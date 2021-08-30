What’s on TV Monday: The season finales of ‘Duncanville’ and ‘HouseBroken’ on Fox; U.S Open
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
American Ninja Warrior The finals return to Las Vegas. 8 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico Max (Nathan Dean) conducts an investigation into a break-in while Alex (Tyler Blackburn) does his own research in this new episode. Also, Rosa (Amber Midthunder) teams up with Isobel (Lily Cowles) while Liz (Jeanine Mason) makes a shocking discovery. Michael Vlamis, Heather Hemmens and Michael Trevino also star. 8 p.m. the CW
Bachelor in Paradise Lance Bass is the guest host in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen (N) 8 p.m. Fox
The Republic of Sarah Danny (Luke Mitchell) shares some good news about the town’s financial picture, but it thrusts Sarah (Stella Baker) into the middle of a debate between her two closest friends. Hope Lauren, Landry Bender, Forrest Goodluck, Ian Duff and Megan Follows also star. 9 p.m. the CW
HouseBroken The second season of this animated comedy about neighborhood animal friends concludes with Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) out for a wild night with Coyote (voice of guest star John Benjamin Hickey). The guest voice cast also includes Nat Faxon, Nicole Byer and Ben Schwartz. 9 p.m. Fox
Ben & Jerry’s Clash of the Cones Four contestants vie for three spots in the finale. 9 p.m. Food Network
Laëtitia Based on actual events, this six-episode limited drama from France chronicles the disappearance of an 18-year-old girl named Laëtitia (Marie Colomb). Trying to follow the her last known movements, Det. Touchais (Yannick Choirat) and his team learn that the missing teen and twin sister (Sophie Breyer) had endured a troubling upbringing. (Part 1 of 6, in French with English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO
9/11: One Day in America This five-episode documentary miniseries airing through Wednesday commemorates the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. 9 and 9:50 p.m. National Geographic
Duncanville During the annual Witch Day Festival, Kimberly (voice of Riki Lindhome) concocts a potion that actually works, causing Jing (voice of Joy Osmanski) to become possessed in the season finale of this animated comedy. Amy Poehler and Ty Burrell also provide voices. (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
As Fox’s “The Simpsons” has shown, the animated family sitcom can go toe to toe with live-action: Without being “real,” they can still be exactly right.
The Wall (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Ultimate Surfer (N) 10 p.m. ABC
POV “The Song of the Butterflies,” a new documentary from Peruvian filmmaker and actor Nuria Frigola Torrent, follows Indigenous painter Rember Yahuarcani as he returns home to his Amazonian community in the forests of Peru in search of inspiration. 10 p.m. KOCE
Titans While Rachel (Teagan Croft), Kory (Anna Diop) and Gar (Ryan Potter) travel by train with Angela (Rachel Nichols) to Ohio, Dick (Brenton Thwaites) tries to reconnect with an old friend (Conor Leslie) in this new episode. 10 p.m. TNT
SPORTS
U.S. Open Tennis From the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. First round: 9 a.m. ESPN and 3 p.m. ESPN2
The U.S. Open tennis tournament will allow 100% spectator capacity throughout its entire two weeks in 2021.
Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Detroit Tigers, 11 a.m. MLB; the Boston Red Sox visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. ESPN; the New York Yankees visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA
Tokyo Paralympics Wheelchair basketball, cycling, sitting volleyball, 6 p.m. NBCSP; swimming, cycling, track and field, midnight NBCSP
Banning an athlete’s aide was unjust, but it’s not too late for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to fix its mistake.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View New York mayoral candidate Eric Adams; Connie Britton. 10 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dwayne Johnson; Joshua Jackson; Swedish House Mafia, Ty Dolla Sign and 070 Shake perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; Sleater-Kinney performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Singer Camila Cabello; Rüfüs Du Sol performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kristen Bell; Dax Shepard; John Stamos. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
1917 (2019) 8 a.m. Showtime
Hell or High Water (2016) 9 a.m. AMC
The Family Fang (2015) 9 a.m. FXX
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) 9 a.m. TCM
Friday Night Lights (2004) 9:21 a.m. Starz
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 9:30 a.m. Syfy
War Horse (2011) 9:55 a.m. HBO
The Oklahoma Kid (1939) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Friday (1995) 12:30 p.m. VH1
Dances With Wolves (1990) 1 p.m. Paramount
White Heat (1949) 1 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FX
Enemy of the State (1998) 2:30 p.m. AMC
The Princess Bride (1987) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 2:30 p.m. VH1
Game Night (2018) 3 p.m. TNT
Animal House (1978) 3:30 p.m. Sundance
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
For Your Eyes Only (1981) 4 p.m. Ovation
A Most Violent Year (2014) 4 p.m. TMC
Arachnophobia (1990) 4:10 p.m. Epix
Dirty Dancing (1987) 4:50 p.m. Cinemax
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 5 p.m. FX
Kick-Ass (2010) 6 p.m. Epix
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 6 p.m. Sundance
Fist of Fury (1972) 6:05 p.m. TMC
The Reader (2008) 6:50 p.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 7 p.m. Syfy
Love Me or Leave Me (1955) 7 p.m. TCM
Doctor Strange (2016) 7:30 p.m. TNT
Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. BBC America; 11 p.m. BBC America
Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 8 p.m. Freeform
The Client (1994) 8 p.m. POP
Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Seven Psychopaths (2012) 9:40 p.m. TMC
Say Anything ... (1989) 9:53 p.m. Cinemax
Open Range (2003) 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Silverado (1985) 10:47 p.m. Encore
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 10:53 p.m. TNT
The Rock (1996) 11 p.m. AMC
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 11 p.m. POP
Borg Versus McEnroe (2017) 11 p.m. Showtime
What’s on TV This Week: ‘CMA Summer Jam,’ Billie Eilish, Sept. 11 specials and more
TV highlights for Aug. 29-Sept. 4 include the annual ‘CMA Summer Jam,’ a Billie Eilish concert doc and remembrances of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Movies on TV this week: ‘Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut’ on TCM; ‘Rear Window’ on Showtime
Movies on TV this week: August 29: ‘Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut’ on TCM; ‘Rear Window’ on Showtime; ‘Goodfellas’ on AMC
Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.