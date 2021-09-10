Guests on Sunday talk shows: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will be on ‘Fox News Sunday’
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union (N) 6 and 9 a.m., 8 p.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; Gov. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.). Panel: Karl Rove; Susan Page, USA Today; Charles Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.); Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas); Oliver North; U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R-Ga.); former New York Stock Exchange chair Dick Grasso. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.); Bishop William Barber, the Poor People’s Campaign; candidate for governor Stephen Smith (D-W.Va.); Alphonso David. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation (N) Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; Ronna McDaniel, RNC chair; Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.); Michael Morell; Dr. James Versalovic, Texas Children’s Hospital. 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Recollections from Sept. 11, 2001: Tom Brokaw; former White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card; Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.); former Under Secretary of Defense Michèle Flournoy, former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland); former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano; Former Gov. George Pataki (R-N.Y.); former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Joe Torre. Doris Kearns Goodwin; Hallie Jackson; Kimberly Atkins Stohr; author George F. Will (“American Happiness and Discontents: The Unruly Torrent, 2008-2020"). (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Chris Christie; Yvette Simpson; Sarah Isgur; Roland Martin, Black Star Network. (N) 8 a.m. KABC, 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Bill Bennett; Harold Ford Jr.; Mike Emanuel; author Andrew Sullivan (“Out on a Limb”); Ari Fleischer. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
The Five The roundtable broadcasts live from Citi Field ahead of the New York Mets versus New York Yankees game marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Guests include former Mets manager Bobby Valentine and catcher Mike Piazza. (N) 2 p.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Alex Vindman (“Here, Right Matters”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes (season premiere) Fire Department of New York Commissioner Dan Nigro and other firefighters remember their comrades who died on 9/11. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
Countdown: Bin Laden Chris Wallace tells the story of the 247-day hunt to bring to justice the mastermind of 9/11, featuring interviews with key figures in the operation, including CIA Director Leon Panetta and the Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden. (N) 7 p.m. Fox News
5:38 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021: Added guests to “Meet the Press” on NBC.
