‘Ted Lasso’ wins the hearts of Emmy voters with 20 total nominations
It’s quite unlikely that the ideal coach for a European football club would come from the collegiate ranks of American football. And it’s even more unlikely that one of the best TV shows of 2020 would come from a promotional gimmick for NBC’s coverage of England’s Premier League in 2013.
Yet both are true of “Ted Lasso,” the Apple TV+ series that stars Jason Sudeikis as a Kansas football coach imported to lead a top-level British soccer team. Unweathered by narcissistic players, relentless reporters and shouting crowds of naysayers, the genuinely egoless Ted chooses to wake up on the right side of the bed every morning, and his unbridled joy becomes infectious to the players and collaborators initially put off by him.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
The same goes for Emmy voters, who showered the comedy series with 20 total nominations, including for comedy series, lead actor Jason Sudeikis, supporting actresses Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, and supporting actors Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed and Brendan Hunt.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.