What’s on TV Monday: ‘Ultra City Smiths’ on AMC; ‘You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno’ on Fox
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
American Ninja Warrior (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Hell’s Kitchen The champion is crowned at the end of tonight’s two-hour season finale. Chef Gordon Ramsay arranges heartfelt reunions for the three remaining chefs before challenging them to cook a five-course dinner to be evaluated by a panel of celebrity judges. Then, the two finalists pick teams from a pool of former competitors and compete in the final dinner service to see who earns the title of head chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas. 8 p.m. Fox
Darcey & Stacey (N) 8 p.m. TLC
American Experience The new documentary “Sandra Day O’Connor: The First” looks back at the life and career of the Texas-born jurist who became the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. 9 p.m. KOCE
Sandra Day O’Connor, first female Supreme Court justice, withdraws from public life after dementia diagnosis
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor revealed Tuesday in an open letter that she has stepped away from public life because she is suffering from dementia.
Halloween Baking Championship John Henson returns to host this seasonal competition, which this fall uses classic 1980s slasher movies as its theme and features 10 bakers who compete to outwit the (metaphorical) mass murderer who takes them out, one by one. The season premiere features “cereal killer” pies and mega cakes. Carla Hall, Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network
Laetitia Jessica (Sophie Breyer) grows increasingly anxious as Laetitia (Marie Colomb) is still missing after several days. Her worries prompt Detective Touchais (Yannick Choirat) to dig even deeper into the victim’s habits. Noam Morgensztern also stars. (in French with English subtitles.) 9 p.m. HBO
The Wall 10 p.m. NBC
Back to Life Series creator and star Daisy Haggard returns to her role as good-natured former prison inmate Miri Matteson as this dramedy launches its second season with Miri working a trial shift at the local supermarket and spending time with neighbor Billy (Adeel Akhtar). Geraldine James and Christine Bottomley also star. 10 p.m. Showtime
Titans After Donna (Conor Leslie) stops Kory (Anna Diop) from killing Rachel (Teagan Croft), Donna and Dick (Brenton Thwaites) follow Kory to an abandoned warehouse where a spacecraft suddenly uncloaks itself. Seamus Dever guest stars. 10 p.m. TNT
You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno The comedian and former talk-show host launches a reboot of the classic game show. 11 and 11:30 p.m. Fox
The former ‘Tonight’ host navigates the new social standards for comedy in a game show revival.
Ultra City Smiths An all-star cast provides the voices for this offbeat stop-action animation series that uses baby dolls for its adult characters. In the hourlong premiere, Detectives Mills and Johnson (voices of Jimmi Simpson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph) investigate after a mayoral candidate (voice of Kurtwood Smith) suddenly goes missing. The voices of Kristen Bell, Bebe Neuwirth, Debra Winger and Tim Meadows also are featured. 11:05 p.m. AMC
SPORTS
Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the New York Yankees, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NFL Football The Baltimore Ravens visit the Las Vegas Raiders, 5 p.m. ESPN and 5:15 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Joshua Prager; Molly Wright, an 8-year-old TED Talk speaker. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Gabrielle Union (“You Got Anything Stronger?”); Paralympic gold medalist Anastasia Pagonis. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Mary Katharine Ham guest cohosts; Wendy Williams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (season premiere) Jessica Alba. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (season premiere) Lil Rel Howery; Daughtry; Carla Hall. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show (season premiere) COVID boosters; Howie Mandel copes with his OCD and anxiety during COVID. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show (season premiere) Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”); Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show (season premiere) Fat Joe; Kristin Chenoweth; Bowen Yang; 9/11 tribute; Chris Martin sings with River and Remy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (season premiere) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (season premiere) Jimmy Kimmel. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central, 1:15 a.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andrew Garfield; Patton Oswalt. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Daniels; Nate Burleson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Paulson; Machine Gun Kelly; José Medeles. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Crawl (2019) 9:55 a.m. Epix
The Blues Brothers (1980) 9:56 a.m. Encore
Atomic Blonde (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX
Captain Phillips (2013) 11 a.m. Sundance
Blue Jasmine (2013) 11 a.m. TMC
Bright Young Things (2003) 11:26 a.m. Cinemax
Platoon (1986) Noon Showtime
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 12:02 p.m. TNT
’71 (2014) 1 p.m. Epix
Coming to America (1988) 1 p.m. VH1
Seven (1995) 2 p.m. Showtime
Action in the North Atlantic (1943) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Avengers: Endgame (2019) 3:05 p.m. TNT
Real Women Have Curves (2002) 3:15 p.m. HBO
Class Action (1991) 3:18 p.m. Encore
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX
The Lobster (2015) 4 p.m. TMC
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 4:13 p.m. Starz
The Hustler (1961) 5 p.m. TCM
The Natural (1984) 6 p.m. FS1
Mean Girls (2004) 6 p.m. MTV
Beetlejuice (1988) 6 p.m. Syfy
Room (2015) 6 p.m. TMC
Erin Brockovich (2000) 7 p.m. Sundance
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 7 p.m. TNT
The Goonies (1985) 7:30 p.m. AMC
Exodus (1960) 7:30 p.m. TCM
Crocodile Dundee (1986) 8 p.m. BBC America
Enemy of the State (1998) 8 p.m. Syfy
Good Hair (2009) 10 p.m. Sundance
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 10:30 p.m. POP
Walk the Line (2005) 10:45 p.m. Bravo
Arrival (2016) 11 p.m. Epix
Sweet Bird of Youth (1962) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Geronimo: An American Legend (1993) 11:16 p.m. Encore
What’s on TV This Week: Justin Bieber, Clint Eastwood, ‘Scenes From a Marriage’
TV highlights for Sept. 12-18 include Justin Bieber at the VMAs, Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” and Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in HBO’s “Scenes From a Marriage.”
Movies on TV this week: ‘Funny Girl’ on TCM; ‘Mary Poppins’ on Freeform; ‘Titanic’ on Starz
Movies on TV this week: September 12: ‘Funny Girl’ on TCM; ‘Mary Poppins’ on Freeform; ‘Titanic’ on Starz; ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ on Paramount
Movies on TV for the entire week, Sept. 12 - 18 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV the week of Sept. 12 - 18 in interactive PDF format
TV Grids for the entire week of Sept. 12 - 18 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.