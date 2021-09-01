You could probably plot the date every TV fan on Twitter hit their 2020-21 news quota from the moment they started getting into “Ted Lasso,” starring Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach who helms an English soccer club to goodness, if not always greatness, on and off the field.

The inspirational sports comedy premiered last summer just as an unprecedentedly tense election was whirring into gear and not long before COVID-19 cases exploded into an autumn surge after a brief lull — a perfect storm in which the Apple TV+ series became a rose-colored life raft, a hit with critics, a vibe.

With 20 Emmy nominations under its belt and a vocal fan base behind it, “Lasso” has, perhaps inevitably, sparked a “backlash” in Season 2. (Note the scare quotes.) But whether you adore every aw shucks moment or wonder whether the series’ time in the sun has passed, there’s no denying that it’s yet again one of the most talked-about TV shows of the year. And with this roundup of our coverage, you can get to know the cast, go behind the scenes on key episodes and dig into our analysis of the series’ pros and cons.

When it comes to “Ted Lasso,” we’re here, we’re there, we’re every f— where. So read on.