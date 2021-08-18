An ‘Adventure Time’ spinoff, starring Fionna and Cake, is coming to HBO Max

Mathematical!

A fantastical spinoff of the hit animated series “Adventure Time,” starring fan-favorite characters Fionna and Cake, is coming this fall to HBO Max, the streaming platform announced Tuesday.

“Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake” will follow the titular human hero and her talking feline companion on a 10-episode, “multiverse-hopping” journey through the mystical Land of Ooo, accompanied by the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov.

HBO Max’s description for the fantasy program also teases “a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence.”

In 2011, dynamic duo Fionna the Human and Cake the Cat made their “Adventure Time” debuts as alternate versions of series protagonists Finn the Human and Jake the Dog in a gender-swapped, parallel universe.

Created by Pendleton Ward, the original “Adventure Time” aired on Cartoon Network for 10 seasons from 2010 to 2018. The new series is helmed by Adam Muto, who also co-created HBO Max’s “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” specials with Ward.

During its initial run, “Adventure Time” collected eight Emmys, as well as a Peabody Award in 2015.

“‘Adventure Time’ broke boundaries and was a shining example of how impactful animated storytelling can be,” said Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, in a statement.

“We are excited to partner with HBO Max to carry that tradition on to new heights, lands and magical worlds.”

The fourth and final installment in the “Distant Lands” saga will premiere this fall, along with Muto’s “Fionna and Cake,” produced by Cartoon Network Studios.