprint Heats and quarterfinals in men’s and women’s kayak four 500-meter; men’s canoe single 1000-meter and women’s canoe double 500-meter (live) 5:30 p.m. USA

Women’s soccer Bronze medal match: Australia versus U.S. (tape) 6 p.m. NBCSP; gold medal: Sweden versus Canada (live) 7 p.m. USA and (live) 8:30 p.m. NBC

Rhythmic gymnastics, canoe sprint Individual all-around qualification in rhythmic gymnastics; canoe sprint qualifying, including men’s and women’s kayak four 500-meter, men’s canoe single 1000-meter and women’s canoe double 500-meter (live) 7 p.m. CNBC

Advertisement

Women’s water polo Semifinal matches (tape) 7 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s volleyball First semifinal (live) 9 p.m. USA; second semifinal (live) Friday 5 a.m. USA

Canoe/kayak, women’s basketball Canoe/kayak qualifying, including men’s and women’s kayak four 500-meter, men’s canoe single 1000-meter and women’s canoe double 500-meter; women’s basketball semifinal (live) 9:05 p.m. NBC

Women’s field hockey Bronze medal match (tape) 9:45 p.m. CNBC; gold medal (live) Friday 3 a.m. USA

Advertisement

Men’s volleyball Semifinal: France versus Argentina (tape) 11 p.m. NBCSP

Diving The preliminary round of the men’s 10-meter platform (live) 11 p.m. USA

Men’s water polo Semifinals (live) 11:30 p.m. CNBC

Women’s handball First semifinal (live) 1:30 a.m. USA

Advertisement

Rhythmic gymnastics Individual all-around qualification in rhythmic gymnastics (tape) 2:15 a.m. NBCSP

Men’s soccer Bronze medal match: Mexico versus Japan (live) Friday 4 a.m. NBCSP

Artistic swimming Qualifying rounds (live) Friday 4:30 a.m. USA

Illustration for the Tokyo Olympics section cover of Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky.

Tokyo Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics preview: Your guide to the Games

Here’s everything you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics, including Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles’ dominance and Southern California’s influence on the Games.

Advertisement

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 11 a.m. BSW; the Atlanta Braves visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 5 p.m. ESPN

NFL Exhibition Football Hall of Fame Game: The Dallas Cowboys visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, 5 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today COVID-19; Japanese foods: Candice Kumai; the anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Margot Robbie, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone and Storm Reid; Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Daveed Diggs (“Blindspotting”); guest cohost Katie Lowes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Luke Wilson; David Begnaud guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mindy Kaling; writer Wally Baram. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nick Kroll; Seth Rogen; Winston Duke; Gucci Mane performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”); Alec Benjamin performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

MOVIES

The Importance of Being Earnest (1952) 8:15 a.m. TCM

The Road Warrior (1981) 9 a.m. AMC

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 9 a.m. TMC

Chimes at Midnight (1965) 10 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Doubt (2008) 10:25 a.m. Cinemax

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10:55 a.m. Epix

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 12:10 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

I, Tonya (2017) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Urban Cowboy (1980) 12:32 p.m. Encore

Matchstick Men (2003) 1:25 p.m. HBO

Munich (2005) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Hell or High Water (2016) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Winter Solstice (2004) 2:30 p.m. TMC

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 2:50 p.m. Encore

Pretty Woman (1990) 3 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Blood Father (2016) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

The Mouse on the Moon (1963) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Misery (1990) 4:22 p.m. Cinemax

Terms of Endearment (1983) 4:58 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Tombstone (1993) 5 p.m. AMC

Logan (2017) 5 p.m. FX

Murder, She Said (1961) 5 p.m. TCM

Grease (1978) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Henry V (1989) 5:40 p.m. Epix

The Brothers (2001) 5:50 p.m. VH1

Murder at the Gallop (1963) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Fury (2014) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

Dirty Dancing (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Pure Country (1992) 8 p.m. CMT

William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) 8 p.m. Epix

Changing Lanes (2002) 8 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Love & Basketball (2000) 8 p.m. VH1

Murder Most Foul (1964) 8:15 p.m. TCM

Knocked Up (2007) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

A League of Their Own (1992) 8:48 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Steel Magnolias (1989) 9 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 10 p.m. Bravo

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 10 p.m. Syfy

Total Recall (1990) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Field of Dreams (1989) 11 p.m. CMT

The Best Man (1999) 11 p.m. VH1

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 11:02 p.m. Encore

The Blind Side (2009) 11:13 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement
The cast of “The Suicide Squad”

Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Suicide Squad,’ Tokyo Olympics, President Obama and more

TV highlights for Aug. 1-7 include the Tokyo Olympics, a profile of President Obama, a docuseries about UFOs and the superhero sequel “The Suicide Squad”

TV Grids for the week of Aug. 1 - 7 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 1 - 7 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Clint Eastwood in horseback in the movie "Unforgiven"

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘Unforgiven’ on TCM; ‘Jaws’ on AMC; ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ on TNT

Movies on TV this week: August 1: ‘Unforgiven’ on TCM; ‘Jaws’ on AMC; ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ and ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ on TNT

Advertisement

Movies on TV the week of Aug. 1 - 7 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 1 - 7 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Michael Strahan, right, interviews Former President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement