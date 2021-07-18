Tokyo Olympics preview: Your guide to the Games

Welcome to your guide to the Tokyo Olympics, the most unique Games in history.

The Los Angeles Times staff explains how and why Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky are exponentially better than anyone else and poised to dominate in Tokyo.

We also highlight how Southern California has heavily influenced the Games, including giving birth to new sports surfing and skateboarding, and producing 70 Olympians ready to step into the spotlight.

Find out how to watch the Games, learn about the new sport of speed climbing we think you will love and more.