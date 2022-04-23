Advertisement
Television

Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Elizabeth Warren on ‘Face the Nation’; Eric Adams, ‘60 Minutes’

By Ed Stockly
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS, 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.); White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS War in Ukraine; global challenges; Earth Day. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. (N) 7 a.m. and noon FNC

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.); Rep. Ian Mackey (D-Mo.); Jane Mayer, the New Yorker; Ivo Daalder, former U.S. ambassador to NATO; Caroline Randall Williams, Vanderbilt University; State Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Mich.); Sophia Nelson, the Grio; Rob Reiner. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank; former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS, 11:30 a.m. KCAL

Meet the Press Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 8 a.m. KNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna; Gen. John R. Allen (USMC Ret.); Dr. Michael Osterholm, director, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, University of Minnesota. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday (N) 8 a.m. KTTV

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Tumult in the media industry; Taylor Lorenz on her controversial “Libs of TikTok” article; a look ahead at this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner; social media; the new CNN film “Navalny.” (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes FBI Director Christopher Wray; author and Islamic scholar Nelly Lahoud (“The Bin Laden Papers”); New York City Mayor Eric Adams. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

