What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Suicide Squad,’ Tokyo Olympics, President Obama and more

SUNDAY

Coverage of the “Tokyo Olympics” continues throughout the week across multiple channels and streaming platforms. Various days and times, NBC, CNBC, Golf Channel, Peacock, Telemundo, USA, etc.

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong “Summer Under the Stars” gets underway with an all-day salute to Bette Davis that includes the Oscar winner opposite Henry Fonda in director William Wyler’s 1938 melodrama “Jezebel.” 5 p.m. TCM

A new episode of “History of the Sitcom” explores how race and diversity have been represented — or misrepresented — on TV comedies through the decades. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

Advertisement

They’ll be making a joyful noise at the “36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards” in Nashville. Performers include the Clark Sisters, JJ Hairston and Jonathan McReynolds. 8 p.m. BET

A wife and mother comes to suspect that her husband may not be the man of her dreams after all in the TV movie “Waking Up to Danger.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

They’ll be leaving it all on the sand in the renovation special “Beach Cabana Royale” hosted by “Jersey Shore’s” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. 11 p.m. HGTV

MONDAY

Don’t pull the plug yet: The docuseries “Drain the Oceans” returns with three new episodes. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

This just in! The six-part series “Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump” follows the action at a tiny TV station smack dab in the middle of the Nevada desert. 9 and 9:29 p.m. HBO

Queer and trans Black youth living on the mean streets of NYC share their stories in the documentary “Pier Kids” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

Everyday people recall their ripped-from-the-headlines experiences on the wrong side of the law in the new series “My True Crime Story.” Hip-hop artist Remy Ma narrates. 10 p.m. VH1

TUESDAY

LGBTQ people who were once subjected to gay conversion therapy speak out against the harmful so-called treatment in the 2021 documentary “Pray Away.” Anytime, Netflix

Out there, the truth is: Purportedly true accounts of alien encounters are probed in the new series “Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified.” Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

Former President Barack Obama reflects on his time in office in the three-part docuseries “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union.” 9 p.m. HBO; also Wednesday-Thursday

“Mom’s” Allison Janney plays a suburban Kentucky housewife whose husband goes MIA in the 2021 dark comedy “Breaking News in Yuba County.” With Awkwafina, Ellen Barkin, Regina Hall, Mila Kunis, Matthew Modine and Wanda Sykes. 8 p.m. Epix

WEDNESDAY

When Paris Hilton says “That’s hot,” that means it’s time to put on some oven mitts in the reality TV star’s new celebrity-filled, culinary-themed series “Cooking With Paris.” Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

Creatures great and small do what comes naturally in the new clip special “World’s Funniest Animals: Summer Fling.” Elizabeth Stanton hosts. 8 p.m. The CW

An acclaimed jazz guitarist is saluted by the likes of Stevie Wonder and the late B.B King in the concert documentary “Kenny Burrell: Jazz Master and Mentor” on a new “Southland Sessions.” 8 p.m. KCET

Interior designer Mary Welch Fox Stasik turns clients’ domiciles from drab to fab in the new home-renovation series “Breaking Bland.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV

Advertisement

“My Feet Are Killing Me,” and my sore back ain’t doing me no favors neither, in a new season of this podiatry-themed reality series. 10 p.m. TLC

Dave’s not here, man, but “The Cheech” is. Cheech Marin of the stoner-comedy duo Cheech and Chong discusses his appreciation of, and advocacy for, Chicano art and artists in this special. 10:30 p.m. KCET

THURSDAY

Kevin Hart makes small talk with his celebrity pals over a glass of wine or three in the comic’s new chat show “Hart to Heart.” Anytime, Peacock

Advertisement

Werewolf? There, there wolf! A young man in a rural French village lets his inner lycanthrope out in the imported 2020 horror comedy “Teddy.” Anytime, Shudder

Are you ready for some “NFL Preseason Football”? The Cowboys and Steelers will revisit their storied rivalry when the two teams meet in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. 5 p.m. Fox

“Smoky Mountain Park Rangers” deal with stranded hikers, stolen pic-a-nic baskets and other similar wilderness-related emergencies in this new unscripted series. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Veteran rapper Da Brat professes her fondness for her significant other, hair-care mogul Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, in the new series “Brat Loves Judy.” 9 p.m. WE

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Head of the class: Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays a music-biz washout who at least had a teaching career to fall back on in the new comedy series “Mr. Corman.” With Juno Temple and Debra Winger. Anytime, Apple TV+

Come and git it! California rancher Elizabeth Poett rustles up some grub in the new culinary series “Ranch to Table.” Anytime, Magnolia Network on Discovery+

The 2021 superhero sequel “The Suicide Squad” is sorta like 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” except: Idris Elba and John Cena are in, Will Smith and Jared Leto are out, and “Guardians of the Galaxy’s” James Gunn directs. Oh, and there is now a “the” in the title. Viola Davis and Margot Robbie also star. Anytime, HBO Max

Advertisement

He’s your huckleberry: Val Kilmer of “Top Gun,” “Top Secret!” and “Tombstone” fame reflects on his life, career and recent battle with throat cancer in the 2021 documentary “Val.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

“LOTR’s” Viggo Mortensen directs and stars as a gay man who must care for his ailing, homophobic father (Lance Henriksen) in the 2020 drama “Falling.” Laura Linney also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime

I’ll see you on the “Dark Side of the Moon.” The critically acclaimed 1973 chart-buster from English rockers Pink Floyd gets taken for a spin on a new “Classic Albums.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

SATURDAY

Love means never having to say you’re sorry: Jessica Rothe and “Glee’s” Harry Shum Jr. play a young couple whose future is clouded by a cancer diagnosis in the fact-based 2020 drama “All My Life.” 8 p.m. HBO

Take shelter, there’s a “Psycho Storm Chaser” on the loose in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

An overworked wellness entrepreneur finds romance at a rural retreat in the TV movie “The 27-Hour Day.” With Autumn Reeser and Andrew W. Walker. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Advertisement

Two families on either side of the U.S.-Mexico border are shaken by the tragic shooting of an immigrant child in the western-style 2021 drama “No Man’s Land.” Frank Grillo, George Lopez and Andie MacDowell star. 9 p.m. Showtime