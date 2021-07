Movies on TV this week: ‘Unforgiven’ on TCM; ‘Jaws’ on AMC; ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ on TNT

Movies on TV the week of Aug. 1 - 7 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 1 - 7 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Aug 1 - 7, 2021

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) Cinemax Mon. 4:07 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:54 a.m.

Children of Men (2006) Showtime Wed. 10 a.m.

The Conversation (1974) EPIX Mon. 4:05 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) Paramount Tues. 10 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Glory (1989) Encore Wed. 1:45 p.m. Encore Thur. 5 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) History Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Hoop Dreams (1994) TMC Mon. 7 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Showtime Fri. 7 a.m.

Jaws (1975) AMC Sat. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Ordinary People (1980) EPIX Mon. 2 p.m.

Out of the Past (1947) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Platoon (1986) Showtime Fri. 2:55 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Sat. 1 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:50 p.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) Encore Sun. 7:40 a.m. Encore Sun. 10:53 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Showtime Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sat. 5:47 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sat. 8:32 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) Encore Thur. 4:58 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Encore Wed. 3:51 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) TMC Tues. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Vertigo (1958) TCM Tues. 8:15 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Aug 1 - 7, 2021

Animal House (1978) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) ★ Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ IFC Fri. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 9 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Bravo Sat. Noon

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ AMC Sun. 3:30 p.m. AMC Mon. Noon IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ AMC Sun. 5:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:04 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 9:30 a.m. Bravo Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 4 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 1 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 11:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3 a.m.

K-9 (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Me Before You (2016) ★★ Bravo Thur. 1:30 a.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

RV (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Star Trek Generations (1994) ★★ IFC Wed. 4 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ IFC Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ IFC Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 2 a.m.

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) ★★ IFC Sun. 11 a.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 7:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Aug 1 - 7, 2021

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11:45 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:04 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Starz Sat. 11:06 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ REELZ Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Tues. 4:55 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ E! Thur. Noon E! Thur. 3 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 10 p.m. Syfy Fri. 7 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 10 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 1 a.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ VH1 Sun. 1 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ HBO Tues. 4 a.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ EPIX Fri. 6:35 p.m. EPIX Sat. 1:10 p.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Showtime Thur. 10 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ VH1 Sat. 3:05 a.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ A&E Sat. Noon

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ A&E Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ E! Sun. 6 p.m. E! Sun. 9 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ BET Thur. 7 p.m. BET Fri. 3 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Freeform Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Freeform Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Paramount Wed. 10 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Paramount Tues. 10 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Syfy Wed. 2:35 p.m. Syfy Thur. 10:35 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:50 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Encore Wed. 6:11 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Starz Fri. 11:47 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ REELZ Sat. 5 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ AMC Fri. 1 a.m. AMC Fri. Noon

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 10 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ CMT Thur. 11 p.m. MLB Sat. 8 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 5 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 7 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ AMC Sun. 3:30 p.m. AMC Mon. Noon IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ FXX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 9:30 a.m. Bravo Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 4 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 1 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 11:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:59 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ POP Sat. 6 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ TMC Fri. 7:35 a.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 6 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11:20 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Sat. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ AMC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Freeform Fri. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 7 a.m. BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Starz Thur. 8:48 p.m. Starz Fri. 5:58 a.m. Starz Fri. 1:27 p.m.

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 6:05 a.m.

The Longest Day (1962) ★★★ TCM Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ Ovation Fri. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Sun. 8 a.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 1 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 1 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ TRU Sat. Noon

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 9:45 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 4:22 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11 p.m. Freeform Mon. 8 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ MLB Sun. 5 p.m. FS1 Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Mon. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Encore Thur. 2:50 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) ★★★★ EPIX Mon. 2 p.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ Encore Sat. 8:33 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 2:55 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 7:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. 1 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:50 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Sat. Noon

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:10 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TBS Sun. 7 a.m. TBS Sun. 11:02 p.m. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 12:20 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TBS Sun. 9 a.m. TBS Mon. 1:02 a.m. TBS Fri. 10:10 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:20 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ BBC America Mon. 3 p.m. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 11:25 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ FS1 Mon. 6:30 p.m. FS1 Tues. 4 p.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 4 p.m. Showtime Wed. 2:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 12:45 p.m. Showtime Fri. 11 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ TMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 7:30 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon VH1 Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Starz Sat. 2:08 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ IFC Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 11:29 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Encore Thur. 1:01 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Encore Sun. 2:47 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Encore Thur. 4:58 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Encore Wed. 3:51 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 7:37 a.m. Encore Mon. 3:17 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Paramount Fri. 1 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 8:35 a.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ NEWSNTN Sat. 7 a.m. NEWSNTN Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Uncommon Valor (1983) ★★ Cinemax Sat. 12:39 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ TMC Tues. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 12:32 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:07 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Comedy Central Sat. 3 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 7 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Starz Fri. 3:45 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 2:32 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:42 a.m.

